Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’232 0.6%  SPI 18’314 0.6%  Dow 49’077 1.2%  DAX 24’864 1.2%  Euro 0.9278 -0.2%  EStoxx50 5’955 1.2%  Gold 4’829 -0.1%  Bitcoin 71’375 0.3%  Dollar 0.7936 -0.3%  Öl 64.6 -1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Rheinmetall345850Partners Group2460882Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156
Top News
DroneShield-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Analyst bekräftigt Kaufempfehlung - Kursziel angehoben
Rally bei Gold, Silber & Kupfer: Wird sich der Aufwärtstrend 2026 fortsetzen?
Ubisoft-Aktie bricht ein: Neuausrichtung und Spiele-Streichungen belasten Kurs
Alphabet-Aktie zieht 2025 kräftig an: Wie stehen die Chancen für 2026?
UBS AG: Volkswagen (VW) vz-Aktie erhält Neutral
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
22.01.2026 11:41:49

Indian Shares Rebound After Three-day Selloff

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rebounded on Thursday to snap a three-day losing streak amid eased EU-U.S. tensions over Greenland.

Trading, however, remained volatile on the back of continued FII outflows.

Global cues were positive after U.S. President Donald Trump dropped plans to impose tariffs on several European countries over Greenland, saying a "framework" for a potential agreement with respect to the entire Arctic Region has been reached after talks with Nato.

Long-dated Japanese debt rebounded from its losses and there was talk of India and the EU moving closer to finalizing a long-pending free trade agreement, adding to the positive sentiment in markets.

The BSE Sensex hit an intraday high of 82,783.18 before paring some gains to end the session up 397.74 points, or 0.49 percent, at 82,307.37.

The broader NSE Nifty index closed up 132.40 points, or 0.53 percent, at 25,289.90, after hitting a high of 25,435.75 earlier.

The BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes surged 1.3 percent and 1.1 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was positive on the BSE, with 2,951 shares rising while 1,280 shares declined and 154 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Bajaj FinServ, SBI, Adani Ports, Tata Steel and BEL jumped 2-4 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morning Call erklärt Simon Götschmann (Arkudos), wie eine aktive Schweizer Aktienstrategie funktioniert

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien

Inside Trading & Investment

11:00 BNP Paribas: Wie Trends eine Branche verändern
09:34 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Schweizer Aktien – Auf einem schmalen Grat/Infineon / SAP – High Tech und Rendite
09:11 Marktüberblick: Volkswagen und Deutsche Börse im Fokus
21.01.26 Die globalen geopolitischen Risiken nehmen zu
20.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf VAT Group AG, Comet Holding AG
20.01.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Givaudan, Partners Group
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’767.10 19.78 SJVBHU
Short 14’048.48 13.85 BFES1U
Short 14’559.28 8.98 SKFBBU
SMI-Kurs: 13’232.08 22.01.2026 11:39:55
Long 12’678.86 19.35 S92BSU
Long 12’402.38 13.71 S5CBOU
Long 11’892.12 8.98 SQBBAU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: Wie sich der Konzern ohne Buffett zu Bitcoin positioniert
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittwochmittag mit Verlusten
Barry Callebaut-Aktie zieht nach Bekanntgabe von CEO-Wechsel kräftig an: Absatz bricht ein - Ausblick optimistisch
Buy-Note für SAP SE-Aktie: Neue Analyse von Jefferies & Company Inc.
Bayer-Aktie im Plus: FDA fördert Netzhaut-Zelltherapie
UBS AG bescheinigt Neutral für Nestlé-Aktie
EQS-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information
NVIDIA-Aktie: Das steckt wirklich hinter dem Groq-Deal
US-Börsen beenden Handel stark im Plus -- SMI schliesst stabil -- DAX schlussendlich tiefer -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich uneinheitlich
NEL ASA Aktie News: NEL ASA am Mittwochnachmittag stärker

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
11:54 Goldman Sachs erhöht Prognose für Goldpreis auf 5.400 Dollar
11:49 ANALYSE-FLASH: Goldman senkt Ziel für Adidas auf 180 Euro - 'Neutral'
11:41 Trump gründet umstrittenen 'Friedensrat'
11:34 ANALYSE-FLASH: Bernstein belässt Netflix auf 'Outperform' - Ziel 115 Dollar
11:19 Urteil: Zwangsgeld gegen Polen wegen Tagebau Turow gilt
11:19 AKTIEN IM FOKUS 2: Autowerte stark nach Trumps Entschärfung im Grönland-Streit
11:07 Markterholung geht an SAP-Aktie vorbei - Analyst sieht Stimmung am Boden
11:01 OTS: Bundesverband E-Commerce und Versandhandel Deutschland e.V. (bevh) / ...
11:00 DAVOS/ROUNDUP: Merz bedauert Entscheidung des EU-Parlaments zu Mercosur
10:52 DAVOS/US-Gesandter: Erwägen zollfreie Importe aus der Ukraine