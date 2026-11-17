(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Tuesday, with underlying sentiment likely to be underpinned by falling oil prices, an ongoing AI sell-off in global markets and continued foreign investor inflows.

Metal stocks, however, may come under selling pressure after copper prices hit their lowest levels in more than four months overnight on concerns about the AI outlook.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty jumped around 0.6 percent each on Monday despite mixed cues from global markets.

The rupee settled 27 paise higher at 93.92 against the U.S. dollar, snapping its two-day losing streak, driven by softening crude oil prices and fresh foreign inflows.

Foreign institutional investors net bought shares worth Rs. 4,864.68 crore on Monday while domestic financial institutions net sold shares worth Rs. 3,519.05 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were declining this morning as investors stayed wary of the AI trade ahead of Nvidia earnings and Anthropic PBC's expected market debut.

The U.S. dollar index held near its highest level since April 2025 amid bets for more aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Despite recent hawkish remarks from policymakers, markets see only a slim chance of a 50-basis-point Fed rate hike in December.

Gold edged up 0.2 percent to $3,865 an ounce, hovering near a fourteen-month low, weighed down by the headwinds of higher Treasury yields and tech-led liquidations.

Ahead of the minutes from the Federal Reserve's October policy meeting due Wednesday, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Beth Hammack told Bloomberg TV that inflation pressures appear to be broadening, but she favors gradual, measured rate increases to let the economy adjust to policy changes.

Brent crude futures were down nearly 1 percent at $91.67 a barrel, extending losses from the previous session as signs of recovering oil flows through the Strait of Hormuz added to expectations of stronger global supply.

In a new report, Goldman Sachs commodity analysts have warned of a potential supply glut next year despite the risk of continued supply disruptions. As a result, the investment bank expects Brent averaging $88 a barrel in 2027, gradually falling $78 by December.

In an interview with Fox News, U.S. Vice President JD Vance stated that President Donald Trump would not allow the conflict with Iran to turn into a prolonged military commitment, ruling the possibility of U.S. involvement lasting even two years.

U.S. stocks slumped overnight as Nvidia led another sell-off in technology shares following reports that the Trump administration is accelerating efforts to limit several countries from providing Chinese companies remote access to advanced artificial intelligence chips.

Adding to concerns over the artificial intelligence trade, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent criticized Nvidia's culture, urged its board to seek an outside CEO and answer questions about chip sales to China.

Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said that the central bank is studying whether AI would boost production and economic growth or prove highly disruptive and economically costly.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.5 percent and the S&P 500 tumbled 1.9 percent to extend their losing streak to a third consecutive session while the Dow dropped 1.4 percent.

European stocks ended Monday's session slightly lower on concerns over the future of the AI trade.

The pan-European STOXX 600 declined 0.3 percent, snapping a five-session winning streak that powered the index to record territory.

The German DAX dipped 0.6 percent, while France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both slipped around 0.2 percent.