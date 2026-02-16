Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’626 0.7%  SPI 18’763 0.5%  Dow 49’501 0.1%  DAX 24’915 0.3%  Euro 0.9122 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’985 -0.4%  Gold 5’043 2.5%  Bitcoin 52’928 3.9%  Dollar 0.7677 -0.2%  Öl 67.7 0.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Charlie Munger kritisiert Finanzbranche: Vermögensverwalter "nicht besser als Astrologen"
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Hinweise auf neue Shield-TV-Generation
Was steckt hinter dem TACO-Trade? So reagieren Investoren auf Trumps Drohungen
Nestlé-Aktie im Fokus: Schweizer Behörde kritisiert Reaktion auf verunreinigte Säuglingsmilch
Suche...
16.02.2026 03:32:57

Indian Shares Seen Tad Lower At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a cautious note Monday even as tame U.S. inflation data underpinned hopes for interest rate cuts.

Oil price movements, foreign fund flows, the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting minutes and RBI MPC meeting minutes will be in focus as the week progresses.

Meanwhile, diplomatic discussions between India and the United States over crude oil purchases from Russia have taken an interesting turn.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio's stated that India had agreed to halt additional crude oil purchases from Russia.

India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar maintained that India remains committed to its "strategic autonomy" and that national interests are paramount.

Asian markets were mostly lower in thin trade this morning, with China, South Korea and Taiwan closed for Lunar New Year holidays. The U.S. markets will also remain shut today for Presidents' Day.

Gold ticked lower in Asian trade while the dollar and oil prices were little changed as traders monitored the latest geopolitical developments and reacted to reports suggesting that OPEC is leaning towards a resumption in oil output increases from April.

Iran and the United States will hold a second round of talks over Tehran's nuclear program this week, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu urging U.S. President Donald Trump to demand Iran dismantle its nuclear infrastructure.

U.S. stocks ended narrowly mixed on Friday while Treasury yields fell as softer-than-expected inflation data boosted bets that the Federal Reserve will deliver at least two interest rate cuts this year.

Data showed consumer prices rose by 2.4 percent on a yearly basis in January, down from 2.7 percent in December and slightly below the estimated 2.5 percent increase.

The annual core price inflation also dipped to 2.5 percent from 2.6 percent, bringing relief to investors heading into the long holiday weekend.

European stocks ended mixed on Friday amid fears that AI will disrupt multiple industries.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index ended 0.1 percent lower. The German DAX edged up by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.4 percent while France's CAC 40 dipped 0.4 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

2 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz & Siemens Energy mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Sandoz
NEU✅ Siemens Energy
weiter im Fokus: Howmet Aerospace

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Dollarama
❌ JP Morgan Chase

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

2 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz & Siemens Energy mit François Bloch inkl. Rebalancing

Inside Trading & Investment

13.02.26 BNP Paribas: Warum Silber auf einmal sogar Gold übertrumpft
13.02.26 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Telekom im Rallymodus
13.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 5‘000-Dollar-Marke wieder unterboten
12.02.26 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
12.02.26 Europa mit Rückenwind
11.02.26 2 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz & Siemens Energy mit François Bloch inkl. Rebalancing
10.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Swiss Re, UBS, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
SMI-Kurs: 13’625.55 13.02.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’035.66 13.53 SETB4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Tesla erzielt Durchbruch in der Batteriezellenproduktion - Impulse für die Aktie?
Analysten warnen: Gold und Silber entwickeln sich zunehmend zu Spekulationsobjekten
JENOPTIK-Aktie legt zu: Rückgang bei Umsatz und Gewinn - Ausblick macht Hoffnung
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
S&P 500-Titel AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Bitcoin-Kurs-Prognose: Warum die 100.000-Dollar-Marke nur der Anfang einer neuen Infrastruktur-Ära ist
Schwacher Wochentag in Zürich: SMI präsentiert sich zum Handelsstart schwächer
DAX 40-Papier Siemens Energy-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Siemens Energy-Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht

Top-Rankings

KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 7: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
21:34 Selenskyj: Sicherheitsgarantien sind der Schlüssel für den Frieden
21:34 ROUNDUP: Schweitzer will einheitliches Deutschlandticket mit Passfoto
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
20:22 Schweitzer will einheitliches Deutschlandticket mit Passfoto
18:44 SPD will Social-Media-Verbot für Kinder unter 14
18:37 ROUNDUP: Israel billigt umstrittene Westjordanland-Entscheidung
18:24 GNW-News: Drei besondere Auszeichnungen bei der Guide MICHELIN Restaurant Celebration Saudi-Arabien 2026 bekannt gegeben
18:21 Wadephul: Es gibt genug Atomwaffen auf der Welt
18:21 Trump: 'Friedensrat' stellt Milliarden für Gaza-Hilfe bereit
18:20 Iran: Nächste Verhandlungsrunde mit den USA in Genf