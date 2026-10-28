Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’598 0.4%  SPI 20’600 0.5%  Dow 52’378 0.0%  DAX 25’591 0.7%  Euro 0.9226 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’165 0.8%  Gold 4’064 1.3%  Bitcoin 66’907 1.0%  Dollar 0.8290 0.0%  Öl 113.9 -1.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Partners Group2460882UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Sika41879292Amrize143013422Novartis1200526Idorsia36346343Sunrise Communications138622040
Anzeige

Das nächste Wettrennen um Infrastruktur könnte in Megawatt gemessen werden

Hier informieren
Top News
Bitwise-CIO Matt Hougan: Warum Bitcoin in jedem Marktumfeld punktet
Bankenexperte Chris Whalen setzt auf Gold statt Bankaktien: Die Gründe
Silberpreis seit Rekordhoch halbiert: Konjunktursorgen oder geplatzte Spekulationsblase?
ETFs: Entdecken Sie Dalios Erfolgsstrategie
Quantencomputer als Bitcoin-Risiko: Was Coinbase jetzt plant und was Anleger wissen sollten
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
28.10.2026 03:41:51

Indian Shares Seen Little Changed At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening little changed on Wednesday despite firm cues from global markets. Shares of Reliance Industries would be in focus as Jio Platforms makes its stock market debut.

Information technology stocks may come under selling pressure after an AI-fueled tech rally sent U.S. stocks to a higher close on Tuesday.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fluctuated before ending marginally lower on Tuesday, with banks and financials leading losses.

The rupee settled 3 paise higher at 95.12 against the U.S. dollar on suspected RBI intervention.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers of Indian equities and bought shares worth Rs 4,240.39 crore on a net basis on Tuesday, marking their highest single-day net buying this month, according to provisional exchange data.

Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), meanwhile, net sold shares worth Rs 1,250.03 crore.

Asian markets were moving higher this morning, with South Korea's Kospi surging nearly 6 percent on eased concerns about the profitability of the artificial-intelligence business.

Ahead of earnings from Alphabet, Microsoft and Amazon, SK Hynix reported a more than sevenfold surge in quarterly operating profit to a record high, beating market expectations on robust AI-driven demand for memory chips.

Treasuries were little changed in early Asian trade, while the U.S. dollar held gains from the previous two sessions ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision later today, followed by rate decisions from the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan this week.

The U.S. central bank is expected to keep rates steady despite inflation data for September coming in hotter than expected.

Gold slipped to $4,045 an ounce after rising 1.1 percent to about $4,060 an ounce in the previous session.

Brent crude futures jumped nearly 2 percent toward $116 a barrel, paring losses from the previous two sessions as investors monitored election results in Israel and assessed efforts to de-escalate tensions in the Persian Gulf.

U.S. stocks closed higher overnight as easing oil prices soothed inflation jitters and chip stocks gained for a third straight session on news of Anthropic's much-anticipated IPO and strong earnings from SpaceX.

Oil prices fell for a second straight day after Iranian leader Mojtaba Khamenei called for pursuing the conditions set out by Iranian officials with the aim of ending the war.

Markets were buoyed by renewed optimism surrounding artificial intelligence as Meta Platforms Inc.'s upsized $25 billion share sale ended five times oversubscribed, Broadcom announced a $63 billion AI hardware deal, and Oracle expanded its OpenAI and Nvidia partnerships.

Data showed rising new orders for computers and peripheral equipment, confirming that capital expenditure in the technology sector remains strong.

Another report revealed U.S. consumer confidence unexpectedly improved in October for the first time in four months amid an easing in gasoline prices.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite rallied 1.2 percent and the S&P 500 rose 0.6 percent while the narrower Dow ended little changed after aerospace giant Boeing cut its delivery target.

European stocks ended mostly higher on Tuesday as oil prices extended declines on hopes of renewed negotiations between the U.S. and Iran to end their war.

The pan-European STOXX 600 advanced half a percent. The German DAX surged 0.7 percent and France's CAC 40 gained half a percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 fell 0.8 percent after disappointing earnings from HSBC Holdings.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Geberit: Auf dem Sprung

Der Sanitärtechnikspezialist profitiert von der Erholung im europäischen Wohnungsbau. Jetzt gilt es für Geberit, diesen Eindruck mit den Zahlen für das dritte Quartal zu bestätigen.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Orion, ABB und Euronext stehen im Mittelpunkt dieses BX Morningcalls. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) und François Bloch (Investment-Stratege) ordnen Kennzahlen, Kursbewegungen, Dividendenentwicklungen und unternehmensspezifischen Risiken der Aktien: Orion, ABB und Euronext ein.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

27.10.26 Logo WHS SAP: 26 % Cloud-Wachstum – zündet KI jetzt die Aktie?
27.10.26 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Bayer AG
27.10.26 Rückversicherer als Profiteure der Klimaanpassung
27.10.26 Marktüberblick: Bayer, Fraport und flatexDEGIRO gesucht
27.10.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Schindler, Siemens
27.10.26 SMI startet freundlich in die neue Woche
27.10.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Positiver Wochenstart
21.10.26 Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’186.54 19.92 SYBKYU
Short 15’495.69 13.98 SNBC4U
Short 16’089.03 8.87 S0B82U
SMI-Kurs: 14’597.63 27.10.2026 17:31:55
Long 13’985.71 19.52 SWBSHU
Long 13’668.55 13.72 SKBVGU
Long 13’097.42 8.95 SU3B7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

13.08.26 Aktien- und Anleihe-ETFs mit deutlichen Zuflussen
07.08.26 Gewichtungsmethodik: Worauf es bei der Auswahl eines Index ankommt
08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Sika-Aktie sackt ab: Bauchemiehersteller übernimmt Duproof in den Vereinigten Arabischen Emiraten
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Deutsche Bank AG beurteilt Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Buy
Ausblick: UBS zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
Infineon-Aktie im Plus: Milliardenschwerer Ausbau der Galliumnitrid-Produktion in Villach
Zuversicht in New York: Dow Jones liegt letztendlich im Plus
Novartis-Aktie im Aufwind: Pharmariese zurück auf Wachstumskurs - Forschungs-Flop belastet Ergebnis
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Dienstagnachmittag mit roten Vorzeichen
Mercedes-Benz-Aktie verliert: Deutlich niedrigere Margenerwartung, China bremst
Frische Impulse für die Roche-Aktie? Krebsmedikament Divarasib überzeugt in Phase-III-Studie

Top-Rankings

KW 43: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 43: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 43: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.