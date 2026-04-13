Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’183 0.2%  SPI 18’490 0.6%  Dow 47’917 -0.6%  DAX 23’804 0.0%  Euro 0.9246 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’926 0.5%  Gold 4’750 -0.3%  Bitcoin 57’767 1.7%  Dollar 0.7892 -0.1%  Öl 94.3 -2.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Roche149905998Kuros32581411
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Gold zum "Schnäppchenpreis"? WisdomTree-Analyst sieht attraktive Kaufchance
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Warum Arms neuer KI-Chip wohl keine grosse Bedrohung ist
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Amazon-Aktie: Bedeutung der Fauna Robotik-Übernahme für den Wettbewerb mit Tesla
Beförderung nicht in Sicht? So lange sollte man trotzdem im Job bleiben
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
13.04.2026 04:33:51

Indian Shares Seen Lower After Trump's Strait Of Hormuz Blockade Threat

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening notably lower on Monday as U.S.-Iran peace talks collapsed amid unresolved disputes over Iran's nuclear program, and U.S. President Donald Trump ordered blocking all ships trying to enter or leave the Strait of Hormuz, heightening fears of a prolonged conflict and disruptions to key energy supplies.

Following failed talks in Islamabad, Trump announced that the United States Navy will block 'all maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports' starting on Monday. "It's going to be all or none and that's the way it is," the president said.

Iran's navy chief asserted that the country is prepared to counter any military action and will not be intimidated by what it called "imaginary plans."

While both countries indicated that negotiations may continue, media reports suggest that sharp disagreements remain over nuclear commitments, Strait of Hormuz control, financial reparations, and ongoing Israeli attacks in Lebanon.

Brent crude prices surged nearly 8 percent to around $103 a barrel in early Asian trade, raising concerns about renewed inflationary pressure and potential drag on global growth.

Asian markets fell in cautious trade this morning and gold dipped toward $4,700 an ounce as global bond yields surged and the dollar strengthened on concerns about further disruption to energy supplies from the Persian Gulf region.

U.S. stocks ended mixed on Friday but notched their biggest weekly gain since November ahead of Middle East peace negotiations in Islamabad.

Hours before the talks, President Trump warned that U.S. warships are being reloaded with ammunition to resume strikes on Iran in case peace talks in Pakistan fail.

In economic news, U.S. consumer sentiment tumbled to a record low in April amid concerns about the war with Iran and a surge in year-ahead inflation expectations, while headline consumer price inflation rose sharply by 3.3 percent year-on-year in March, reaching the highest level in nearly two years and matching economist estimates, separate reports showed.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rose 0.4 percent, the S&P 500 slid 0.1 percent and the Dow dipped 0. 6 percent.

European stocks ended mostly higher on Friday as investors weighed the fragile ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran, alongside optimistic signals regarding potential peace negotiations in Ukraine.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained 0.4 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally lower while France's CAC 40 added 0.2 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge:

Handwerk boomt durch KI-Wandel
Warum Ausbildungsanbieter wie Lincoln Educational Services und Universal Technical Institute profitieren könnten – und weshalb klassische Berufe wieder gefragt sind.

Glücksspiel-Aktien im Check
Ist jetzt ein Einstiegszeitpunkt bei MGM Resorts International? Chancen durch Expansion nach Japan & Dubai – aber auch Risiken durch schwaches Las-Vegas-Geschäft.

☁️ Tech & KI – Chance oder Risiko?
Wie Amazon trotz massiver Investitionen weiterhin spannend bleibt – und warum hohe Ausgaben kurzfristig auf die Gewinne drücken könnten.

Value-Chancen in Japan
Warum Nippon Television Holdings laut Value-Investoren stark unterbewertet sein könnte – trotz struktureller Probleme im TV-Markt.

Pharma & Spezialisten aus Japan
Ein Blick auf Shionogi & Co. – stark positioniert in Nischen wie HIV und resistente Keime.

Turnaround-Kandidaten im Gesundheitssektor
Warum UnitedHealth Group und Humana nach Kursverlusten wieder interessant sein könnten.

Deutsche Autoaktien als Value-Chance?
Sind Volkswagen und BMW langfristig unterschätzt – trotz aktueller Probleme?

Portfolio-Strategie & Diversifikation
Warum viele Depots zu stark auf die USA fokussiert sind – und welche Rolle ein globaler ETF spielen kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?

Inside Trading & Investment

10.04.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.70% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf AMD, Alphabet, Apple
10.04.26 Marktüberblick: Chemiewerte gesucht
10.04.26 Windkraft: Alles dreht sich
10.04.26 SMI bleibt auf Erholungskurs
10.04.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Auf Erholungskurs?
07.04.26 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
02.04.26 Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’753.65 19.94 BCISGU
Short 14’031.48 14.00 BY8SXU
Short 14’559.49 8.92 SWOBGU
SMI-Kurs: 13’183.28 10.04.2026 17:30:03
Long 12’696.52 19.94 SKPBQU
Long 12’396.43 13.85 SZXBHU
Long 11’871.07 8.89 S9HB2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 15: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 15: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
ETF-Sparplan richtig starten: Ohne typische Anfängerfehler
NIO-Aktie vor Trendwende? Jim Cramer setzt auf Tesla-Konkurrent aus China
Apple-Aktie im Fokus: WWDC-Termin bestätigt - diese Highlights werden erwartet
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: 40-Milliarden-Wette - Risiko oder cleverer Schachzug?
EQS-CMS: Siemens Aktiengesellschaft: Veröffentlichung einer Kapitalmarktinformation
Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 am Mittag mit Gewinnen
Handel in New York: Dow Jones letztendlich schwächer
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Top-Rankings

KW 15: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 15: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 15: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.