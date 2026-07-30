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Plus500 Depot
30.07.2026 05:02:12

Indian Shares Seen Opening On Sluggish Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Thursday as investors react to escalating Middle East tensions and fret about the future path of U.S. monetary policy.

Brent crude futures were down over 1 percent at $87.20 a barrel in Asian trade after climbing 7.9 percent in the U.S. trading session. WTI crude futures were down 1 percent at $83.58 after rallying 6.6 percent overnight.

The United States carried out fresh strikes on Iran on Wednesday, further intensifying a five-month-old war that is spreading beyond its main fronts to embroil more countries across the region.

The latest escalation came after a drone struck a U.S.-owned gas storage tanker at Egypt's Mediterranean port of Damietta and Iran fired missiles targeting U.S troops in Jordan.

India's benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty jumped over 1 percent each on Wednesday after data showed India's industrial production grew 7.3 percent in June, the fastest in nearly two years, as against 2.2 percent a year ago and 5.1 percent growth reported for May 2026.

The upside was also supported by strong gains in IT stocks for a second day running as skepticism grew over whether massive spending on artificial intelligence by major global technology companies could generate sufficient returns to justify their lofty market valuations.

The rupee settled 16 paise higher at 95.66 against the dollar, extending its gaining streak for the fourth straight session on fresh FII inflows.

RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra said in an interview that the Indian rupee is "not overvalued" and can even be seen as undervalued, despite recent pressure on the currency due to global factors such as geopolitical tensions and a stronger dollar in international markets.

Foreign investors net bought shares worth Rs 2,982 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares worth just Rs 998 crore, according to provisional data on the exchanges.

Asian markets were mixed this morning amid heavy bargain hunting in oversold technology leaders.

Microsoft posted strong quarterly earnings, driven by massive Azure growth and expanding AI user adoption.

Samsung Electronics forecast strong AI chip demand and claimed that the memory chip shortage will deepen through 2028 after its semiconductor arm reported a more than 250-fold jump in Q2 profit.

Meta Platforms, however, issued a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast and narrowed its 2026 annual capex forecast.

The dollar was on the defensive while gold edged up slightly to $4,077 an ounce as yields on longer-dated U.S. Treasuries hit 19-year highs.

U.S. stocks tumbled overnight as long-term Treasury yields surged on concerns that the Fed may be falling behind in its fight against inflation.

The bond market sold off, with the 30-year Treasury yield reaching its highest level since 2007, as the Fed held its federal funds target range steady at 3.5-3.75 percent despite three officials voting for an increase in rates. The rare 9-3 split vote highlighted internal divisions over the path forward for policy.

Fed Chair Kevin Warsh pledged an unwavering commitment to bring inflation down but said little about the mix of risks and nothing about the outlook for the policy rate. Inflation worries were compounded by a sharp increase in crude oil prices after President Trump vowed to hit Iran "hard" in response to attacks on American forces in the Middle East.

U.S. and Saudi fighter aircraft struck multiple terrorist logistics and weapons sites across eastern Iraq in a strong response to over 30 IRGC-directed aerial drone attacks in the last 72 hours, Centcom said.

The Dow slumped 2.2 percent in its worst session since April 2025 while the S&P 500 shed 1.5 percent to reach its lowest level in more than a month.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gave up 1.7 percent to hit a three-month closing low as semiconductor shares extended recent losses on valuation concerns, doubts about returns from massive artificial intelligence investments and signs of increasing competition from China.

European stocks closed mostly lower on Wednesday as fresh U.S.-Iran tensions drove oil prices sharply higher.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.3 percent. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.3 percent, the German DAX finished marginally lower and France's CAC 40 dipped 0.6 percent.

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Trading Signals: Galderma: Nach der SMI-Premiere lockt das Comeback

Nach dem Aufstieg in die Börsenelite geriet die Aktie zunächst unter Druck. Starke Quartalszahlen, der rasante Aufstieg von Nemluvio und ein angehobener Ausblick sprechen nun jedoch wieder für höhere Kurse.

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KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? mit François Bloch
KLA, Sandoz und Legrand stehen in dieser Folge des BX Morningcall im Fokus. François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel vergleichen drei Aktien aus Halbleiter, Pharma/Biosimilars und elektrischer Infrastruktur. Im Fokus stehen Umsatz, EBIT, EBIT-Marge, Dividende, Buchwert, Performance und die Frage, welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger im aktuellen Marktumfeld beachten können.

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KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’084.47 19.43 SK3BLU
Short 15’385.99 13.88 SWBWSU
Short 15’975.42 8.83 SRPBPU
SMI-Kurs: 14’486.10 29.07.2026 17:30:21
Long 13’886.96 19.82 SXBF7U
Long 13’543.03 13.55 SABIUU
Long 12’964.45 8.86 SUTB5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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