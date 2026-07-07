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07.07.2026 04:41:32

Indian Shares Poised For Firmer Open

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open higher on Tuesday despite mixed cues from global markets.

While intraday volatility cannot be ruled out, underlying sentiment may remain underpinned somewhat by lower oil prices, resilient domestic macro indicators and optimism for promising corporate earnings' season.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty jumped around 0.7 percent each on Monday to extend gains for a fourth consecutive session as crude prices continued to fall in international markets following OPEC+'s decision to raise output.

The rupee settled 20 paise lower at 95.38 against the dollar as a strengthening greenback weighed on emerging market currencies.

Foreign institutional investors net bought shares worth Rs 243.03 crore on Monday while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 3,791.42 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asia markets were broadly lower this morning, with technology stocks coming under significant selling pressure despite Samsung's stronger-than-expected second-quarter earnings.

The dollar faced headwinds as markets scaled back expectations for Federal Reserve rate hikes this month and in September.

Gold was subdued at $4,142 an ounce while Brent crude futures rose above $72 a barrel, reaching a more than four-month low on signs of rising supply through the Strait of Hormuz.

Saudi Arabia cut price of its main crude grade effective August for Asian customers after OPEC+ members backed another modest rise in collective quota for next month.

U.S. stocks closed higher overnight as investors returned from the Independence Day holiday weekend.

Broadcom and other chip stocks rallied after the company said it would expand its partnership with Apple through 2031 to develop and supply custom chips.

In economic news, data showed U.S. services sector growth slowed in June, but the employment index rebounded after months of contraction.

Fed Governor Chritopher Waller, in his assessment of inflation targeting, said that forward guidance can be a "valuable tool", but overly rigid commitments can hinder the Fed's ability to respond to changing data.

While the Dow rose 0.3 percent to reach a new record closing high, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 1.1 percent and the S&P 500 advanced 0.7 percent.

European stocks eased from record levels on Monday as investors reacted to regional PMI data and some corporate news.

The pan European Stoxx 600 dropped 0.4 percent. While the German DAX edged up 0.2 percent, France's CAC 40 and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 both dipped around 0.3 percent.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: Nestlé: Neuer Appetit

Der weltgrösste Lebensmittelkonzern hat an der Börse einen starken Juni erlebt. Mit Blick auf die Vorlage der Semesterbilanz könnte sich bei Nestlé noch mehr Fantasie aufbauen.

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SpaceX, KI, Quantencomputing: Welche Hypes Anleger meiden sollten – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

SpaceX, künstliche Intelligenz, Tech-Aktien und Quantencomputing: Viele Börsenthemen lösen bei Privatanlegern derzeit FOMO aus. Doch wann ist ein Trend wirklich eine Investmentchance und wann nur übertriebene Euphorie?

In der aktuellen Folge von «Wall Street Live» spricht Olivia Hähnel mit Tim Schäfer über den SpaceX-Hype, FOMO bei IPOs und die Frage, warum Geduld an der Börse oft wichtiger ist als der Einstieg in den neuesten Trend. Dabei geht es um hohe Bewertungen, Tech-Konzentration im Depot, KI-Aktien wie Nvidia und Microsoft, Dividendenaktien, langfristiges Investieren und das Zukunftsthema Quantencomputing.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

SpaceX, KI, Quantencomputing: Welche Hypes Anleger meiden sollten – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

06.07.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Rekordfahrt mit Fragezeichen
06.07.26 Marktüberblick: Versorgerwerte gesucht
06.07.26 SMI setzt Höhenflug fort
06.07.26 SpaceX, KI, Quantencomputing: Welche Hypes Anleger meiden sollten – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
02.07.26 Gold nach starker Korrektur – im Spannungsfeld geldpolitischer Treiber
02.07.26 Julius Bär: 14.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Komax Holding AG
19.06.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 21.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Micron Technology
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’851.40 19.76 SCB4UU
Short 15’155.14 13.94 SX0BIU
Short 15’749.31 8.88 SXOBOU
SMI-Kurs: 14’274.42 06.07.2026 17:30:00
Long 13’683.09 19.90 S2B93U
Long 13’341.75 13.61 SYBVIU
Long 12’786.70 8.96 BSUBWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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