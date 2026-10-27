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27.10.2026 03:40:57

Indian Shares Seen Opening On Flat Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening on a flat note on Tuesday as global bond yields stabilized and oil prices pulled back from recent highs amid hopes for regional diplomacy in the Middle East.

Stock-specific action could be seen ahead of earnings from Bajaj Auto, Cipla, Larsen & Toubro, Maruti Suzuki India and SBI Life Insurance later in the day.

Information technology stocks may succumb to profit taking after a rally in U.S. semiconductor stocks overnight.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty reversed course to end up about 0.7 percent each on Monday as easing oil prices tempered inflation concerns.

The rupee settled 29 paise lower at 95.22 against the dollar, extending losses for the third straight session amid persistent foreign outflows.

Foreign institutional investors turned net sellers again, offloading shares worth Rs 1,462.49 crore on a net basis on Monday, after having bought a net Rs 887.65 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the extent of Rs 2,609.57 crore.

Asian markets were mixed this morning, with South Korea's Kospi surging nearly 4 percent and Japan's Nikkei rallying 2 percent as Anthropic's IPO filing along with an announcement by Meta Platforms to raise up to $95 billion in its largest-ever equity fundraising revived investor appetite for artificial intelligence stocks ahead of earnings from major technology companies.

Alphabet and Microsoft are scheduled to report their earnings results on Wednesday, followed by Amazon and Intel on Thursday.

Blackstone announced a landmark $63 billion financing deal with chipmaker Broadcom and a consortium of major banks.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said his company closed on $40 billion in financing to pay for specialized chips used to power AI.

Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong markets were subdued on worries about AI demand and curbs on Chinese exports.

Gold was marginally lower at $4,014 an ounce as the U.S. dollar strengthened ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision due on Wednesday, with the central bank widely expected to hold rates after raising them in September.

Brent crude futures fell more than 1 percent toward $114 a barrel, extending losses from the previous session amid renewed diplomatic efforts to prevent a wider escalation of the U.S.-Iran conflict.

U.S. stocks closed higher overnight as Anthropic's IPO filing stemmed anxiety about a potential AI bubble and oil prices fell after last week's surge amid hopes for regional diplomacy in the Middle East.

A Qatari delegation was in Tehran on Sunday to work in co-ordination with the U.S. as part of ongoing efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and push for an interim deal.

Senior officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey met Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian for talks related to regional security amid renewed attacks on Saudi Arabia by the Iran-aligned Houthi militants of Yemen.

Meanwhile, CNN reported, citing two U.S. officials that U.S. forces in West Asia are ready to launch new, potentially, major, military operation against Iran "within 96 hours of receiving" an order from President Trump and that the scope of operation could go beyond limited strikes on Iranian radars, missile launchers and other military assets that can be quickly rebuilt.

While the S&P 500 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.7 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively to come off consecutive weekly declines, the narrower Dow edged up 0.3 percent.

European stocks staged a recovery on Monday, with underlying sentiment underpinned by upbeat corporate updates and relief over France's unchanged credit rating.

The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.8 percent. The German DAX surged 0.9 percent, France's CAC 40 advanced 0.8 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.7 percent.

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Trading Signals: DKSH - Mit Rückenwind in neue Höhen

Bei DKSH läuft es rund: Das operative Geschäft wächst, eine strategisch wichtige Übernahme eröffnet neue Perspektiven und die Aktie klettert auf ein Drei-Jahres-Hoch. Auch charttechnisch ist der Weg nach oben noch nicht ausgereizt.

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Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Orion, ABB und Euronext stehen im Mittelpunkt dieses BX Morningcalls. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) und François Bloch (Investment-Stratege) ordnen Kennzahlen, Kursbewegungen, Dividendenentwicklungen und unternehmensspezifischen Risiken der Aktien: Orion, ABB und Euronext ein.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’125.74 19.54 SRBCQU
Short 15’431.55 13.91 S1B4JU
Short 16’051.56 8.66 S4QBAU
SMI-Kurs: 14’538.95 26.10.2026 17:31:10
Long 13’925.32 19.81 SMCOBU
Long 13’620.32 13.91 SIB66U
Long 13’028.90 8.90 SDFBZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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