Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’101 -0.3%  SPI 18’575 -0.3%  Dow 49’609 0.0%  DAX 24’339 -1.3%  Euro 0.9152 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’912 -1.0%  Gold 4’715 0.6%  Bitcoin 62’291 -0.2%  Dollar 0.7771 -0.4%  Öl 100.3 -3.0% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Weg vom Öl: Geopolitische Spannungen treiben Anleger in diese 3 Green-Energy-Aktien
Preiskrieg an der Wall Street: Morgan Stanley unterbietet Konkurrenz beim Krypto-Handel
Der Buffett-Ritterschlag: Wird Tokio Marine zum neuen Juwel im Berkshire-Portfolio?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Ausblick: Cronos stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor
Suche...
11.05.2026 04:39:58

Indian Shares Seen Lower As Trump Rejects Iran's Response To Peace Deal

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a sluggish note on Monday as focus shifts to escalating U.S-Iran tensions and surging crude oil prices.

Brent crude futures jumped more than 3 percent toward $105 a barrel after U.S. President Donald Trump and Iran rejected each other's latest peace proposals to end the war in the Middle East, keeping the Strait of Hormuz largely closed and raising doubts about the durability of a fragile ceasefire.

Iran has delivered its response to the latest U.S. ceasefire proposal, which is understood to include ending the conflict, opening the Strait of Hormuz and rolling back Iran's nuclear program.

Tehran has reportedly called for a broader settlement that includes ending hostilities on multiple fronts, including Lebanon, and ensuring the security of maritime trade routes.

The country wants talks to focus on a permanent end to the war rather than a temporary ceasefire.

Iran "has been playing games with the United States, and the rest of the World, for 47 years," Trump wrote on Truth Social and later called the response from Iran's so-called 'Representatives' "totally unacceptable."

Asian markets were mixed this morning and U.S. stock futures wobbled, while the dollar climbed as the conflict in the Middle East entered its 11th week.

The focus also shifted to an upcoming meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping, the Fed's leadership transition and U.S. inflation data. Gold traded below $4,700 an ounce on worries about oil-driven inflation.

U.S. stocks advanced on Friday on the back of upbeat jobs data and strength in Nvidia, SanDisk and other AI-related stocks.

Data showed non-farm payroll employment shot up by 115,000 jobs in April, while analysts had expected an increase of 63,000 jobs.

The unemployment rate held steady at 4.3 percent, reinforcing expectations the Federal Reserve would leave interest rates unchanged for some time.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.7 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 0.8 percent to notch record closing highs while the narrower Dow finished marginally higher.

European stocks ended lower on Friday after the U.S. and Iran exchanged fire in the Strait of Hormuz and U.S. President Trump threatened "much higher" tariffs against the EU.

Meanwhile, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he will not step down after hits Labor Party suffered major losses in local elections.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 0.7 percent. The German DAX dropped 1.3 percent, France's CAC 40 lost 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 gave up 0.4 percent.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Stadler Rail: Auf dem richtigen Gleis

Der Zughersteller ist dabei, zentrale Bremsklötze zu lösen. Mit einem optimistischen Ausblick hat Stadler Rail die Investoren dazu gebracht, wieder einzusteigen - jetzt nimmt der Mid Cap Fahrt auf.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz , Diamond Back Energy & TotalEnergies mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Sandoz
✅ Diamond Back Energy
✅ TotalEnergies

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz , Diamond Back Energy & TotalEnergies mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

08.05.26 Allianz auf Rekordkurs
08.05.26 Marktüberblick: Henkel nach Zahlen gesucht – Rheinmetall unter Druck
08.05.26 Optimismus verfrüht
08.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Neue Aufwärtstendenz?
07.05.26 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Bachem Holding AG
06.05.26 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz , Diamond Back Energy & TotalEnergies mit François Bloch
05.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’648.60 19.32 SB1BHU
Short 13’911.15 13.97 S7LBMU
Short 14’442.92 8.88 SQEBJU
SMI-Kurs: 13’100.63 08.05.2026 17:30:30
Long 12’550.31 19.32 SW7BAU
Long 12’281.08 13.97 S0EBKU
Long 11’755.43 8.94 SQOB2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Ausblick: Plug Power verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Wolters Kluwer Q1 Revenues Down, Backs FY26 Outlook
Kursziele massiv angehoben: Stehen diese zwei Chip-Giganten vor dem nächsten Ausbruch?
So sehr belastet der Bitcoin-Absturz das Quartalsergebnis von Tesla
Freundlicher Handel in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Handelsende im Plus
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
PayPal Holdings, Inc. Q1 Profit Falls
Aktien New York: Gewinne trotz Nahost-Konflikt - Starker Arbeitsmarkt
Shopify Q1 Net Loss Narrows, Stock Down In Pre-Market
Aktien New York Schluss: Stagnation - keine Fortschritte im Iran-Krieg

Top-Rankings

KW 19: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 19: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 19: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.