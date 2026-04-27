Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’170 -0.6%  SPI 18’598 -0.6%  Dow 49’231 -0.2%  DAX 24’129 -0.1%  Euro 0.9199 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’883 -0.2%  Gold 4’709 0.3%  Bitcoin 60’913 -1.0%  Dollar 0.7849 -0.1%  Öl 105.8 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
UniCredit-Aktie im Blick: BaFin verhängt Verbot für unsachliche Werbeanzeigen
Wasserstoff als Energiequelle: Sauberes Gas liegt im Trend
Nach US-Launch von Bitcoin-Spot-ETFs: Weshalb es in Deutschland und Europa keine Bitcoin-ETFs gibt
NVIDIA-Aktie gefährdet? Alphabet plant nächste Generation seiner KI-Chips
Apple-Aktie im Fokus: iPhone-Verkäufe in China schiessen im ersten Quartal 2026 nach oben
Suche...
eToro entdecken
27.04.2026 04:34:54

Indian Shares Set For Cautious Start As Oil Extends Last Week's Rally

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a cautious note on Monday as U.S.-Iran tensions persist, oil prices remain elevated and investors await earnings from prominent companies.

Adani Enterprises, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki India, UltraTech Cement, Vedanta and Zomato are among the prominent companies scheduled to report their quarterly earnings results this week.

India and New Zealand are set to sign their Free Trade Agreement today with a goal to increase bilateral trade to $5 billion over the next five years from just over $1 billion currently.

Brent crude futures climbed above $107 a barrel in Asian trade today, extending last week's rally amid renewed worries about the Iran war and the Strait of Hormuz, which remains effectively closed amid stalled peace talks.

U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday scrapped the U.S. negotiating delegation's trip to Pakistan at the last minute, adding that Iran can reach out to the U.S. if it wants to negotiate an end to the conflict, which has now entered its ninth week.

Tehran rejected direct talks with the U.S. under pressure, with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reiterating that the country will not engage in "imposed negotiations under threats or blockade."

Analysts say that even if the Strait reopens, it could take months for oil flows to normalize.

Asian markets were mixed this morning and the dollar index strengthened while gold was little changed above $4,700 an ounce ahead of major central bank meetings.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday amid easing geopolitical tensions and Intel's blowout earnings report.

Sentiment was buoyed after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said he was heading to Pakistan to focus on bilaterial matters and regional developments.

CNN reported that U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner will likely represent the U.S. and that Vice President JD Vance will step in if needed.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.8 percent to reach new record closing highs as Treasury yields eased on bets that the Federal Reserve could resume its cuts to interest rates later this year. The narrower Dow eased 0.2 percent, dragged down by Marck and Verizon.

European stocks ended lower on Friday amid concerns about elevated energy prices and their impact on regional growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.6 percent. The German DAX slid 0.1 percent while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both dipped by 0.8 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Sind wir noch in einem Bullenmarkt?

In diesem Interview sprechen wir mit Börsenprofi Lars über die aktuelle Marktlage. Trotz geopolitischer Krisen und hoher Volatilität zeigen sich die Märkte erstaunlich robust – doch wie lange noch?

Invest 2026: Sind wir noch in einem Bullenmarkt?

Inside Trading & Investment

24.04.26 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Comet Holding AG
24.04.26 Marktüberblick: SAP, Siemens Energy und Intel im Fokus
24.04.26 Nestlé und Roche beflügeln
24.04.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Unter dem GD100
23.04.26 TSMC: Rekordgewinne im KI-Zeitalter
23.04.26 Invest 2026: Sind wir noch in einem Bullenmarkt?
21.04.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Lonza, Partners Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’671.96 19.77 S0WBHU
Short 13’967.17 13.66 BLPSVU
Short 14’467.38 8.95 SQEBJU
SMI-Kurs: 13’169.70 24.04.2026 17:30:01
Long 12’568.53 19.20 SQ6BJU
Long 12’298.66 13.87 SATBJU
Long 11’773.81 8.98 SQBBAU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 17: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Kaufsignal für VW-Rivalen: Deutsche Bank rät bei dieser Aktie jetzt zum Einstieg
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Boeing Aktie News: Boeing am Freitagabend leichter
KW 17: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 17: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Sparplan-Check: Welcher ETF-Rhythmus schlägt den Markt?
Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag mit Gewinnen
Bayer Aktie News: Anleger schicken Bayer am Vormittag auf rotes Terrain
Starker Wochentag in Zürich: SMI präsentiert sich am Montagmittag fester

Top-Rankings

KW 17: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 17: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 17: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.