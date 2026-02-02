Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.02.2026 03:30:16

Indian Shares Seen Tad Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - The trends on Gift Nifty indicate a positive start for domestic markets. That said, a stronger dollar in international markets and the total collapse in precious metals prices may lead to volatility as the session progresses.

Market participants will continue to fret over borrowings and higher transaction taxes announced in the Union Budget 2026, which was focused on stability and continuity rather than big-bang reforms.

Th government is poised to embark on a significant borrowing spree in the 2026-27 fiscal year, with gross borrowings projected at a staggering Rs. 17.2 lakh crore and net borrowings estimated at Rs. 11.7 lakh crore amid a period of rising bond yields, driven by heavy federal and state government borrowings that have outstripped demand for government debt.

The rupee is expected to face more downward pressure this week after the Budget failed to provide any direct catalysts to revive foreign investor inflows amid heightened global uncertainty.

Monthly auto sales figures, corporate earnings and PMI data may influence trading sentiment as the week progresses.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty both fell over 2 percent on Sunday during the special weekend trading session after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a hike in the securities transaction tax (STT) on futures and options in her Budget 2026 speech.

She defended a sharp hike in securities transaction tax on derivatives, arguing that the government could not remain silent as speculative 'satta' in derivatives inflicts heavy losses on small retail investors.

Asian stocks were mostly lower this morning and U.S. equity futures fell amid risk-off sentiment in financial markets.

Gold slipped below $4,750 an ounce as the dollar extended its upward trend ahead of key economic data and central bank decisions due this week.

Oil prices were down 3-5 percent in early Asian trade after reports of talks between the U.S. and Iran and amid an announcement by OPEC+ to maintain its pause on oil output increases for March.

Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Januar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
