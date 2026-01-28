Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’216 0.6%  SPI 18’296 0.6%  Dow 49’003 -0.8%  DAX 24’894 -0.2%  Euro 0.9171 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’995 0.6%  Gold 5’181 3.4%  Bitcoin 67’918 -1.1%  Dollar 0.7615 0.0%  Öl 67.7 3.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Bayer10367293Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Helvetia Baloise46664220Lonza1384101VAT31186490
Top News
Apple-Aktie im Fokus: Wer der Nachfolger von Tim Cook werden könnte
Stehen passive ETFs vor dem Aus? Aktive Strategien erobern den Markt
Erster staatlicher Stablecoin startet im US-Bundesstaat Wyoming
Qualitätsaktien vor dem Comeback: 3 ETFs für stabile Renditen in volatilen Zeiten
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Caterpillar bringt KI auf die Baustelle
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
28.01.2026 03:28:08

Indian Shares Seen Opening Higher In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Wednesday amid trade optimism after Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said the ambitious India-EU free trade agreement is likely to be implemented within the 2026 calendar year.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty rose around half a percent each on Tuesday after India and the European Union confirmed that they had signed a long-awaited historic trade pact, which will significantly expand the overall trajectory of two-way engagement in a range of sectors and reduce dependence on the unpredictable U.S. relationship.

The rupee closed at 91.72 per dollar, up 0.2 percent from its previous closing level on Friday.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 3,068 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 9,000 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were mixed this morning, with South Korea's Kospi average setting a new record after U.S. President Donald Trump said his administration will "work something out" with Seoul over a trade deal.

Japanese markets traded lower as the yen held near three-month highs after rallying nearly 4 percent over the past three sessions on expectations of coordinated yen buying by Tokyo and Washington.

Gold held gains to reach a new peak above $5,200 an ounce and the U.S. dollar grappled with a "crisis of confidence", struggling near four-year lows after President Trump indicated he's comfortable with its recent decline.

Amid Trump's recent threats to take over Greenland and concerns about the Federal Reserve's independence, the U.S. central bank announces its interest-rate decision later in the day.

Oil held near a four-month high, with WTI crude futures holding above $62 per barrel, following a nearly 3 percent gain in the previous session.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed despite upbeat earnings news from big-name companies like General Motors and UPS.

Raising concerns about the broader economy and job market, a survey showed U.S. consumer confidence dropped to its lowest level since 2014.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 0.9 percent on optimism around tech earnings. The S&P 500 rose 0.4 percent to extend gains for a fifth straight session and notch a record closing high on upbeat news from memory chipmakers.

The Dow gave up 0.8 percent as health insurance stocks fell amid concerns over future Medicare payments.

European stocks closed broadly higher on Tuesday as investors reacted to the EU-India trade deal and assessed the potential impact U.S. tariffs might have on global trade.

The pan European Stoxx 600 advanced 0.6 percent. France's CAC 40 edged up by 0.3 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.6 percent while the German DAX closed 0.2 percent lower.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Zum Jahresauftakt 2026 meldet sich Tim Schäfer wie gewohnt mit aktuellen Einschätzungen aus den USA. Gemeinsam mit David Kunz von BX Swiss TV spricht er über politische und wirtschaftliche Brennpunkte, die die Märkte prägen – allen voran die Entwicklungen rund um Donald Trump, Venezuela und den Ölmarkt.

Themen dieser Ausgabe:

Maduro-Festnahme: Chaos oder Schachzug?
Gewinner: Chevron im Fokus, Exxon setzt auf Guyana
Was machen BP und Shell?
Grönland-Zölle: Druckmittel oder Show?
US-Stimmung & Midterms: was droht politisch?
Fed & Zinsen: kommt die Senkung?
KI, Inflation, Davos: die grossen 2026-Themen

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

27.01.26 Julius Bär: 20.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, Gerresheimer AG
27.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Swisscom, UBS
27.01.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 27.01.2026
27.01.26 SMI startet wenig verändert in die neue Woche
27.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Abwärtsdruck lässt nach
26.01.26 Befeuern KI und E-Autos ein Atomenergie-Comeback?
22.01.26 Was ist Trumps Plan? Venezuela, Grönland & Öl im Fokus – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’728.56 19.62 SS4B5U
Short 14’002.20 13.91 SGZBPU
Short 14’552.11 8.76 SAIB4U
SMI-Kurs: 13’216.23 27.01.2026 17:31:18
Long 12’652.77 19.62 SRWBTU
Long 12’377.10 13.91 S9VBDU
Long 11’837.84 8.88 SHFB5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall gewinnt am Dienstagvormittag an Fahrt
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Dienstagmittag gefragt
Qubits 2026: D-Wave & Co. stellen Entwicklungen im Quantencomputing vor - Quanten-Aktien gefragt
Roche-Aktie letztlich leichter: Forschungserfolg mit neuartigem Fettsenker
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: D-Wave Quantum am Abend stärker
Ausblick: Tesla verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
ChatGPT Prognose: Ethereum, XRP und Bitcoin Hyper
Portfolio-Check: Welche Aktien Jim Cramer jetzt für zu gefährlich hält
Novo Nordisk-Aktie dennoch im Minus: Citigroup mahnt zur Geduld beim Bewertungsniveau

Top-Rankings

KW 4: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 4: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 4: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
03:15 GNW-News: Seltene Fossilien aus Hezheng erstmals in Shenzhen ausgestellt
23:15 Trump droht Irak im Falle der Wahl Al-Malikis zum Premier
23:14 Trump: Keine Sorgen wegen schwachem Dollar
23:10 Trump: Kuba steht kurz vor dem Scheitern
22:48 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: UnitedHealth belastet Dow - S&P 500 mit Rekord
22:47 US-Sender: Verletzter bei Schusswaffenvorfall mit US-Beamten
22:45 ROUNDUP/Ukraine: Tote nach russischem Angriff auf Passagierzug
22:34 Aktien New York Schluss: UnitedHealth belastet Dow - S&P 500 auf Rekordhoch
22:32 Gold steigt nach Aussagen Trumps zum Dollar auf weiteres Rekordhoch
22:26 Devisen: Euro steigt nach Trump-Aussagen über Marke von 1,20 Dollar