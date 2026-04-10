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Plus500 Depot
10.04.2026 12:31:25

Indian Shares Rally Ahead Of US-Iran Peace Talks

(RTTNews) - Indian shares rallied on Friday in a broad market rally even as fresh Israeli strikes on Lebanon cast doubt over the durability of the fragile U.S.-Iran ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that his country was ready for direct negotiations with Lebanon, while insisting that Israel's attacks across the country targeting Hezbollah would continue.

The benchmark BSE Sensex rallied 918.60 points, or 1.20 percent, to 77,550.25, tracking positive cues from global markets on optimism surrounding U.S.-Iran diplomatic talks scheduled for this weekend.

The broader NSE Nifty index jumped 275.50 points, or 1.1 percent, to 24,050.60 while the BSE mid-cap and small-cap indexes soared 1.7 percent and 1.6 percent, respectively.

The market breadth was strong on the BSE, with 3,362 shares rising while 944 shares declined and 143 shares closed unchanged.

Among the top gainers, Trent, Adani Ports, Bajaj FinServ, Bajaj Finance, SBI, Axis Bank, IndiGo, Mahindra & Mahindra, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints climbed 2-4 percent.

TCS earnings beat estimates, but software stocks came under pressure as fears over disruptions from advances in AI returned to the forefront following a recent update from Anthropic.

HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra, TCS and Infosys fell 1-3 percent.

Sun Pharma slumped 3.7 percent after reports that it is nearing a $12 billion acquisition of Organon & Co.

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Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Folge:

Handwerk boomt durch KI-Wandel
Warum Ausbildungsanbieter wie Lincoln Educational Services und Universal Technical Institute profitieren könnten – und weshalb klassische Berufe wieder gefragt sind.

Glücksspiel-Aktien im Check
Ist jetzt ein Einstiegszeitpunkt bei MGM Resorts International? Chancen durch Expansion nach Japan & Dubai – aber auch Risiken durch schwaches Las-Vegas-Geschäft.

☁️ Tech & KI – Chance oder Risiko?
Wie Amazon trotz massiver Investitionen weiterhin spannend bleibt – und warum hohe Ausgaben kurzfristig auf die Gewinne drücken könnten.

Value-Chancen in Japan
Warum Nippon Television Holdings laut Value-Investoren stark unterbewertet sein könnte – trotz struktureller Probleme im TV-Markt.

Pharma & Spezialisten aus Japan
Ein Blick auf Shionogi & Co. – stark positioniert in Nischen wie HIV und resistente Keime.

Turnaround-Kandidaten im Gesundheitssektor
Warum UnitedHealth Group und Humana nach Kursverlusten wieder interessant sein könnten.

Deutsche Autoaktien als Value-Chance?
Sind Volkswagen und BMW langfristig unterschätzt – trotz aktueller Probleme?

Portfolio-Strategie & Diversifikation
Warum viele Depots zu stark auf die USA fokussiert sind – und welche Rolle ein globaler ETF spielen kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?

Inside Trading & Investment

09:13 Marktüberblick: Chemiewerte gesucht
09:12 Windkraft: Alles dreht sich
08:40 SMI bleibt auf Erholungskurs
06:05 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Auf Erholungskurs?
07.04.26 Julius Bär: 12.00% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
02.04.26 Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer – Krisen, Chancen & Value-Aktien – wo lohnt sich jetzt ein Blick?
24.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Alcon, Galderma, Lonza
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’753.65 19.94 BCISGU
Short 14’062.39 13.85 SO2BTU
Short 14’586.29 8.89 SWKBJU
SMI-Kurs: 13’283.39 10.04.2026 12:35:56
Long 12’665.92 19.21 SYTBRU
Long 12’396.43 13.78 SZ4B3U
Long 11’886.95 8.89 SQFBLU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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