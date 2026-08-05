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05.08.2026 04:51:24

Indian Shares Seen Higher On Global Cues; RBI Rate Decision Eyed

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a buoyant note on Wednesday as crude oil prices slumped and global bond yields eased amid hopes for progress on opening the Strait of Hormuz.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy announcement is due today, with the central bank widely expected to leave the repo rate as well its current policy stance unchanged despite growing risks to inflation due to higher crude oil prices and a weaker monsoon season.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended Tuesday's session lower after four consecutive sessions of gains. The BSE Sensex dropped 0.3 percent after closing at over three-month high on Monday.

The NSE Nifty index fell 0.6 percent after having ended at a five-month high the previous day. The rupee slipped 3 paise to close at 95.40 against the U.S. dollar.

Foreign institutional investors continued their buying streak and net bought shares worth Rs 2,446.47 crore on Tuesday, while domestic institutional investors net sold shares worth Rs 936.14 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher this morning, with South Korea's Kospi and Japan's Nikkei surging 3-4 percent.

The U.S. dollar hovered near a six-week low, helping gold prices edge up above $4,100 an ounce.

Brent crude futures were subdued below $79 a barrel and were down about 10 percent so far this week as optimism grew over a potential interim agreement to reopen the Strait of Hormuz.

Media reports suggest that Iran is considering allowing European countries to help clear mines from the strategic waterway, marking a significant shift in Tehran's position.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said that talks with Oman on securing safe shipping routes continue "positively."

Saudi Arabia reportedly said it intends to contain a renewed conflict with Houthi militants through behind-the-scenes diplomacy.

Overnight, U.S. stocks rose for a fourth straight session to close at record highs amid strong earnings and a sharp decline in oil prices following comments by Treasury Secretary that Washington and Tehran were holding talks and that a deal to reopen the Strait of Hormuz could be reached within the next couple days. Oil prices slumped nearly 6 percent and bond yields dipped as Qatar confirmed that mediatory efforts to secure U.S.-Iran deal are progressing well, though details were lacking.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 2.6 percent after data analytics company Palantir reported robust second-quarter results and raised its full-year revenue forecast. The S&P 500 surged 1.8 percent and the narrower Dow advanced 1.7 percent.

European stocks hit a record high on Tuesday, with underlying sentiment supported by declining oil prices and positive corporate earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 climbed 0.7 percent to a record. The German DAX surged 0.8 percent, France's CAC 40 gained 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 added 0.2 percent.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Deutsche Telekom: Chance vor den Zahlen

T-Mobile US liefert Rückenwind, nun muss die Mutter nachlegen. Überzeugt der Konzern am 6. August mit seinen Halbjahreszahlen, könnte die Telekom-Aktie ihr Comeback fortsetzen.

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KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? mit François Bloch
KLA, Sandoz und Legrand stehen in dieser Folge des BX Morningcall im Fokus. François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel vergleichen drei Aktien aus Halbleiter, Pharma/Biosimilars und elektrischer Infrastruktur. Im Fokus stehen Umsatz, EBIT, EBIT-Marge, Dividende, Buchwert, Performance und die Frage, welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger im aktuellen Marktumfeld beachten können.

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Sandou
✅ Legrand

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Inside Trading & Investment

04.08.26 Logo WHS DAX auf Rekordkurs – doch an der Wall Street wächst die Gefahr!
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’075.56 19.55 SLSB2U
Short 15’376.90 13.82 S9B6IU
Short 15’965.99 8.79 SRPBPU
SMI-Kurs: 14’463.23 04.08.2026 17:30:14
Long 13’894.96 19.69 S4BZAU
Long 13’585.01 13.82 SQBLOU
Long 13’005.28 8.90 SU3B7U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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