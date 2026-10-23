Indian Shares Seen Higher At Open After Recent Losses

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening higher on Friday, with information technology stocks likely to be in the spotlight after the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index plummeted 6.7 percent to its lowest closing level in almost three months overnight following disappointing earnings from Meta Platforms and Tesla, and amid lingering concerns over rising AI-related spending.

However, with crude oil prices surging to a five-month high following Houthi strikes on Saudi oil infrastructure and Red Sea ports, broader market sentiment may remain fragile.

It is feared that the Iran war may escalate and potentially continue for a longer time than anticipated after the U.S. midterm elections on November 3, 2026.

Foreign flows could remain under pressure in the near term due to rising global bond yields on inflation concerns.

The RBI's October MPC minutes, released earlier this week, indicated that further interest rate increases may be necessary to contain rising inflation, particularly through food prices.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty dropped around 0.6 percent and half a percent, respectively on Thursday, extending losses for a third consecutive session as Brent crude prices topped $112 a barrel on supply concerns.

The rupee settled 44 paise lower at 94.82 against the U.S. dollar, snapping its eight-session winning streak due to persistent FII selling and surging crude oil prices amid a fresh escalation in the West Asia conflict.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded shares worth Rs 3,458.70 crore on a net basis on Thursday, after having net bought shares to the extent of Rs 1,022.32 crore in the previous session, according to provisional exchange data. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs), meanwhile, net bought shares worth Rs 2,891.32 crore.

Asian stocks were lower for a second straight session due to a sharp slide in artificial intelligence (AI) and tech shares.

Investors flocked to government bonds and U.S. Treasurys as a safe haven, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield below 5 percent for the first time in a month.

The Japanese yen rose as traders seek safety amid global equity selloff. Gold was subdued at $4,011 an ounce after falling nearly 3 percent in the previous session to reach its lowest level since July 20 amid escalating Middle East hostilities and rising expectations of another Federal Reserve rate hike in December.

Brent crude prices traded almost 1 percent higher above $114 a barrel in early Asian trade, heading for a third weekly gain and reaching the highest level in over five months as intensifying attacks on Saudi Arabia raised the risk of wider Middle East supply disruptions.

U.S. stocks fell sharply overnight as tech stocks came under pressure amid renewed concerns about debt-fueled AI infrastructure spending.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang told CNBC that demand for specialized AI cloud providers is "off the charts, but "scarcity of capital" is holding back growth.

Inflation and rate hike concerns also rattled investors after crude prices surged to a five-month high on news of Iran-backed Houthis launching new strikes against Saudi targets.

Also, media reports suggested that the U.S. and Israel have drawn up specific plans for renewed strikes on Iran after next month's midterm elections.

President Donald Trump denied the U.S. is negotiating with Iran and said "something one way or the other" will "happen fairly soon."

In economic news, data showed applications for unemployment benefits fell to a three-month low last week, underscoring the stability of the labor market and reinforcing expectations for another interest-rate hike this year.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite plunged 2.6 percent to post its steepest single-day drop since early June and reach its lowest closing level in over a month.

The S&P 500 tumbled 1.2 percent, while the narrower Dow finished marginally higher.

European stocks retreated on Thursday, pressured by a surge in global oil prices, a relentless sell-off in French sovereign debt and concerns over spending on AI infrastructure.

The pan-European STOXX 600 declined 1 percent. The German DAX fell 1.1 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 1.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dipped 0.3 percent.