Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’815 0.4%  SPI 19’512 0.5%  Dow 51’493 -1.0%  DAX 24’935 0.1%  Euro 0.9197 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’300 0.7%  Gold 4’259 -1.7%  Bitcoin 51’326 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7931 0.0%  Öl 78.8 -0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Crash-Risiko: Wenn Staaten ihre Krypto-Bestände bewegen
Goldman-Sachs-Chef besorgt: Hohe Ölpreise könnten Verbraucherverhalten beeinträchtigen
Micron-Aktie erreicht die 1'000-Dollar-Marke - Diese alternativen Chip-Titel könnten für Anleger interessant sein
Diese KI-Aktien könnten laut Fondsmanager wichtiger sein als NVIDIA
Nach der Schwächephase: Worauf es beim Goldpreis jetzt ankommt
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
18.06.2026 04:40:34

Indian Shares Seen Lower On Hawkish Fed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening a tad lower on Thursday as investors react to a hawkish Federal Reserve policy and look forward to the signing of the U.S.-Iran peace agreement, which may rapidly unlock Iranian oil exports, channel funds into its economy and begin a phased rollback of sanctions in exchange for nuclear curbs.

Both the U.S. and Iran have released the full text of a recently finalized memorandum of understanding, which seeks to extend a ceasefire announced in April by another 60 days to allow the two sides to negotiate a final truce.

The final agreement will confirm the permanent end of the war on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

U.S. President Doanld Trump, however, threatened to resume attacks and kill Iranian officials if they failed to honor their commitments.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose around half a percent each on Wednesday to extend gains for a fourth consecutive session as crude oil prices fell to pre-conflict levels amid the easing of geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

The Indian rupee settled 10 paise higher at 94.50 against the dollar, rising for the fourth consecutive session.

Foreign investors net bought shares worth Rs 102 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 1,561 crore, according to provisional data on the exchanges.

Asian markets were mixed in lackluster trade this morning amid concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve may hike interest rates later this year.

The U.S. dollar clung to a more than two-month high while Brent crude futures fell nearly 2 percent toward $78 a barrel, extending its decline toward the lowest levels since early March after the IEA warned of a potential supply glut.

Gold jumped 1.6 percent to $4,326 an ounce, recouping losses from the previous session.

Overnight, U.S. stocks tumbled while Treasury yields climbed as the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged as widely expected, but the latest set of projections suggested there could be at least one increase to its main rate this year.

After removing "forward guidance" from the policy statement, Kevin Warsh said in his first press conference as Fed Chair that it was no longer useful and that he would consider a revamp of how the Fed communicates with financial markets and U.S. households and businesses.

He asked investors to react to incoming reports on inflation, the job market and other economic indicators rather than trying to predict the Fed's next move.

He also chose not to submit the famous "dot plot", saying it's not helpful in the conduct of policy.

Earlier in the day, data showed retail sales increased more than expected in May. Pending home sales grew 4.8 percent in the month, signaling stronger housing demand.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1.3 percent, the S&P 500 declined 1.2 percent and the Dow dipped 1 percent.

European stocks eked out modest gains on Wednesday to extend gains for a fifth straight session as investors awaited details of the U.S.-Iran peace agreement.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained half a percent. While the German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both edged up by 0.1 percent, France's CAC 40 slipped 0.2 percent.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Siemens Energy: Werbetour mit Wirkung

Der Energietechnikkonzern ist auf einer Roadshow unterwegs. Offenbar mit Erfolg: Nach einer stärkeren Korrektur scheint die Aktie von Siemens Energy nach oben zu drehen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

n diesem Interview spricht @TimSchaeferMedia direkt aus New York über den bevorstehenden Börsengang von SpaceX. Die Erwartungen sind riesig, die Bewertung sorgt für Diskussionen und viele Anleger fragen sich: Ist das die nächste Jahrhundertaktie oder ein gefährlicher Hype?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

17.06.26 EZB hebt Zinsen an: Drei Gradmesser für den Finanzstandort Deutschland
17.06.26 Marktüberblick: BMW im Fokus
17.06.26 SMI-Aufschwung hält an
17.06.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Aufwärtsdynamik lässt nach
16.06.26 Julius Bär: 25.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50% European) mit Lock-In auf Micron Technology Inc, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, QUALCOMM Inc
16.06.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Novartis, Swiss Re, Swisscom, UBS
11.06.26 SpaceX IPO – Ausblick – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’353.71 19.66 SSTBFU
Short 14’654.32 13.69 S3OBDU
Short 15’183.47 8.94 S3CBNU
SMI-Kurs: 13’815.24 17.06.2026 17:30:33
Long 13’214.35 19.38 SXBKNU
Long 12’912.22 13.63 SUTB5U
Long 12’367.11 8.88 SZXBHU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bayer-Aktie: Gericht verweist Roundup-Vergleich zurück nach Missouri
Gold zieht bei Reserveanlagen an US-Dollar vorbei: Weshalb Notenbanken plötzlich umdenken
SpaceX-Optionen ziehen Anleger an - Experten mahnen zur Vorsicht - Aktie erstmals im Minus
Straumann-Aktie zweistellig stärker: Margenprognose für 2026 deutlich angehoben
Ethereum oder Solana: Welche Blockchain hat die besseren Perspektiven?
Bayer Aktie News: Bayer am Mittwochnachmittag im Aufwind
Kuros-Aktie schwächer: Weitere MagnetOs-Strategie vorgestellt
Aktien Schweiz Vorbörse: Kaum verändert erwartet - Bühne frei für Warsh
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Ende des Montagshandels im Minus
Nach der Schwächephase: Worauf es beim Goldpreis jetzt ankommt

Top-Rankings

KW 24: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 24: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 24: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.