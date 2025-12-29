Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
29.12.2025 03:51:08

Indian Shares Seen Opening On Subdued Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may open on a subdued note Monday morning, tracking a slightly weak close on Wall Street on Friday, and mixed Asian stocks. GIFT Nifty futures were up slightly a little while ago.

Investors will be reacting to some corporate news.

Punjab National Bank shares will be in focus after the bank reported a fraud of over Rs 2,000 to the RBI. The case involves the loan accounts of SREI Equipment Finance (Rs 1,241 crore) and SREI Infrastructure Finance (Rs 1,193 crore). The bank has fully provisioned for these outstanding accounts, as disclosed in its stock exchange filing.

NBCC will be in focus. The state-run company said on Friday that it will receive a 21.23-acre land parcel in south Delhi as its share following the settlement of a dispute with the Delhi government, and will develop a mixed-use real estate project on this site with an estimated revenue of about Rs 8,500 crore.

Coforge has opened a new tab to acquire artificial intelligence firm Encora at an enterprise value of $2.35 billion to boost in-house AI capabilities and expand presence in the U.S. and Latin America.

On the economic front, data on industrial production and manufacturing sector output for the month of November will be out after trading hours today.

On Friday, Indian shares ended lower despite firm cues from global markets. Losses in financials, auto, IT, and select pharma stocks weighed on the headline indexes.

The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 367.25 points, or 0.43%, to 85,041.45 as trading resumed after a holiday on Thursday for Christmas. The broader NSE Nifty index fell 99.80 points, or 0.38%, to 26,042.30.

On Wall Street, stocks showed a lack of direction during the trading session on Friday. The major averages spent the day bouncing back and forth across the unchanged line before eventually closing slightly lower.

The S&P 500 reached a new record intraday high in early trading before closing down 2.11 points or less than a tenth of a percent at 6,929.94. The Dow also edged down 20.19 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 48,710.97, while the Nasdaq slipped 20.21 points or 0.1% to 23,593.10.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 52: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
KW 52: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
