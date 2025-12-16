Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
16.12.2025 11:33:43

Indian Shares Retreat On Risk Aversion

(RTTNews) - Indian shares fell notably on Tuesday as lingering uncertainty around tariffs coupled with a weakening rupee on the back of persistent foreign portfolio outflows spurred risk aversion.

The Indian rupee extended its losing streak for the fourth trading day, hitting 91-per-dollar for the first time as the government tabled a bill in Lok Sabha to raise FDI in the insurance sector to 100 percent.

Investors also awaited key U.S. jobs and inflation data for more clarity on the U.S. economic and rate outlook.

The benchmark BSE Sensex dropped 533.50 points, or 0.63 percent, to 84,679.86, extending the previous session's decline amid weakness in metal and financial shares. The broader NSE Nifty index fell 167.20 points, or 0.64 percent, to 25,860.10 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes lost 0.8 percent and 0.7 percent, respectively. The market breath was weak on the BSE, with 2,523 shares falling while 1,653 shares rose and 159 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Axis Bank and Eternal both slumped around 5 percent. UltraTech Cement, Tata Steel, Bajaj FinServ and HCL Technologies fell around 2 percent each.

Globally, Asian markets fell broadly and European stocks were subdued in early trade ahead of the release of U.S. nonfarm payroll report for October and November later in the day.

Gold traded lower after surging to a seven-week high in the previous session. The dollar was steady but held near recent lows amid bets the U.S. Federal Reserve will cut rates twice next year.

Oil prices fell more than 1 percent, extending losses from the previous session on growing expectations of a 2026 supply glut.

Optimism over Ukraine peace talks prevailed after U.S. President Donald Trump claimed fresh progress in peace talks.

Following talks between European leaders and U.S. officials, Trump said "we're closer now than we have been ever" to a Ukraine peace deal.

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
EQS-DD: Rheinmetall AG: Murat Küplemez, buy
UBS-Aktie zieht an: Technologiechef Mike Dargan geht und wird N26-CEO
DroneShield-Aktie mit Kursfeuerwerk: Neuer Europa-Grossauftrag beflügelt
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag gefragt
Elon Musk äussert Aktienfavoriten: Warum der Tesla-Chef auf Alphabet und NVIDIA im KI-Wettlauf setzt
Tilray- und Canopy Growth-Aktien im Blick: Erwartete US-Regulierungsänderungen treiben Cannabis-Titel nur zeitweise
Tesla-Aktie nähert sich Rekordhoch: Autonomes Fahren und Robotik treiben den Kurs
Intel-Aktie reagiert auf mögliche Milliardenübernahme eines KI-Startups
Buy-Analyse: Deutsche Bank AG bewertet UBS-Aktie

KW 50: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 50: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 50: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
11:38 WDH/Laschet: Europäer müssen zurück in aktive Rolle
11:32 Deutschland: ZEW-Konjunkturerwartungen verbessern sich unerwartet
11:31 AKTIEN IM FOKUS: Rüstungswerte fallen weiter nach Ukraine-Gesprächen
11:10 Aktien Europa: Atempause vor wichtigen US-Arbeitsmarktdaten
11:04 Großbritannien: Unternehmensstimmung hellt sich stärker als erwartet auf
11:04 GNW-News: Axi feiert sein 18-jähriges Jubiläum mit gemeinnützigen Initiativen
10:58 ROUNDUP/Eurozone: Unternehmensstimmung verschlechtert sich stärker als erwartet
10:52 TUI-Aktien nach mehreren Monaten zurück über 9 Euro
11:18 Klöckner & Co-Aktie zeigt Chartausbruch dank Übernahmefantasie
10:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: UBS senkt Ziel für Daimler Truck auf 40 Euro - 'Neutral'