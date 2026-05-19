Indian Shares Seen Higher As Trump Pauses Planned Iran Attack

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening a tad higher on Tuesday as investors pinned hopes for a U.S.-Iran ceasefire deal.

Oil prices have fallen, with Brent crude futures declining nearly 2 percent toward $109 a barrel after U.S. President Donald Trump said there was a "very good chance" Washington and Iran could reach a deal to stop Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Additionally, the United States has extended the waiver from sanctions on Russian oil stranded at sea on or before April 17 through June 17.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty reversed early losses to end marginally higher on Monday, supported by gains in technology stocks.

The rupee fell by 38 paise to close at 96.35 against the dollar, marking a new record low.

Foreign investors net bought shares worth Rs 2,814 crore on Monday and domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 2,682 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were mixed this morning, and gold was subdued below $4,560 an ounce, while the dollar steadied after declining in the previous session.

A steep sell-off in global bonds abated, with the yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury note easing from a more than one-year high to 4.5974 percent and the two-year yield falling to 4.0564 percent in early Asian trade.

U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight as technology stocks extended losses from the previous session on concerns over surging oil prices and bond yields.

The 10-year Treasury yield climbed to its highest level since February 2025 early in the session after President Trump warned Iran the "clock is ticking" on a deal.

Trump later said he had paused a planned attack against Iran at the request of several Arab leaders, adding the U.S. military has been instructed to go forward with a full, large-scale assault on Iran in the event that an acceptable Deal is not reached.

While the Dow rose 0.3 percent, the S&P 500 finished marginally lower and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite shed half a percent.

European stocks reversed early losses to end higher on Monday after Iran said it responded to a new U.S. proposal through Pakistan mediation and that exchanges with Washinton were continuing.

As part of a revised negotiation framework with Tehran, it was said the U.S. has agreed to temporarily suspend sanctions on Iran's oil sector.

The pan European Stoxx 600 gained half a percent. The German DAX rallied 1.5 percent, France's CAC 40 edged up by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 climbed 1.3 percent.