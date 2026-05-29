Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’497 -1.0%  SPI 19’084 -0.8%  Dow 50’669 0.1%  DAX 25’092 -0.3%  Euro 0.9134 -0.2%  EStoxx50 6’055 -0.3%  Gold 4’495 0.8%  Bitcoin 57’805 -1.2%  Dollar 0.7839 -0.4%  Öl 93.3 -1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Sunrise Communications138622040Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Amrize143013422Swiss Re12688156Ypsomed1939699
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Deutsche Telekom-Aktie: Tarifstreit beigelegt - Einigung mit Verdi steht
CTS Eventim-Aktie: Deutlich mehr Umsatz zum Jahresauftakt
Allreal-Aktie: CEO schliesst Kapitalerhöhungen für Zukäufe nicht aus
Ölmarkt vor entscheidender Phase: Experten warnen vor Eskalation der Krise
Ripple steigt neben SpaceX und OpenAI in den Prime Unicorn Index auf
Suche...
29.05.2026 04:49:06

Indian Shares Seen Higher On Hormuz Deal Hopes

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Friday amid investor optimism that the Middle East conflict is inching toward an end and that the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz may ease disruptions to energy flows.

Commenting on the final status of an interim deal, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said, "the teams have been going back and forth" and President Trump had set out three "red lines" for negotiations.

The three conditions are that Iran must hand over its highly enriched uranium, abandon its nuclear weapons development, and guarantee free passage through the Strait of Hormuz.

Bessent stressed that there can be no deal without these conditions and Trump will not sign a deal that is disadvantageous to the United States.

Vice President JD Vance cautioned that it remains uncertain whether or when an agreement with Iran could be finalized.

Indian stock markets were closed on Thursday on account of Bakri Id. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended a choppy session slightly lower on Wednesday as renewed delays in U.S.-Iran negotiations kept investors cautious.

The rupee settled higher by 2 paise at 95.68 against the greenback following intermittent dollar sales from state-run banks.

Foreign institutional investors net sold shares worth Rs 1,043 crore on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 3,821 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were broadly higher this morning amid renewed optimism toward artificial-intelligence stocks.

The dollar headed for a weekly loss and gold held above $4,500 an ounce, while Brent crude futures fell below $92 a barrel and remained on track for a sharp monthly loss. Overnight, U.S. stocks reversed early losses to reach new record closing highs as geopolitical tensions eased, core price index rose less than expected in April, and Snowflake's strong earnings outlook revived investor enthusiasm around the AI trade.

Media reports suggested that U.S. and Iranian negotiators have reached an agreement to extend the ceasefire for 60 days, allow "unrestricted" shipping through the vital Stratis of Hormuz without any tolls paid to Tehran, and launch negotiations on Iran's nuclear program.

Axios reported that President Trump still needs to approve the terms and has asked for "a couple of days" to decide. The report also stated that Iran would clear all mines from the vital waterway within 30 days.

In economic news, the PCE price index rose by 0.4 percent sequentially in April and by 3.8 percent year-over year. The annual rate of core PCE price index ticked up to 3.3 percent from 3.2 percent in March.

Consumer spending crept up in April, raising concerns the Federal Reserve would be forced to lift interest rates.

Separate data showed the U.S. economy grew at a 1.6 percent annual rate in in the first quarter, slower than previously estimated.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 0.9 percent, the S&P 500 advanced 0.6 percent and the Dow inched up marginally.

European stocks ended lower on Thursday as investors reacted to mixed signals over the status of a potential U.S.-Iran peace deal.

The pan-European STOXX 600 declined half a percent. The German DAX dipped 0.3 percent, France's CAC 40 slid 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.8 percent.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Richemont: Luxus-Titel mit Kaufsignal

Richemont sendet gleich doppelt Kaufsignale: Charttechnisch hat die Aktie wichtige Widerstände überwunden, fundamental stützen robuste Zahlen. Die Chancen stehen gut, dass der SMI-Titel das Jahreshoch ins Visier nimmt.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In diesem Interview sprechen wir mit Tim Schäfer direkt aus New York über die sogenannten „Magnificent 7“ – also die grossen Tech-Giganten wie Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Tesla oder NVIDIA. Nach dem riesigen KI-Hype der letzten Jahre stellt sich die Frage: Sind die Aktien noch attraktiv oder bereits zu teuer?

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

28.05.26 KI-Infrastruktur im Fokus: Micron, POET Technologies & der Roundhill Memory ETF
28.05.26 Magnificent 7 im Check – Hype vorbei oder weiter Chancen an der Börse? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
28.05.26 Julius Bär: 22.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
28.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Regenerative Energien - Im hellen Schein / Schweizer Nebenwerte - Auf dem richtigen Weg
28.05.26 SG-Marktüberblick: 28.05.2026
28.05.26 Lage im Nahen Osten bleibt fragil
22.05.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 22.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Intel, Nvidia
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’060.80 19.75 S21BUU
Short 14’355.95 13.49 S43BWU
Short 14’888.17 8.97 SGQBEU
SMI-Kurs: 13’497.15 28.05.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’947.48 19.89 S2B8UU
Long 12’644.83 13.77 SKPBQU
Long 12’074.28 8.79 SU3BPU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Auf diese Aktien setzt Starinvestor Carl Icahn Q1 2026
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Das sind die Top-US-Investitionen der Zurich Insurance Group in Q1 2026
Rheinmetall-Aktie klettert: Grossauftrag von der deutschen Bundeswehr
Altcoin-ETFs abgestossen: Goldman Sachs zieht bei XRP und Solana den Stecker
Laptopstudie sorgt für Aufregung: Warum die Aktien von D-Wave Quantum, Rigetti und IonQ nachgeben haben
Milliardenauftrag aus dem Pentagon: Darum springen die Aktien von Dell und Microsoft an
Aktien New York Schluss: Dow auf Rekordhoch - Gesunkene Ölpreise stützen
Ende der Rally in Sicht? Attraktive Bewertung treibt Micron-Aktie zu immer neuen Rekorden
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
ITM Power-Aktie klettert auf Jahreshoch: MSCI-Aufnahme schiebt Kurs an - auch NEL, Ballard Power & Co. im Fokus

Top-Rankings

Auf diese Aktien setzt Starinvestor Carl Icahn Q1 2026
Im Depot von Starinvestor Carl Icahn kam es im ersten Quartal 2026 zu kleineren Anpassungen. So ...
Bildquelle: Heidi Gutman/CNBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Aktien von NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Das sind die Top-US-Investitionen der Zurich Insurance Group in Q1 2026
Wie gewohnt hat die Zurich Insurance Group auch im ersten Quartal 2026 ihr US-Aktiendepot veröff ...
Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
Strategiewechsel bei Bridgewater: Milliarden-Wette auf KI-Hardware-Boom - Top 10-Beteiligungen in Q1 im Blick
Bridgewater baute im ersten Quartal 2026 sein Portfolio um. Während Software-Werte an Bedeutung ...
Bildquelle: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.