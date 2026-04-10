Indian Shares Rally Ahead Of US-Iran Peace Talks

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rallied on Friday in a broad market rally even as fresh Israeli strikes on Lebanon cast doubt over the durability of the fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that his country was ready for direct negotiations with Lebanon, while insisting that Israel's attacks across the country targeting Hezbollah would continue.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 918.60 points, or 1.20 percent, to 77,550.25, tracking positive cues from global markets on optimism surrounding U.S.-Iran diplomatic talks scheduled for this weekend.

The broader NSE Nifty index jumped 275.50 points, or 1.1 percent, to 24,050.60 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes soared 1.7 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 3,362 shares rising while 944 shares declined and 143 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Trent, Adani Ports, Bajaj FinServ, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Axis Bank, IndiGo, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints climbed 2-4 percent.

TCS earnings beat estimates, but software stocks came under pressure as fears over disruptions from advances in AI returned to the forefront following a recent update from Anthropic.

HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Infosys fell 1-3 percent.

Sun Pharma slumped 3.7 percent after reports that it is nearing a $12 billion acquisition of Organon & Co.