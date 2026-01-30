Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’148 1.0%  SPI 18’161 0.7%  Dow 49’072 0.1%  DAX 24’309 -2.1%  Euro 1 -0.4%  EStoxx50 5’892 -0.7%  Gold 5’380 -0.7%  Bitcoin 64’540 -5.5%  Dollar 1 -0.5%  Öl 70.9 3.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204NVIDIA994529Rheinmetall345850Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Sika41879292
Top News
Bitcoin-Treasury-Check: Aktien von Metaplanet und MicroStrategy im Vergleich
Rekordjahr 2026 erwartet: Xtrackers sieht neue Trends am ETF-Markt
Börsenfeiertage an der Zürcher Börse 2026: Dann hat die SIX handelsfrei
Aeva Technologies-Aktie im Fokus: Was Anleger über den neuen NVIDIA-Partner wissen müssen
Kein IPO? Star-Investor stellt Mega-Börsengang von SpaceX infrage
Suche...
eToro entdecken
30.01.2026 03:36:44

Indian Shares Set For Lower Open Ahead Of Budget

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad lower on Friday as investors react to a slew of earnings results announced after market hours the previous day and await the Union Budget presentation on Sunday.

ITC, Vedanta, Dixon Tech, Voltas and Blue Star have unveiled their quarterly results after market hours while Bajaj Auto, Bank of Baroda, Blue Dart, NALCO and Nestle are due to report their results later today.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty recovered from a weak start to end up around 0.3 percent each on Thursday after the Economic Survey's First Advance Estimates put FY26 real GDP growth at 7.4 percent and Gross Value Added (GVA) growth at 7.3 percent, "reaffirming India's status as the fastest-growing major economy for the fourth consecutive year".

"India is an oasis of economic performance in the global scenario. The growth numbers stand out in comparison to any other part of the world," Chief Economic Adviser V.A. Anantha Nageswaran said.

The rupee slipped to a record low near the 92 level before recovering marginally to end down 18 paise at 91.96 against the greenback amid strong dollar demand linked to derivative maturities and corporate hedging.

Foreign investors offloaded shares worth Rs 394 crore on a net basis Thursday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 2,634 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were mixed this morning, while U.S. equity futures fell as Apple warned of margin pressures, adding to concerns about AI investment returns.

Trade concerns also kept investors on edge after U.S. President Donald Trump said he will de-certify all aircraft made in Canada and signed an executive order aimed at imposing trade tariffs on countries that provide oil to Cuba.

On the positive side, U.S. Senators have reached a deal to avert a partial U.S. government shutdown that was set to begin on Saturday.

President Trump said he would announce his pick for a nominee to chair the Federal Reserve on Friday morning.

Treasuries edged lower in early Asian trade and the dollar was poised for a second straight weekly decline, while gold fell further from record highs to trade below $5,300 an ounce.

Rising nearly 24 percent so far in January, spot gold was headed for its best monthly gain since the 1980s.

Oil prices hovered near multi-month highs and were set for significant monthly gains on concerns that a potential U.S. attack on Iran could affect flows from the Middle East.

Oil prices were down nearly 1 percent in Asian trade after surging more than 3 percent in the New York trading session overnight.

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower overnight after Microsoft reported slower growth in its cloud business.

The Dow recovered from an early sell-off to close 0.1 percent higher while the S&P 500 slid 0.1 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed 0.7 percent.

European stocks ended mixed on Thursday as investors digested a raft of earnings reports from some of Europe's biggest companies.

The pan European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.2 percent. The German DAX plummeted 2.1 percent as SAP results disappointed. France's CAC 40 finished marginally higher and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.2 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Alphabet A
✅ BBVA (Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria)

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

29.01.26 UBS Logo Quantum Computing: Schlüsseltechnologie mit Wachstumspotenzial
29.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (58%) auf Nestle SA, Swatch Group AG, Swiss Re AG, UBS Group AG
29.01.26 Eine Woche der Erholung für US-Aktien
29.01.26 SMI taucht kräftig ab
29.01.26 Marktüberblick: Bilanzsaison im Anlegerfokus
28.01.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: KLA, Alphabet & BBVA mit François Bloch
27.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Swisscom, UBS
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’655.32 19.58 S8QBLU
Short 13’944.46 13.64 SXXBOU
Short 14’449.45 8.89 S4BB8U
SMI-Kurs: 13’147.93 29.01.2026 17:30:32
Long 12’596.28 19.88 SHAB3U
Long 12’315.99 13.93 S6EBMU
Long 11’780.09 8.89 S7MBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Aktie im Blick: FDA treibt Prüfung der Tumortherapie voran
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall verliert am Donnerstagnachmittag
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: Bären lasten am Nachmittag auf D-Wave Quantum
DAX 40-Papier Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Rheinmetall von vor 10 Jahren abgeworfen
Krypto-Märchen werden wahr: Wie das digitale Gold eine neue Generation von Superreichen schuf
SAP-Aktie tiefrot: Deutlicher Gewinnanstieg auf Jahres- und Quartalssicht - Umsatzerwartungen leicht verfehlt
DroneShield-Aktie fällt: Kapitalerhöhung drückt Kurs trotz Rekordjahr
Roche-Aktie leichter: Investition in neues Genentech-Werk in North Carolina verdoppelt
ABB-Aktie erreicht neues Rekordhoch: Sprung im Schlussquartal - Industrieareal in Zürich verkauft

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
23:11 Visa mit Gewinn und Umsatzplus - Verbraucherausgabe bleiben robust
23:05 AKTIE IM FOKUS 2: Microsoft brechen ein - Bedenken am Wachstum im KI-Bereich
22:56 US-Gesandter zu Waffenabgabe: Hamas hat keine Wahl
22:54 ROUNDUP: Russland will angeblich Beschuss eiskalten Kiews pausieren
22:53 Neuer Paragraf gegen 'Wegwerf-Agenten'
22:53 Dänischer König: Fühle mit den Grönländern
22:53 Russische Starlink-Drohnen: Ukraine arbeitet mit SpaceX an Lösung
22:49 Drohender Shutdown? Kein Durchbruch bei Abstimmung im Senat
22:48 ROUNDUP: Selenskyj lobt Merz' Führungsstärke