Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 14’392 -0.7%  SPI 20’246 -0.3%  Dow 52’208 1.2%  DAX 25’612 0.6%  Euro 0.9284 0.0%  EStoxx50 6’344 1.5%  Gold 4’104 0.9%  Bitcoin 52’089 0.2%  Dollar 0.8053 0.0%  Öl 89.4 -1.5% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Partners Group2460882Logitech2575132UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Idorsia36346343Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526Lonza1384101adidas11730015Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Kupferminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Der Schmetterlings-Effekt an der Börse: Bietet diese ETF-Strategie die bessere Rendite?
Selten offen: Peter Schiff bereut, nie in Bitcoin investiert zu haben
Alphabet-Aktie: So steuerte Warren Buffett den Milliarden-Dollar-Einstieg selbst
Ausblick: Ballard Power informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Ausblick: Sony präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse
Suche...
31.07.2026 04:41:52

Indian Shares Seen Higher At Open On Firm Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Friday, tracking firm cues from global markets. That said, volatility cannot be ruled out as Middle East worries and uncertainty over the Federal Reserve's rate path persist.

A drone strike on gas vessels at Egypt's Damietta port has intensified fears of the U.S.-Iran conflict widening across the Middle East, drawing more countries into the roughly five-month-old war and posing threats to navigation through the Suez Canal, one of the last remaining export routes for Saudi oil.

Iran's Islami Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) destroyed two drone hangars, along with a fuel storage facility at the U.S.-operated Ali Al Salem airbase in Kuwait and said that Tehran's military actions would persist until the complete eviction of U.S. "occupying and looting forces" from the region.

Information technology stocks may succumb to some profit taking today after recent strong gains as investor fears over heavy AI spending eased.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended modestly higher on Thursday as IT stocks extended recent gains amid easing enthusiasm for artificial intelligence (AI)-linked stocks in global markets.

The rupee settled 9 paise higher at 95.67 against the dollar, extending gains for the fifth straight session.

Foreign investors extended their buying streak to a third straight session and net bought shares worth Rs 3,624 crore on Thursday, while domestic institutional investors net sold shares worth Rs 1,864 crore, as per provisional data on the exchanges.

Asian stocks were broadly higher this morning, with South Korea's tech-heavy Kospi making a record comeback as investors returned to AI stocks. The dollar gained some positive traction on rising U.S.-Iran tensions. The 30-year U.S. Treasury yield hovered near 19-year highs while short-end yields eased, steepening the curve amid growing doubts over the Federal Reserve's ability to keep inflation in check.

Gold edged lower in Asian trade but headed for its first monthly gain in five months. Brent crude futures eased below $86 a barrel but were still on track to gain more than 20 percent for the month.

U.S. stocks rose sharply overnight following a sharp decline in the previous session after the Fed's interest-rate decision.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite soared 2.8 percent as Microsoft's robust earnings helped ease concerns around tech companies' massive AI infrastructure investments. The S&P 500 rallied 1.7 percent and the Dow climbed 1.2 percent.

In economic news, data showed U.S. economic growth slowed to 1.5 percent in the second quarter as the trade deficit widened.

Headline annual PCE inflation, closely tracked by the Federal Reserve, cooled in June but remained well above the central bank's target.

Jobless claims increased less than expected last week, suggesting stable labor market conditions.

European stocks closed higher on Thursday after a wave of solid corporate earnings.

The pan-European STOXX 600 advanced 0.8 percent. The German DAX rose 0.6 percent and France's CAC 40 surged 0.9 percent while the U.K.'s FTSE 100 slipped 0.1 percent after the Bank of England held interest rates steady but indicated it could raise them if the Iran war escalated.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Apple: Rallye auf dem Prüfstand

Heute Abend legt der iPhone-Hersteller Zahlen vor. Angesichts der Rallye der vergangenen Monate, einer üppigen Bewertung und dem strapazierten Chartbild könnte es für Apple schwer werden, den Impuls für neue Höchststände zu liefern.

Weiterlesen!
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung? mit François Bloch
KLA, Sandoz und Legrand stehen in dieser Folge des BX Morningcall im Fokus. François Bloch und Olivia Hähnel vergleichen drei Aktien aus Halbleiter, Pharma/Biosimilars und elektrischer Infrastruktur. Im Fokus stehen Umsatz, EBIT, EBIT-Marge, Dividende, Buchwert, Performance und die Frage, welche Risiken Anlegerinnen und Anleger im aktuellen Marktumfeld beachten können.

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ KLA
✅ Sandou
✅ Legrand

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?

Inside Trading & Investment

30.07.26 Logo WHS Fed lässt Zinsen unverändert – Nasdaq-Trade bringt 95 Punkte!
30.07.26 Julius Bär: 13.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf ABB Ltd, Adecco Group AG, Nestle SA, Swatch Group AG
30.07.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Healthcare-Sektor Europa – Jede Menge "Swissness"/Barry Callebaut – Zaghafte Erholung
30.07.26 Marktüberblick: Rheinmetall nach Zahlen gefragt – Können die Bullen dem DAX neue Impulse liefern?
29.07.26 KLA, Sandoz, Legrand: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?
28.07.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Logitech, UBS
27.07.26 Optische Netzwerke: Die zunehmend bedeutende Schlüsseltechnologie
24.07.26 Nestlé-Zahlen belasten
21.07.26 ETF Compass Halbjahresbilanz Teil 2: Chip-Rally, Gold-Korrektur und ein Krypto-Winter
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’983.75 19.84 S6HB9U
Short 15’297.53 13.86 S8UB1U
Short 15’905.94 8.73 SQRBDU
SMI-Kurs: 14’392.49 30.07.2026 17:30:47
Long 13’781.96 19.31 SGBRFU
Long 13’475.02 13.67 SJB42U
Long 12’898.99 8.89 SXEBDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Inside ETF

08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

adidas-Aktie zweistellig tiefer: Umsatzprognose erhöht - Höhere Kosten bremsen Ergebnisentwicklung
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Anleger schicken Rheinmetall am Donnerstagnachmittag ins Minus
Idorsia-Aktie rutscht ab: Biotech-Konzern sieht sich nach erstem Semester auf Kurs
Microsoft liefert Traumquartal - Azure treibt Wachstum an - Aktie hebt ab
Ausblick: Siemens Healthineers stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Sanofi-Aktie sackt ab: Pharmakonzern hebt Jahresziele an - Gewinneinbruch im Quartal
Clariant-Aktie zieht zweistellig an: Amsterdamer Landgericht weisst Shells Schadensersatzklage zurück
DroneShield-Aktie verliert die Hälfte in drei Monaten: Was steckt hinter dem Kurssturz?
BMW-Aktie letztlich etwas schwächer: Ergebnis im zweiten Quartal rückläufig
adidas Aktie News: adidas am Mittag im Ausverkauf

Top-Rankings

Die 30 bestbezahlten US-CEOs
Jahresgehälter von mehreren 100 Millionen Dollar - bei US-CEOs keine Ausnahme
Bildquelle: Nomad Soul / Shutterstock.com
KW 30: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 30: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.