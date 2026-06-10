Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’356 0.3%  SPI 18’882 0.2%  Dow 50’872 0.2%  DAX 24’433 -0.7%  Euro 0.9215 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’050 -0.2%  Gold 4’264 -1.5%  Bitcoin 49’229 -2.1%  Dollar 0.7983 0.0%  Öl 92.3 -1.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343ABB1222171Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Alcon43249246Sandoz124359842VAT31186490
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
UniCredit stockt auf: Weitere Commerzbank-Aktien aufgenommen - Commerzbank-Aktie steigt
Finanzexpertin mit wichtigen Tipps zu Investition in Bitcoin & Co.
So kann man auch am PC per WhatsApp chatten
KRONES-Aktie im Plus: Höhere Dividende und bestätigte Prognose überzeugen Anleger
Ausblick: Oracle stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Suche...
10.06.2026 04:50:53

Indian Shares Seen Lower As Tensions Flare In The Middle East

(RTTNews) - Indian shares may drift lower on Wednesday as a recovery in global chipmaking stocks fizzled out, hopes for a U.S.-Iran peace deal faded and investors shifted focus to upcoming U.S. CPI data for valuable insights into market expectations for future interest rates.

Global markets are experiencing volatility as investors rotate out of tech and into more defensive plays.

The U.S. military has launched fresh strikes against Iran in a very strong, powerful response to the downing of a U.S. Army Apache helicopter off the Oman coast.

It was said that U.S. fighter jets struck Iranian air defense systems and radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran also launched missiles and drones toward U.S. targets in the region and warned that "heavier and broader" attacks would follow if the United States continued aggression against Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that no attack or threat from the United States will be left unanswered. "Despite its defeats on the battlefield, the U.S. opted to test our determination," Araghchi wrote on X and also asked foreign forces to leave the region.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty rose around half a percent each on Tuesday to rebound from two-month lows on the back of easing geopolitical tensions and a U.S. federal court ruling that the fee of 1 lakh U.S. dollars for H-1B applications imposed by President Donald Trump was unlawful.

The rupee gained 20 paise to close at 95.41 against the dollar, drawing support from softer U.S. Treasury yields and likely intervention by the Reserve Bank of India.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 4,566 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 6,159 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning as Middle East tensions flared, and data showed factory prices in China gained at the fastest pace in almost four years in May.

The dollar was steady while gold fell nearly 2 percent to $4,178 an ounce ahead of the release of key U.S. inflation reading.

Brent crude futures were little changed above $92 a barrel after tumbling as much as 4.9 percent on Tuesday.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fluctuated before closing mostly lower as a rebound in technology stocks tied to the artificial intelligence boom ran out of steam. That said, the downside in the broader market remained capped by falling crude prices and stronger-than-expected housing data.

On the geopolitical front, President Trump claimed the U.S. and Iran could reach a peace deal within "two or three days" and that the Strait of Hormuz would open "immediately" after such a deal.

However, raising doubts about prospects for a truce in the Middle East, Trump later vowed to respond to Iran's shooting down of a U.S. helicopter that was patrolling the Strait of Hormuz.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite lost 1 percent and the S&P 500 gave up 0.3 percent while the narrower Dow gained 0.2 percent.

European stocks ended mostly lower on Tuesday, reversing early gains amid losses in U.S. peers.

The pan-European STOXX 600 dropped half a percent. The German DAX dipped 0.7 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 tumbled 1.4 percent while France's CAC 40 finished marginally higher.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Idorsia: Chancen aufgrund mehrerer Katalysatoren

Klinische Fortschritte und starke Verkaufszahlen sorgen bei Idorsia für Fantasie. Nach dem Sprung auf ein neues Jahreshoch holt die Aktie zwar Luft geholt, doch genau diese Pause könnte für risikobereite Anleger Chancen bieten.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Hochtief
✅ STMicroelectronics
✅ ASML

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Parker-Hannifin Corp
❌ Talanx
❌ Arista Networks

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09.06.26 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) on ASML Holding NV
09.06.26 SMI etwas leichter zum Wochenauftakt
09.06.26 Marktüberblick: Chemiewerte unter Druck – Technologiewerte erholt
09.06.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Rücksetzer zum Wochenstart
05.06.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.30% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
05.06.26 Anlageprodukte auf SpaceX
03.06.26 3 neue Aktien im BX Musterportfolio: Hochtief, STMicroelectronics & ASML mit François Bloch
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’990.19 19.45 SKFBBU
Short 14’274.18 13.66 SYMBIU
Short 14’792.47 8.94 SEBBCU
SMI-Kurs: 13’356.31 09.06.2026 17:30:06
Long 12’902.29 19.88 SE2BZU
Long 12’596.43 13.73 SK2BZU
Long 12’056.98 8.88 SM6BBU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
UBS-Aktie im Plus: Parlament prüft für UBS CET1-Unterlegung von 70-80% für Auslandstöchter
SpaceX vor historischem IPO: Was Anleger vor dem Börsenstart unbedingt wissen müssen
1. Quartal 2026: So sah das Portfolio von Fisher Asset Management aus
Vor EZB-Zinsentscheid: So steht es um Franken, US-Dollar und Euro
Huang-Paukenschlag sorgt zeitweise für Kursfeuerwerk: Warum Trader jetzt bei der QUALCOMM-Aktie zugreifen
Schwacher Wochentag in New York: Dow Jones notiert zum Ende des Montagshandels im Minus
Lonza-Aktie fest: Neuer Kommunikationschef kommt von Roche
Idorsia refinanziert Schulden und verlängert Liquiditätsreichweite bis 2028 - Aktie zieht kräftig an
Deutsche Bank AG: Siemens Energy-Aktie erhält Buy

Top-Rankings

KW 23: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 23: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 23: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.