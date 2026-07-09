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Plus500 Depot
09.07.2026 04:46:44

Indian Shares Seen Tad Higher At Open After Wednesday's Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a positive note Thursday, though volatility cannot be ruled out as investors react to renewed geopolitical tensions and a spike in crude oil prices.

The U.S. military struck Iran for the second straight day, threatening to strain an already fragile ceasefire and heightening concerns over Middle East crude supplies.

In a social media post, the U.S. Central Command said the additional strikes were launched "to further degrade their ability to threaten freedom of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz."

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has cut its 2026 global growth forecast to 3.0 percent from 3.1 percent in its April forecast, reflecting the effects of the war in the Middle East.

According to the latest IMF projections, India's estimated 6.4 percent growth for FY27 remains well ahead of most major economies.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell more than 2 percent each on Wednesday as renewed U.S.-Iran tensions drove up crude oil prices, threatening inflation outlook and giving rise to Fed rate hike expectations.

The rupee settled 59 paise lower at 95.56 against the dollar, hitting its weakest level in nearly a month after U.S. President Donald Trump said the interim deal to end the Iran war is over.

Foreign institutional investors remained net buyers of Indian equities and bought shares worth Rs 1,962.80 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 790.16 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets traded mostly higher this morning as chipmakers rallied on optimism over AI-driven demand.

China's consumer inflation slowed more than expected in June while the producer price index surged for a fourth straight month to its highest since July 2022, official data released earlier today showed.

Oil extended gains, with Brent crude futures surging toward $79 a barrel on fears that intensifying U.S.-Iran tensions might disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz.

Treasuries were little changed after a global bond sell-off on Wednesday on Fed rate hike bets.

The dollar held firm against most major currencies while gold steadied after three days of losses to trade around $4,078 an ounce.

U.S. stocks ended mostly lower overnight as investors fretted about the economic impacts of the Iran war.

After declaring the ceasefire with Iran is done, President Trump called Iran's leadership "sick people", adding he was "very upset" with the country's military alliance with Spain.

Trump later said additional strikes on Iran won't last long, drawing a line against the possibility of a full-scale war.

Meanwhile, minutes from the Fed's June 16-17 meeting showed that policymakers were split on the future of interest rates, offering competing cases for hikes or cuts.

The Dow dipped 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 shed 0.3 percent while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished 0.2 percent higher.

European stocks closed sharply lower on Wednesday after the United States launched airstrikes against more than 80 Iranian military targets and simultaneously revoked a crucial Treasury license allowing Tehran to sell oil.

Iran retaliated against Bahrain and Kuwait following U.S. strikes, deepening fears over Strait of Hormuz shipping.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slumped 1.6 percent. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 both plunged by 2.2 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 tumbled 1.7 percent.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Gold: Kollektiver Irrtum?

Die Aussicht auf eine straffere US-Geldpolitik lastete in den vergangenen Monaten auf dem Goldpreis - sollte sich diese Perspektive als falsch erweisen, könnte das Edelmetall einen Rebound erleben.

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Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Keine Glaskugel, keine Börsenprognosen, kein Bauchgefühl: Stefan Buck erklärt, wie Adaptivv mit einem quantitativen Sensor arbeitet, warum Nowcasting statt Forecasting im Portfolio Management helfen kann und weshalb Anleger bei Aktien und Bitcoin oft zu emotional entscheiden.

Im Gespräch mit Investment-Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) geht es um Strukturbrüche im Markt, die Grenzen von Modellen bei starken Kursschwankungen, den schwierigen Moment des Verkaufens und darum, wie ein Fintech aus der Schweiz gegenüber grossen Finanzanbietern bestehen kann.
Dazu gibt Stefan Buck Einblicke in seine zweite Welt mit Hecht, den Umgang mit Verantwortung und wie er seinen Kindern Investieren erklärt.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’828.26 19.54 SMJBFU
Short 15’152.16 13.55 SX0BIU
Short 15’707.35 8.86 SLYBHU
SMI-Kurs: 14’174.35 08.07.2026 17:31:03
Long 13’618.00 18.90 SMB1YU
Long 13’344.32 13.94 SVBOKU
Long 12’751.58 8.89 BSU9TU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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