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12.10.2026 04:43:41

Indian Shares Seen Higher At Open After Trump's Russia Diesel Deal

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Monday as a U.S.-Russia deal on 500,000 metric tons of fuel to reach international markets cast doubt on the likelihood of the White House imposing new sanctions on Russia.

Additionally, U.S. President Donald Trump said that Russia and Ukraine had agreed to an "energy ceasefire" effective immediately, pressuring Ukraine to halt attacks on Russian refineries and threatening to cut intelligence and weapons support if Kyiv didn't comply.

Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure continued after the announcement. Volodymyr Zelanskiy stated Ukraine supports the ceasefire if Russia reciprocates. Moscow has not responded.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a series of measures to support the falling rupee, including a dedicated dollar window for oil marketing companies through designated banks and higher costs for certain foreign exchange hedging transactions.

Analysts said the move will reduce dollar demand in the spot market and curb speculative positions against the rupee.

Asian markets were mixed this morning, with South Korea's Kospi falling more than 2 percent due to worsening investor sentiment in the semiconductor sector on growing concerns over the AI industry in the U.S. Markets elsewhere traded higher with a holiday in Japan keeping regional trading volumes light.

The U.S. dollar hovered near its strongest level in a year and a half, while gold rose half a percent to trade above $4,200 an ounce after a moderate retreat in U.S. Treasury yields.

Brent crude futures fell nearly 2 percent below $103 a barrel in early Asian trade, halting a two-session rally amid expectations that Trump's deal to purchase millions of tons of diesel from Russia could help alleviate global fuel shortages.

That said, the downside in oil prices was capped by fresh attacks on Saudi Arabia's aviation infrastructure by Iran-backed Houthi militants and a drone strike on a tanker near the Sohar anchorage off Oman.

After the deadly airport strike, U.S. President Trump said he is considering joining Saudi Arabia in its retaliation against Houthis in Yemen.

U.S. stocks rose on Friday to close a record-setting week after the announcement of major deals in the technology and communications sectors.

Investors monitored developments in energy markets after President Trump announced a deal to obtain diesel from Russia to lower fuel prices and blamed Ukraine for war and energy crisis in a sharp reversal of U.S. policy ahead of the midterm elections.

It was stated that Russian supplies would begin with over 300,000 tons immediately, followed by additional quantities throughout November.

Investors shrugged off the results of a survey, which showed sentiment among U.S. consumers deteriorated for a third straight month in October as a result of rising cost of living because of the Middle East conflict.

While the Dow rose 0.8 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 both gained around 0.6 percent.

European stocks recovered from four-month lows on Friday as oil prices and bond yields eased on U.S. President Trump's remarks dismissing speculation of pre-midterm military action against Iran.

The pan-European STOXX 600 gained 1 percent. The German DAX and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both climbed 1.1 percent while France's CAC 40 added 1 percent.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: ABB: Vorfreude ist die schönste Freude

Die Aktie des Industriekonzerns macht sich daran, eine kurzfristige Konsolidierungsphase abzuschliessen. Mit Blick auf die anstehenden Zahlenvorlage könnten sich bei ABB eine Chance auf der Long-Seite bieten.

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Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

KI-Aktien, Halbleiter und grosse US-Technologiewerte dominieren seit geraumer Zeit die Börse. Doch während dort die Bewertungen teilweise deutlich gestiegen sind, stellt sich für langfristige Anleger eine andere Frage: Wo gibt es abseits des KI-Booms noch interessante Unternehmen zu attraktiven Bewertungen?

Im Gespräch mit direkt aus New York geht es um unterschätzte Branchen, abgestürzte Qualitätsaktien und die Frage, wie Anleger interessante Unternehmen finden können, wenn gerade nicht der grosse Hype dahintersteht.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

11.10.26 Logo WHS Qualitätsaktien erkennen: Warum BASF enttäuscht und Visa überzeugt!
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09.10.26 UBS Logo ETF des Monats Oktober 2026: Das unentdeckte Potenzial hinter den Schweizer Grosskonzernen
09.10.26 Marktüberblick: Telekomaktien im Fokus
09.10.26 SMI fällt unter 200-Tage-Linie
08.10.26 Julius Bär: 12.25% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Interroll Holding AG
08.10.26 Die Branche greift zum Controller
05.10.26 ETF Compass Q3-Review: Satelliten mit bis zu 68 Prozent Plus, doch Clean Energy stürzt ab
02.10.26 Wo sind Aktien noch günstig? Chancen abseits des KI-Hypes – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’361.28 19.76 SCBOJU
Short 14’649.63 13.92 STVB4U
Short 15’187.35 8.97 SXB6GU
SMI-Kurs: 13’787.40 09.10.2026 17:30:13
Long 13’222.94 19.21 S8BFJU
Long 12’940.53 13.77 SRDBIU
Long 12’393.34 8.91 S7SB9U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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