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03.08.2026 04:41:12

Indian Shares Seen Opening Higher As US-Iran Peace Talks Resume

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening notably higher on Monday as hopes of peace in the Middle East grew and data showed foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net buyers for the fourth consecutive session on July 31, purchasing equities worth Rs. 277 crore.

Brent crude futures fell nearly 5 percent toward $83 a barrel this morning after U.S. President Donald Trump held off on a fresh attack on Iran and said an agreement was close, signaling renewed diplomatic momentum and helping ease concerns about inflation and interest rates.

Peace talks would resume today after Middle Eastern allies, including Saudi Arabia, urged Washington to prioritize diplomacy.

Trump said a planned large-scale military strike on Iran was called off on the condition that efforts to quickly reach an agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and resolve the impasse over Tehran's nuclear capabilities move forward.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said that the memorandum of understanding with the U.S. would become the cornerstone of Tehran's future foreign relations.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said negotiations between Tehran and Oman over the management of the Strait of Hormuz are in their final stages.

Asian markets were mixed this morning as heavyweight semiconductor and artificial intelligence-related shares faced selling pressure after Friday's record gains.

The dollar dropped against the yen after Japan and the United States conducted coordinated yen-buying intervention and vowed they will not hesitate to take further action.

U.S. Treasury yields edged down slightly while gold traded higher at $4,058 an ounce. U.S. stocks closed higher on Friday, extending Thursday's rally despite bond yields surging to multi-decade high levels on worries about inflation staying high because of the U.S.-Iran war.

In a statement explaining his dissenting vote against holding the Fed's key overnight borrowing rate steady, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said that he believes small hikes now can prevent the need for larger moves later.

Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack argued that the longer that high inflation persists, the more challenging and costly it can be to bring it back down to 2 percent.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite climbed 1 percent, the S&P 500 surged 0.7 percent and the narrower Dow gained half a percent as Amazon beat expectations on the top and bottom lines and crude oil prices pulled back off their highs after an initial spike on news of Iran attacking two tankers transiting the Strait of Hormuz under U.S. military escort.

European stocks gave up early gains to end mixed on Friday. The pan-European STOXX 600 jumped nearly 1 percent before reversing course to end 0.1 percent lower.

The German DAX inched up marginally and France's CAC 40 rose 0.3 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.3 percent.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Apple: Rallye auf dem Prüfstand

Heute Abend legt der iPhone-Hersteller Zahlen vor. Angesichts der Rallye der vergangenen Monate, einer üppigen Bewertung und dem strapazierten Chartbild könnte es für Apple schwer werden, den Impuls für neue Höchststände zu liefern.

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KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? mit François Bloch
KLA, Sandoz und Legrand stehen in dieser Folge des BX Morningcall im Fokus. François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel vergleichen drei Aktien aus Halbleiter, Pharma/Biosimilars und elektrischer Infrastruktur. Im Fokus stehen Umsatz, EBIT, EBIT-Marge, Dividende, Buchwert, Performance und die Frage, welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger im aktuellen Marktumfeld beachten können.

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Sandou
✅ Legrand

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’918.72 19.72 S3PBUU
Short 15’230.35 13.71 S3CBQU
Short 15’778.53 9.00 SCRBEU
SMI-Kurs: 14’346.14 31.07.2026 17:30:53
Long 13’715.99 19.19 SYB31U
Long 13’408.00 13.71 SNB4VU
Long 12’850.13 8.94 SJYBLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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