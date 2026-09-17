Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’869 0.4%  SPI 19’557 0.5%  Dow 51’462 -1.2%  DAX 25’538 0.5%  Euro 0.9470 0.3%  EStoxx50 6’267 0.5%  Gold 4’264 -0.7%  Bitcoin 62’668 1.2%  Dollar 0.8257 0.9%  Öl 105.6 -2.9% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Europa-Aktien zwischen Zinssorgen und Ölpreis-Schock: Barclays bleibt dennoch gelassen
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: Dollar zu Franken und Euro auf neuem Jahreshoch
KI-Aktien wie NVIDIA & Co. vor dem Kollaps? Darum warnt Ray Dalio vor einem Crash wie in den 1920ern
Schutz vor Geldentwertung: Wann sich Inflation-Linked Bond ETFs für das Portfolio lohnen
Künstliche Intelligenz: Zwischen Hardware und Substanz
Suche...
17.09.2026 04:48:16

Indian Shares Seen Little Changed At Open After Fed Rate Hike

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening little changed on Thursday as investors weigh a Federal Reserve's hawkish rate hike against falling oil prices.

As Fed officials shift focus to broader and more persistent inflation pressures, traders have increased bets the Fed will keep raising rates, with at least one more increase predicted this year.

Investor attention is now heavily focused on upcoming U.S. inflation and labor-market data ahead of the October meeting.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended Wednesday's session around half a percent higher as oil prices and bond yields pulled back from recent highs.

The rupee settled 7 paise lower at 95.95 against the dollar, tracking a stronger dollar in international markets and amid foreign fund outflows.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) remained net sellers of Indian equities and net sold shares worth Rs 2,032.61 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares to the extent of Rs 3,908.23 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were modestly higher this morning. The U.S. dollar index held on to Wednesday's gains while Treasuries pared losses, with the yield on two-year U.S. note falling two basis points to 4.72 percent after climbing to the highest since 2024.

Brent crude futures slipped below $106 a barrel in early Asian trade, extending losses from the previous session as concerns over Middle East supply eased.

Both Brent and WTI contracts fell about $3 a barrel on Wednesday after reports emerged that Saudi Arabia is offering more crude oil to Asian refiners through ship-to-ship transfer off Oman's Sohar port.

Gold traded higher at $4,292 an ounce after touching a six-week low.

U.S. stocks fell overnight, with the all three major indexes closing lower for the seventh time in the past eight sessions, after the Fed delivered its first interest-rate hike since July 2023 and suggested rates may need to go still higher to get inflation under control.

According to forecasts published after the meeting, Fed officials expect the federal funds rate to end this year at 4.1 percent, up from the current range of 3.75 percent to 4 percent following the latest 25-bps increase.

According to data from CME Group, investors currently bet on a 38 percent probability the Fed could hike the federal funds rate to a range of 4.25 percent to 4.40 percent by the end of the year.

At his press conference, Fed Kevin Warsh struck a decidedly hawkish tone, saying that inflation is too high and has been too long.

Pointing to solid hiring trends, corporate profits and investments by businesses, Warsh said the economy has strengthened since policymakers last met in June.

The Dow fell 1.2 percent to hit a three-month closing low and the S&P 500 declined half a percent to reach its lowest closing level in well over a month, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite finished marginally lower.

European stocks recovered from three-month lows on Wednesday as a rally in oil prices paused following reports that Saudi Arabia was offering additional crude cargoes via Oman.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained half a percent. The German DAX rose half a percent, France's CAC 40 added 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 inched up 0.3 percent.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Meta - Mit „Muse“ aus dem Formtief

Der Social Media-Gigant möchte mit einem eigenen Assistenten die KI-Welle reiten. An der Börse wurde die Lancierung von „Muse“ positiv aufgenommen – die Meta-Aktie klopft am Abwärtstrend an.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Wabtec
✅ Woodward
✅ Euronext

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

16.09.26 Logo WHS Fed-Entscheidung LIVE: Zinserhöhung fast sicher – jetzt entscheidet Warsh über die Märkte
16.09.26 SMI zeigt Nehmerqualitäten
16.09.26 Cybersicherheit als unverzichtbarer Profiteur des KI-Zeitalters
16.09.26 Marktüberblick: Versorger gesucht – Banken schwächeln
16.09.26 Wabtec, Woodward und Euronext: Kennzahlen und Risiken im Vergleich mit François Bloch
16.09.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – 100-Tage-Linie getestet
15.09.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Logitech International SA, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Swatch Group AG
15.09.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 11.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, Partners Group
01.09.26 ETF Compass August-Review: Rekordjagd, KI-Comeback und eine Krypto-Rally
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’604.05 15.09 S6CB3U
Short 14’684.71 13.81 STVB4U
Short 15’223.64 8.97 S4BTCU
SMI-Kurs: 13’868.66 16.09.2026 17:30:05
Long 13’258.61 19.59 S1BTPU
Long 12’946.72 13.60 SXEBDU
Long 12’399.78 8.88 SQNBFU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nächster Zinsschritt der Fed voraus: Warum Aktien-Anleger die Nerven behalten sollten
Börse New York in Rot: Dow Jones beendet die Sitzung weit in der Verlustzone
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Rheinmetall am Mittag zu
Novartis-Aktie zieht an: Plattform für Wirkstofftransport ins Gehirn übernommen - Forschungsprogramm mit ALS-Kandidaten beendet
Aktien New York: Ölpreisrückgang stützt die Kurse - US-Zinsentscheid bewegt kaum
Fed-Zinsentscheid im Blick: SMI und DAX schliessen fester -- US-Handel endet mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: Dollar zu Franken und Euro auf neuem Jahreshoch
RENK Aktie News: Anleger schicken RENK am Nachmittag auf rotes Terrain
KI-Aktien wie NVIDIA & Co. vor dem Kollaps? Darum warnt Ray Dalio vor einem Crash wie in den 1920ern
Optimismus in New York: Anleger lassen Dow Jones am Nachmittag steigen

Top-Rankings

KW 37: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 37: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 37: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.