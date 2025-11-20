Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12'531 0.4%  SPI 17'218 0.4%  Dow 46'139 0.1%  DAX 23'163 -0.1%  Euro 0.9291 0.3%  EStoxx50 5'542 0.1%  Gold 4'078 0.2%  Bitcoin 72'816 -2.0%  Dollar 0.8054 0.7%  Öl 63.7 -1.8% 
Top News
Bitcoin-Konkurrent: Arthur Hayes und Winklevoss-Capital glauben an Zcash
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Zurich Insurance Group setzt in Q3 2025 auf diese 10 US-Aktien
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Musk plant grosse Veränderungen für Robotaxis
Bitcoin-Treasury-Unternehmen Strategy weitet BTC-Reserven aus
Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
20.11.2025 03:38:53

Indian Shares Seen Higher After Nvidia's Upbeat Forecast

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a buoyant note Thursday as AI darling Nvidia's strong results and commentary boosted investors' appetite for riskier assets.

On the flip side, the weekly expiry of the Sensex contracts and prevailing uncertainty over the path of U.S. monetary policy may lead to some profit taking at higher levels as the session progresses.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended up around 0.6 percent each on Wednesday, with IT stocks leading the surge following reports that the first phase of the India-U.S. bilateral trade agreement (BTA) was "near closure." The rupee ended on a flat note at 88.5875 against the U.S. dollar.

Foreign investors bought shares worth Rs 1581 crore on a net basis Wednesday while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs. 1360 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets traded higher this morning, with tech-heavy Nikkei and Kospi rising around 3 percent each.

The dollar index hovered near a six-month high ahead of a key jobs report delayed by the government shutdown.

Gold ticked lower while oil edged up slightly after falling sharply in the overnight U.S. trading session on signs of weaker demand in the U.S. and easing supply concerns.

Media reports suggest that the Trump administration has been quietly hammering out a new peace plan with Russia to end its war with Ukraine.

U.S. stocks fluctuated before ending higher overnight as technology stocks surged ahead of Nvidia's quarterly results.

The upside was capped as Target missed quarterly comparable sales estimates and the Federal Reserve's October meeting minutes revealed officials had mixed views about the outlook for interest rates and the inflationary impact of tariffs.

The Dow inched up 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 added 0.4 percent to snap a four-day slide while the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.6 percent.

European stocks ended little changed on Wednesday after having suffered notable losses in recent sessions amid concerns about AI bubble and uncertainty surrounding Fed interest rate moves.

The pan European Stoxx 600 closed flat with a negative bias. The German DAX edged down marginally, France's CAC 40 eased 0.2 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped half a percent.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall-Aktie: Jüngste Einstufung durch DZ BANK
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Bitcoin-Warnung: Experte sieht drastische Folgen
Rheinmetall-Analyse: Warburg Research stuft Rheinmetall-Aktie mit Hold ein
Trotz jüngster Korrektur: Cathie Wood bekräftigt Millionenprognose für Bitcoin
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Mittwochabend auf grünem Terrain
Blicke auf NVIDIA-Zahlen: SMI schliesst fester -- DAX beendet Handel etwas tiefer -- Wall Street letztendlich verhalten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
DAX 40-Papier Rheinmetall-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Rheinmetall-Investment von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Anleger schicken Rheinmetall am Vormittag ins Plus

Update bei David Einhorns Top 10: So hat Greenlight Capital im dritten Quartal 2025 investiert
Im dritten Quartal 2025 hat sich in David Einhorns Greenlight Capital-Portfolio erneut einiges g ...
Bildquelle: Paul Bereswill/Getty Images
Deutsche Bank Portfolio Q3 2025: NVIDIA, Microsoft & weitere Top-Positionen
Auch im dritten Quartal 2025 hielt die Deutsche Bank Beteiligungen an mehreren US-Unternehmen. S ...
Bildquelle: Elpisterra / Shutterstock.com
NVIDIA, Microsoft, Apple & Co.: Zurich Insurance Group setzt in Q3 2025 auf diese 10 US-Aktien
Wie gewohnt hat die Zurich Insurance Group auch im dritten Quartal 2025 ihr US-Aktiendepot veröf ...
Bildquelle: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com
23:12 GNW-News: Quantexa gibt die allgemeine Verfügbarkeit von Quantexa Unify für Microsoft Fabric bekannt
22:59 Nvidia steigert Umsatz um über 60 Prozent
22:54 GNW-News: Exalate zum dritten Mal in Folge in den Main Software 50 Benelux gelistet
22:46 GNW-News: Quantexa als Kategorieführer in den Berichten "AML Transaction Monitoring" und "KYC Solutions" von Chartis Research 2025 ausgezeichnet
22:30 Selenskyj: Nur Trump kann Krieg beenden
22:18 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Kleine Erholung - Warten auf Nvidia
22:14 Aktien New York Schluss: Kleine Erholung - Warten auf Nvidia
21:47 US-Militärdelegation führt Gespräche in Kiew
21:07 ROUNDUP: Neue Angriffe Israels auf Gaza - Tote
20:53 Bundesverkehrsminister kündigt weitere Entlastungen bei Flugpreisen an