18.02.2026 03:30:44

Indian Shares Seen Tad Higher At Open On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening a tad higher on Wednesday despite lingering concerns about potential disruptions caused by the artificial intelligence buildout.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and Information Technology, has stated that India's sovereign artificial intelligence models are performing strongly and the country's strategy extends beyond building AI tools to strengthening its capabilities across the entire artificial intelligence ecosystem.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose around 0.2 percent each on Tuesday as IT stocks bounced back after recent string of losses on AI disruption worries.

The rupee gained 5 paise to settle at 90.69 against the U.S. dollar on lower crude prices overseas.

Foreign investors net bought shares worth Rs 995 crore on Tuesday while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 187 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian stocks were moving higher in thin trade this morning, with markets in China, Hong Kong and South Korea closed for the Lunar New year holidays.

U.S. Treasury yields edged lower while the dollar was firm ahead of the release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's January policy meeting.

Gold edged up slightly after falling more than 2 percent in the previous session to breach the key psychological level of $4,900 per ounce.

Oil held losses from the prior session as Iran-U.S. nuclear talks in Geneva showed progress, easing Middle East tensions.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending marginally higher as financials gained ground, offsetting continued declines in software stocks on fears whether the marginal dollar spent on AI will generate the expected return.

Investors also reacted to weak homebuilder confidence data and comments from Trade Representative Jamieson Greer that adjustments could be made to broad tariffs on steel and aluminum.

The Dow, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 all ended up around 0.1 percent.

European stocks closed mostly higher on Tuesday amid easing tensions surrounding Iran and Russia.

The pan European Stoxx 600 rose half a percent as a fresh set of bleak jobs data reinforced expectations that the Bank of England may cut interest rates as soon as March.

The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both surged by 0.8 percent while France's CAC 40 added half a percent.

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Ausgabe von BX Swiss TV sprechen David Kunz und Tim Schäfer über ein besonders spannendes Thema für langfristige Anleger: Dividendenkönige – also Unternehmen, die ihre Dividende seit mindestens 50 Jahren jährlich steigern!

Was erwartet euch in dieser Folge?
✔️ Definition: Was macht eine Aktie zum Dividendenkönig?
✔️ Stabile Klassiker wie Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble oder Colgate-Palmolive
✔️ Kontroverse Top-Performer wie Altria – die „beste Aktie der letzten 100 Jahre“
✔️ Unbekannter Star: Federal Realty Investment Trust
✔️ Target – ein Dividendenkönig in der Krise
✔️ Chancen in der Schwäche: Value-Investing bei Qualitätsaktien

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

17.02.26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, SGS SA
17.02.26 Wie Japan den Franken beeinflussen könnte
17.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Roche, Swisscom
17.02.26 SMI-Höhenflug hält an
17.02.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Rekordjagd geht weiter
16.02.26 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse gesucht
16.02.26 Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

