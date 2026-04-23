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23.04.2026 04:33:22

Indian Shares Seen Lower As Oil Prices Climb Above $100 On Iran Uncertainty

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Thursday as U.S.-Iran tensions persist.

Iran fired on three ships in the Strait of Hormuz and seized two of them for "maritime violations" after dismissing U.S. President Donald Trump's ceasefire extension as "meaningless."

The incident underscored the fragility of the ceasefire and pushed Brent crude prices above $100 a barrel, reigniting worries about inflation and interest rates.

Tehran said it remains open for negotiations, but the Strait of Hormuz cannot be opened due to "the blatant violations of the ceasefire" by the U.S. and Israel.

In a post on X, Iran's chief negotiator said the U.S. naval blockade of Iranian ports amounted to taking the global economy "hostage" and "warmongering" by Israel "on all fronts."

U.S. President Trump also signaled a firm stance, saying there can be no compromise on "sanity and common sense" in dealing with Iran.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell by 1 percent and 0.8 percent, respectively on Wednesday, with stalled U.S.-Iran peace talks and a disappointing set of numbers for the fourth quarter from IT major HCL Technologies weighing on sentiment.

The rupee settled 34 paise lower at 93.78 against the dollar, extending losses for a third straight session amid elevated crude oil prices and significant outflows by foreign investors.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 2,078 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors net sold shares to the extent of Rs 1,048 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning, even as South Korea's Kospi average renewed its all-time high for the third consecutive day, following SK Hynix's record earnings.

The dollar wobbled near a 1-1/2-week high and gold fell toward $4,700 an ounce while Brent crude futures climbed above $102 a barrel to extend gains for the fourth straight session as the Strait of Hormuz remained effectively closed and EIA data revealed declines in U.S. inventories across key refined products.

U.S. stocks rallied overnight as strong earnings outweighed lingering tensions around Iran and the Strait of Hormuz.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.6 percent and the S&P 500 added 1.1 percent to reach new record closing highs as President Trump extended the U.S. ceasefire with Iran to allow more time for talks but maintained an American blockade of Iranian ports. The narrower Dow advanced 0.7 percent.

European stocks ended lower for a third straight session on Wednesday as uncertainty persisted over U.S.-Iran negotiations, and Germany cut its growth forecasts for 2026 and 2027.

The pan European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.4 percent. The German DAX dipped 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent.

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Prognosen für Gold, Silber und Öl – Wo stehen die Rohstoffe?

Die wichtigsten Themen im Video:

Gold – sicherer Hafen oder überbewertet?
– Warum Gold trotz Korrektur weiterhin stabil bleibt
– Welche Rolle Geopolitik (z. B. Iran-Konflikt) spielt
– Wie sich Marktmechanismen anders entwickeln als im „Lehrbuch“

Silber – der unterschätzte Gewinner?
– Doppelfunktion als Edelmetall & Industriemetall
– Warum Silber weiterhin Aufholpotenzial gegenüber Gold hat
– Bedeutung der Gold-Silber-Ratio

Lieferketten & kritische Rohstoffe
– Warum Versorgungssicherheit immer wichtiger wird
– Welche Rohstoffe künftig besonders gefragt sind (z. B. Kupfer, Uran, Düngemittel)
– Wie geopolitische Spannungen Preise beeinflussen

️ Ölmarkt vor neuer Preiswelle?
– Auswirkungen der Strasse von Hormus & geopolitischer Risiken
– Warum steigende Energiepreise wahrscheinlich sind
– Chancen für Investoren im Rohstoffsektor

Rohstoffe 2026 – das grosse Bild
– Warum ein starkes Rohstoffjahr erwartet wird
– Welche Faktoren (Inflation, Zinsen, Politik) entscheidend sind
– Strategien für Anleger: langfristig denken statt kurzfristig reagieren

Invest 2026: Prognosen für Gold, Silber und Öl – Wo stehen die Rohstoffe?

Inside Trading & Investment

22.04.26 Ein solider Start in die US-Gewinnsaison
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21.04.26 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund, S&P 500 Index®, EURO STOXX 50® Index, Swiss Market® Index
21.04.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Lonza, Partners Group
21.04.26 Invest 2026: Prognosen für Gold, Silber und Öl – Wo stehen die Rohstoffe?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’596.75 19.90 SXEBNU
Short 13’873.01 13.97 STCBFU
Short 14’400.20 8.93 B58SLU
SMI-Kurs: 13’067.63 22.04.2026 17:30:56
Long 12’534.04 19.90 SW7BAU
Long 12’233.13 13.68 S6IBVU
Long 11’711.06 8.93 SHFB5U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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