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13.07.2026 12:30:43

Indian Shares Recoup Early Losses As IT Stocks Surge

(RTTNews) - Indian shares recouped early losses to end little changed on Monday, with strong gains in information technology stocks helping limit the downside.

A cautious undertone prevailed as renewed U.S.-Iran hostilities in the Middle East and Iran's claim to have closed the vital Strait of Hormuz sent crude oil prices soaring.

Brent crude prices were up about 2 percent in early European trade, after having surged more than 4 percent toward $80 a barrel earlier in Asian trade as the U.S. launched fresh strikes against Iran, and Tehran responded by attacking Gulf Arab states, including Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Jordan and Oman, further straining a fragile ceasefire between the two countries.

Iran announced the closure of the waterway "until further notice"- a claim U.S. military and maritime authorities rejected.

The 30-share BSE Sensex edged by 47 points to 77,616.40 while the NSE Nifty index closed 4 points higher at 24,211.

The Sensex had declined by more than 700 points, while the Nifty briefly tested the 24,000 level before recovering to finish marginally higher.

Turning positive on India, global brokerage Goldman Sachs has set a June 2027 target of 26,500 for the Nifty, up around 10 percent from current levels.

Citing lower commodity prices, a stable rupee and resilient domestic growth, the brokerage said there is ample room for overseas investors to return to Indian equities.

The BSE mid-cap index ended largely unchanged while the small-cap index rose 0.25 percent.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 2,332 shares rising while 2,070 shares fell and 190 shares closed unchanged.

Among the prominent decliners, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries, Adani Ports, BEL, UltraTech Cement, Maruti Suzuki India, Indigo, Eternal and Tata Steel dropped 1-2 percent.

Information technology stocks topped the gainers list, with TCS surging 5.4 percent after expanding its 20-year partnership with ABB to transform global network operations using artificial intelligence.

Peers Infosys, Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies rallied 3-5 percent.

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Trading Signals: Roche: Verzögerte Wirkung

Die Teilnahme an einer Medizin-Konferenz und die Vorlage der Semesterzahlen - in den kommenden Wochen rückt der Pharmariese in den Fokus. Die Roche-Aktie könnte noch oben ausbrechen.

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Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Keine Glaskugel, keine Börsenprognosen, kein Bauchgefühl: Stefan Buck erklärt, wie Adaptivv mit einem quantitativen Sensor arbeitet, warum Nowcasting statt Forecasting im Portfolio Management helfen kann und weshalb Anleger bei Aktien und Bitcoin oft zu emotional entscheiden.

Im Gespräch mit Investment-Stratege François Bloch und David Kunz (COO der BX Swiss) geht es um Strukturbrüche im Markt, die Grenzen von Modellen bei starken Kursschwankungen, den schwierigen Moment des Verkaufens und darum, wie ein Fintech aus der Schweiz gegenüber grossen Finanzanbietern bestehen kann.
Dazu gibt Stefan Buck Einblicke in seine zweite Welt mit Hecht, den Umgang mit Verantwortung und wie er seinen Kindern Investieren erklärt.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Börse ohne Bauchgefühl: Warum dein Portfolio Emotionen hasst – Stefan Buck zu Gast im BX Morningcall

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Short 15’108.24 13.69 SLSB2U
Short 15’651.99 8.95 S1BOOU
SMI-Kurs: 14’247.93 13.07.2026 12:20:34
Long 13’624.54 19.63 SMB1YU
Long 13’315.63 13.82 S1B77U
Long 12’757.71 8.98 BSU9TU
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08.07.26 Alternative Investments: Funktion, Risiko und realistische Erwartungen

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