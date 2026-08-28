Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’387 -1.1%  SPI 20’263 -0.9%  Dow 53’569 0.2%  DAX 26’367 0.3%  Euro 0.9369 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’425 -0.7%  Gold 4’601 0.2%  Bitcoin 64’418 1.2%  Dollar 0.8041 -0.1%  Öl 89.4 1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405Helvetia Baloise46664220Accelleron Industries116936091Galderma133539272
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Zins-Dilemma der Fed: Warum der KI-Boom die Inflation nicht stoppt - und was das für Anleger bedeutet
Zwischen Sondervermögen und Emittentenrisiko: ETFs und ETNs im Check
Q2-Depot von Fisher Asset Management: Zukäufe bei NVIDIA, Caterpillar sticht heraus
Buffetts Kernsparte schwächelt - Was das für Berkshire-Anleger bedeutet
Bitcoin-Miner: KI-Erlöse hinken Investment massiv hinterher
Suche...
ETF Sparplan
28.08.2026 04:35:29

Indian Shares Seen Tad Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher in cautious trade on Friday as investors react to mixed global cues and seek direction on the Federal Reserve's rate path ahead of the Fed chairman's Jackson Hole speech.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell 0.7 percent and half a percent, respectively on Thursday to extend losses for a second consecutive session while the rupee gave up early gains to settle 11 paise lower at 95.55 against the U.S. dollar.

Foreign institutional investors net sold shares worth Rs 298.26 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 4,977.17 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were mixed this morning while the U.S. dollar index and U.S. Treasury yields eased ahead of Warsh's speech later in the day.

Gold dipped half a percent to $4,577 an ounce but was on course for its strongest monthly advance since 1999.

Brent crude futures fell slightly to $88.35 a barrel and were on track to snap a two-week winning streak amid improving supply prospects through the Strait of Hormuz.

U.S. stocks closed higher overnight as upbeat earnings and guidance from Nvidia helped ease fears about the sustainability of the artificial-intelligence boom.

CrowdStrike's upbeat outlook and Salesforce's announcement of a deal with Anthropic to offer its services through Claude also fueled gains in technology and semiconductor shares.

However, buying interest waned later in the session as Brent crude prices surged more than $2 per barrel after the White House confirmed it was not in talks with Iran despite diplomatic efforts by other countries.

In economic releases, jobless claims slid again last week, while wholesale inventories jumped far above forecasts in July and the merchandise-trade deficit widened in July to the largest since early last year, a slew of reports showed.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.6 percent, the S&P 500 advanced 0.7 percent and the Dow added 0.2 percent.

European stocks closed lower on Thursday, with concerns about political instability in France and hawkish signals from ECB policymakers weighing on sentiment.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.7 percent. France's CAC 40 tumbled 1.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.8 percent while the German DAX rose 0.3 percent on signs of improving consumer sentiment.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Netflix: Zurück auf dem Schirm

Der Streamingriese erlebt an der Wall Street gerade ein Comeback. Wenngleich ein steiniger Weg vor der Netflix-Aktie liegt, könnte die Aufholjagd durchaus noch weiter gehen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Wabtec
✅ Eli Lilly
✅ Novartis

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio

Inside Trading & Investment

27.08.26 Logo WHS NVIDIA schockt die Skeptiker: Umsatz verdoppelt – Aktie vor der nächsten Rallye?
27.08.26 Julius Bär: 15.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf OC Oerlikon Corp AG
27.08.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Europa - Starke Zwischenbilanz / Eli Lilly - Überzeugende Resultate
27.08.26 Marktüberblick: Banken und Stahlwerte gesucht
27.08.26 Schwergewichte bremsen SMI ein
26.08.26 Der «Burggraben» im Zeitalter der Künstlichen Intelligenz
25.08.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Roche
13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Wabtec, Eli Lilly und Novartis neu im BX Musterportfolio
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA übertrifft hohe Erwartungen bei Gewinn und Umsatz - Aktie springt an
Elliott Investment Management: Das waren die grössten Aktienpositionen im 2. Quartal 2026
Roche-Aktie schwächelt: US-Zulassung für erweiterten Einsatz von HER2-Krebstests erhalten
Nach starken Zahlen: Analysten überbieten sich mit Kurszielen für NVIDIA-Aktie - das sollten Anleger wissen
Nach NVIDIA-Bilanz: SMI letztlich tiefrot -- DAX geht etwas höher in den Feierabend -- Wall Street fester -- Asiens Börsen schliesslich uneins
Home Depot Aktie News: Home Depot am Donnerstagvormittag mit angezogener Handbremse
Rheinmetall-Aktie zieht an: Rund 260 Millionen Euro in Nordhessen investiert - so reagieren RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS
Novo Nordisk-Aktie verliert: China prüft Abnehmpille
Goldpreis: Warten auf Rede von Fed-Chef Kevin Warsh
Accelleron-Aktie sackt dennoch ab: Starkes Halbjahr bringt Prognose-Upgrade

Top-Rankings

Q2-Depot von Fisher Asset Management: Zukäufe bei NVIDIA, Caterpillar sticht heraus
Fisher Asset Management baut sein Depot im zweiten Quartal ausgerechnet abseits der Technologieb ...
Bildquelle: IIstudio / Shutterstock.com
Elliott Investment Management: Das waren die grössten Aktienpositionen im 2. Quartal 2026
Paul Singers Hedgefonds Elliott Investment Management hat auch im zweiten Quartal 2026 zahlreich ...
Bildquelle: Thos Robinson/Getty Images for New York Times
Jeremy Grantham baut Depot um: GMO verkauft in Q2 Berkshire-Aktien - und schlägt bei Netflix zu
GMO, das Value-Haus von Jeremy Grantham, verdoppelt seine Wetten auf zwei umstrittene Tech-Werte ...
Bildquelle: Lane Turner/Boston Globe/Getty Images
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.