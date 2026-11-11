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ETF Sparplan
11.11.2026 03:42:57

Indian Shares Seen Opening Higher As Oil Holds Near Two-month Lows

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Wednesday as investors keep an eye on falling crude oil prices and soaring U.S. Treasury yields.

Brent crude futures hovered close to ten-week lows on signs of easing tensions between the U.S. and Iran, and reports suggesting that Middle Eastern oil shipments have nearly returned to prewar levels despite ongoing attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

The U.S. Treasury yields rose across the board on Tuesday, with the 10-year yield once again crossing the 5 percent mark intraday and two-year yields climbing 17 basis points to 4.73 percent, the most in 19 months, as stronger-than-expected consumer price inflation data fueled bets that the Federal Reserve would need to deliver more aggressive interest rate hikes over the coming months.

Money markets are now pricing in a 25-bps rate hike at the Fed's upcoming policy meeting next month, with some chance of an even larger move.

Some analysts expect the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage point each in December, January and March.

Indian stock markets were closed on Tuesday on account of Diwali Balipratipada.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty moved in a narrow range before ending marginally higher on Monday, after having snapped their seven-session winning streak on Sunday's special Muhurat trading session.

The rupee settled 5 paise higher at 93.93 against the U.S. dollar, boosted by stable crude oil prices and continued foreign fund inflows.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) extended their buying spree and bought shares worth Rs. 7,212.22 crore on a net basis on Monday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net sold shares to the extent of Rs. 7,172.53 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were mostly higher this morning, with Japan and South Korea leading regional gains, as solid third-quarter earnings from CoreWeave, the builder of AI data centers, eased concerns over the outlook for artificial intelligence trade.

Investors were also reacting to news that Anthropic is targeting a record-breaking IPO, with a proposed valuation of up to $1.4 trillion.

Elsewhere, SoftBank Group Corp shares slumped 4 percent in Tokyo after the technology investor reported its first net loss in almost two years, mainly driven by a $3.7 billion writedown on U.S. data center power equipment advances following changes to project plans.

The U.S. dollar index was little changed in early Asian trade after rising half a percent on Tuesday. Gold edged up 0.2 percent to $4,040 ounce after a nearly 3 percent decline in the previous session amid a surging dollar.

Oil prices traded higher after a two-day decline, with Brent crude futures holding above $92 a barrel, as fresh tanker attacks in the Strait of Hormuz raised concerns over global oil supplies.

U.S. stocks declined overnight as Nvidia extended losses from the previous session and hotter-than-expected CPI data along with hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials fueled concerns about further interest rate hikes.

Data showed consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in October, exceeding expectations of a 0.3 percent increase but slowing from September's 0.6 percent rise.

Core consumer prices, which exclude food and energy, rose 0.3 percent month-on-month while economists had expected a 0.2 percent rise. Annual inflation figures were unavailable due to the government shutdown in October 2025.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose above 5 percent earlier in the session after Fed Governor Christopher Waller said at a conference that he is "leaning toward" a rate hike in December and would support a half-point increase if monthly core inflation remained at around 0.3 percent or higher.

Following the release of CPI data, Dallas Fed President Lorie Logan said the Fed will need at least two additional quarter-point rate increases to prevent price pressures from becoming entrenched.

Fed officials Austan Goolsbee and Tom Barkin warned on Monday that persistent inflation and strong investment in artificial intelligence infrastructure could complicate the central bank's monetary policy outlook.

Ahead of the Fed's monetary policy meeting next month, CME Group's FedWatch Tool indicated a 90.5 percent chance the Fed will raise rates by a quarter point at its December meeting.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.7 percent, the S&P 500 dropped 0.4 percent and the narrower Dow eased 0.3 percent.

European stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday, thanks to lower oil prices as hopes for a resolution to the Middle East conflict helped ease inflation concerns.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 0.3 percent. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.3 percent, the German DAX rose 0.3 percent and France's CAC 40 climbed 0.6 percent.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Lonza - Mit neuer Power zu alten Höhen

Lonza drückt aufs Tempo: Mit der Übernahme des US-Geschäfts von Merck treibt der Pharmazulieferer seinen strategischen Umbau voran. Auch an der Börse ist der Funke übergesprungen: Die 700-Franken-Marke rückt in greifbare Nähe.

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Amgen, United Rentals & Targa Resources: 3 Aktien rein, 3 raus -Rebalancing im BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch

Amgen, United Rentals und Targa Resources: Drei US-Aktien kommen neu ins BX Muster-Portfolio. ABB, HSBC und Hochtief verlassen das Portfolio. Welche Überlegungen stecken hinter dem aktuellen Rebalancing?

✅ Amgen(AMGN): Welche Rolle spielen Dividenden, Buchwertentwicklung und ein breit aufgestelltes Pharmageschäft bei der Auswahl?
✅ United Rentals (URI): Wie entwickelt sich das Geschäft mit der Vermietung von Baumaschinen und welche Bedeutung haben Cashflow und US-Konjunktur?
✅ Targa Resources (TRGP): Warum kehrt das Energieinfrastruktur-Unternehmen ins Portfolio zurück und welche Kennzahlen stehen im Mittelpunkt?
❌ ABB, HSBC und Hochtief: Warum verlassen diese drei Aktien das Portfolio und was lässt sich aus ihrer jüngsten Entwicklung für das Rebalancing ableiten?

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Amgen, United Rentals & Targa Resources: 3 Aktien rein, 3 raus -Rebalancing im BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10.11.26 Logo WHS Die Wahrheit über Stop-Loss: Warum die meisten Trader das eigentliche Problem übersehen
10.11.26 AMD auf Wachstumskurs dank steigender KI-Nachfrage
10.11.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
10.11.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 10.11.2026
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10.11.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Wieder aufwärts
06.11.26 Amgen, United Rentals & Targa Resources: 3 Aktien rein, 3 raus -Rebalancing im BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch
05.11.26 Julius Bär: 13.30% p.a. JB Multi Reverse Convertible auf Twilio Inc, Datadog Inc, Zscaler Inc
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’642.49 19.54 S9BVAU
Short 15’959.13 13.84 S03BFU
Short 16’569.27 8.82 SVB67U
SMI-Kurs: 15’037.94 10.11.2026 17:30:57
Long 14’391.21 19.41 S6W4BU
Long 14’076.20 13.78 SIB29U
Long 13’491.76 8.98 SVBOKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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