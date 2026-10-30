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30.10.2026 03:31:18
Indian Shares Seen Opening On Muted Note
(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening on a cautious note on Friday, even as information technology stocks may rise as disappointing tech earnings fueled a rotation out of the artificial intelligence trade.
Amazon's quarterly results missed analyst expectations on profit and total revenue, and chip maker Intel warned it would burn cash this year due to the faltering PC market, fueling worries about the returns on investments in AI infrastructure.
Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty jumped over 1 percent each on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve held interest rates steady, as widely expected, and oil prices softened following fresh diplomatic efforts to end the war in the Middle East.
The rupee consolidated in a narrow range before settling 2 paise higher at 95.26 against the U.S. dollar.
Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs. 943.60 crore on a net basis on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs. 1,924.41 crore, according to provisional exchange data.
Asian markets were broadly lower this morning as technology stocks extended losses for a second day running on concerns over the sustainability of the AI and technology trade.
Adding to the risk-off tone, Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, has frozen digital assets worth around $3bn (£2.24bn) as it investigates a "potential security issue."
A tech sell-off revived demand for Treasuries and weighed on the dollar. Asian government bond yields were lower, tracking drops in U.S. Treasury yields overnight. The yen was steady ahead of the Bank of Japan's interest-rate decision, with the central bank widely expected to keep its benchmark interest rate unchanged.
Gold was subdued at $4,008 an ounce after dropping more than 1 percent in the previous session.
Brent crude futures rose over 2 percent to hold above $113 a barrel on signs the U.S. may resume military strikes against Iran.
According to reports by the Wall Stret Journal and Axios, a senior commander had briefed President Donald Trump on potential military options for a possible resumption of major combat operations on Thursday.
U.S. stocks ended lower overnight as Alphabet's revenue miss as well as negative free cash flow revived concerns about artificial trade.
A raft of mixed economic data also clouded the outlook for inflation and interest rates. Third-quarter GDP growth came in at an annualized 3.4 percent, surpassing analyst expectations and marking the fastest pace in a year.
Consumer spending rose in September as inflation stayed high at 3.6 percent on a year-on-year basis, marking the fastest pace since May.
The core PCE price index, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge, climbed 3.1 percent, matching expectations after holding at 3.0 percent for three consecutive months.
Initial jobless claims stayed near a 57-year low last week, signaling labor market resilience.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite tumbled 1.4 percent as semiconductor stocks snapped their four-day winning streak. The S&P 500 and the Dow both slipped around 0.3 percent.
European stocks closed at a seven-week high on Thursday after the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged despite oil-driven inflation risks.
The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.8 percent. The German DAX surged 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 climbed 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 rose 0.3 percent.
Trading Signals: Coca-Cola - Die Rallye hat noch Sprudel
Der Brausekonzern beweist, dass auch defensive Konsumwerte für prickelnde Kursgewinne gut sind. Überraschend starke Quartalszahlen, eine erhöhte Gewinnprognose und optimistische Analysten sprechen für eine Fortsetzung des Aufwärtstrends. Die 100-Dollar-Marke ist zum Greifen nahe.Weiterlesen!
Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly: Margen, Wachstum und Risiken im Vergleich – BX Mornincall mit François Bloch
Novartis, Sandoz und Eli Lilly im Vergleich: François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel ordnen im aktuellen BX Morningcall Umsatzentwicklung, EBIT, EBIT-Margen, Eigenkapitalrendite, Dividenden und Kursperformance ein. Im Fokus stehen die unterschiedlichen Geschäftsmodelle, Erwartungen und Risiken der drei Pharmakonzerne.
Das Gespräch behandelt Novartis nach den angesprochenen Quartalszahlen, Sandoz mit Biosimilars und Nachahmerprodukten sowie Eli Lilly mit hohen Wachstumserwartungen.
Themen im Video:
• Novartis: Quartalszahlen, Margen, Dividende, Performance und CEO-Frage
• Sandoz: Umsatzwachstum, Biosimilars, Margen und Wettbewerb
• Eli Lilly: Wachstumserwartungen, Profitabilität, Dividendenrendite und Bewertungsrisiken
• BX Musterportfolio: Portfolio-Perspektive, Risikomanagement und Rebalancing
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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