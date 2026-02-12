Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’547 0.2%  SPI 18’684 0.0%  Dow 50’121 -0.1%  DAX 24’856 -0.5%  Euro 0.9160 0.3%  EStoxx50 6’036 -0.2%  Gold 5’085 1.2%  Bitcoin 51’989 -1.7%  Dollar 0.7716 0.5%  Öl 69.6 0.8% 
12.02.2026 03:32:11

Indian Shares Seen Flat To Higher At Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening flat to slightly higher on Thursday after the United States made significant revisions to its factsheet regarding the recently announced trade deal with India.

The updated document omitted any mention of pulses, removed text related to India's digital services tax and modified the language surrounding India's commitment to purchasing $500 billion worth of American goods, underlining the position stated by the govt during its media interactions.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended narrowly mixed on Wednesday as traders booked profits after three days of gains on optimism surrounding the interim trade agreement with the United States.

The rupee fell by 14 paise to close at 90.70 against the greenback on dollar demand from importers and rising crude oil prices amid geopolitical tensions.

Foreign institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 944 crore on Wednesday while domestic institutional investors offloaded shares worth Rs 125 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets extended recent gains ahead of the U.S. inflation report due on Friday. U.S. Treasuries extending their losses, with the yield on the 10-year bond rising to 4.18 percent, as January's jobs data bolstered expectations that the Federal Reserve will hold interest rates steady for longer than previously anticipated.

Gold traded slightly lower as the dollar rose despite a resurgent yen and steadily rising yuan. The Japanese yen touched a two-week high amid easing fiscal concerns.

Oil prices rose for a second day, with WTI crude futures climbing toward $65 a barrel after rising over 1 percent in the previous session on heightened Middle East tensions.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fluctuated before closing lower as Treasury yields surged after the release of upbeat jobs data.

Data showed non-farm payroll employment jumped by 130,000 jobs in January after rising by a downwardly revised 48,000 jobs in December.

The jobless rate dipped from 4.4 percent to 4.3 percent, but revised data showed the world's largest economy generated far fewer jobs in 2024 and 2025 than was initially estimated.

The Dow slipped 0.1 percent, the S&P 500 edged down marginally and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite gave up 0.2 percent.

European stocks ended mixed on Wednesday amid another session of contrasting corporate earnings news.

The pan European Stoxx 600 ended little changed with a positive bias. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 surged 1.1 percent as commodity-linked shares rallied. France's CAC 40 slid 0.2 percent and the German DAX dropped half a percent.

2 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Sandoz & Siemens Energy mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Sandoz
NEU✅ Siemens Energy
weiter im Fokus: Howmet Aerospace

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Dollarama
❌ JP Morgan Chase

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Rheinmetall Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Mittwochnachmittag vermehrt von Rheinmetall
TKMS-Aktie in Rot: Umsatz- und Gewinnrückgang im ersten Geschäftsquartal
Nach dem Absturz: Gold, Silber und Bitcoin als Einstiegschance?
Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) veröffentlicht Bewertung: Allianz-Aktie mit Buy
UBS Aktie News: UBS am Vormittag in Rot
Schindler-Aktie letztlich tiefer: Weniger Umsatz - Gewinn deutlich gesteigert
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall tendiert am Vormittag südwärts
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon gibt am Nachmittag ab
DAX 40-Wert Vonovia SE-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Vonovia SE von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
RENK Aktie News: RENK am Mittwochvormittag im Minusbereich

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Datum Titel
02:03 GNW-News: Aduro Clean Technologies erreicht wichtigen Meilenstein: Übergang seiner NGP-Pilotanlage in Phase der Betriebskampagne
23:10 Selenskyj bekräftigt Bedingungen für Wahl
22:54 McDonald's über Prognosen nach Fokus auf billigere Menüs
22:46 Cisco erhöht nach gutem Quartal Jahresprognose - Anleger dennoch unzufrieden
22:44 Meloni-Regierung will Migrationspolitik weiter verschärfen
22:28 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Solide Jobdaten keine nachhaltige Stütze
22:19 ANALYSE-FLASH: JPMorgan hebt Ziel für Siemens Energy auf 200 Euro - 'Overweight'
22:19 Aktien New York Schluss: Uneinheitlich - Jobdaten keine nachhaltige Stütze
22:04 ROUNDUP/Trump nach Treffen mit Netanjahu: Bevorzuge Deal mit Iran
21:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: RBC belässt EssilorLuxottica auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 320 Euro