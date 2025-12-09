Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’981 0.4%  SPI 17’833 0.3%  Dow 47’739 -0.5%  DAX 24’046 0.1%  Euro 0.9389 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’726 0.0%  Gold 4’190 -0.2%  Bitcoin 73’271 0.9%  Dollar 0.8068 0.3%  Öl 62.5 -2.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Amrize143013422Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061Lonza1384101DocMorris4261528
Top News
Bitcoin nach dem Einbruch: Was historische Zyklen über die jetzige Korrektur offenbaren
NVIDIA-Aktie und andere Tech-Giganten enteilen - Europas Chipsektor steht 2026 vor klaren Hausaufgaben
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Musk sieht entscheidenden Zukunftsbaustein in zentraler Hightech-Komponente
Novartis-Aktie: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen des Monats November
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
09.12.2025 03:51:46

Indian Shares Poised For Cautious Start

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open a tad lower on Tuesday as investors react to weak global cues, a stronger dollar and rising bond yields ahead of the highly anticipated Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision.

Renewed FII selling, IndiGo's flight chaos and uncertainty over India-U.S. trade deal may also keep investors on edge.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty fell by 0.7 percent and 0.9 percent, respectively on Monday as investors stepped into a week packed with IPO activity and central bank decisions. The rupee depreciated 14 paise to close at 90.09 against the U.S. dollar.

Foreign portfolio investors net sold shares worth Rs 656 crore on Monday while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 2,549 crore, as per exchange provisional data.

Asian markets were broadly lower this morning, though overall losses remained limited after the U.S. allowed Nvidia to export H200 chips to China. Also, China's top leaders have pledged to expand demand with more proactive policies in 2026.

U.S. Treasury yields climbed to the highest in more than two months, supporting the dollar. Crude prices extended losses, after having tumbled around 2 percent on Monday. Gold was subdued below $4,200 per ounce on expectations of limited Fed easing.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended lower as Treasury yields gained on inflation worries and investors waited for clues about future policy moves from an apparently divided Fed. The Dow dipped half a percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite slid 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 fell 0.4 percent.

European stocks ended subdued on Monday ahead of a busy week of central bank meetings.

The pan European 600 ended flat with a negative bias. The German DAX inched up marginally, while France's CAC 40 finished marginally lower and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 eased 0.2 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Im BX Morningcall spricht Krypto-Experte Bernhard Wenger von @21shares über seinen Weg vom klassischen ETF-Geschäft in die Welt der Krypto-ETPs und erklärt, warum Bitcoin & Co. längst nicht ausgereizt sind. Er beleuchtet den Wandel von einem vorwiegend retailgetriebenen Markt hin zu immer mehr institutionellen Investoren, die über regulierte, physisch besicherte Produkte wie Bitcoin- und Krypto-ETPs investieren. Themen sind unter anderem Volatilität und „Krypto-Winter“, strenge Compliance- und Geldwäschereiregeln, Kostenstrukturen, Unterschiede im DACH-Raum sowie die Rolle des neuen US-Bitcoin-ETFs und des strategischen Investors FalconX für die nächste Wachstumsphase von 21Shares.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall

Inside Trading & Investment

08.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Zeit für den Showdown
08.12.25 Bitcoin-Talfahrt erschüttert Kryptomarkt
08.12.25 SMI-Hoch rückt immer näher
05.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Comet, SIG Combibloc
04.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf ams-OSRAM AG
03.12.25 Krypto-Crash oder Einstiegs-Chance? – Bernhard Wenger von 21Shares zu Gast im BX Morningcall
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’484.69 19.90 BTASKU
Short 13’774.94 13.76 SFIBXU
Short 14’294.27 8.83 B62SOU
SMI-Kurs: 12’981.42 08.12.2025 17:31:55
Long 12’443.24 19.90 SXPBDU
Long 12’165.18 13.99 SH7B4U
Long 11’624.55 8.83 BXGS2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

SHIBA INU: So viel Verlust hätte eine Investition von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht
Helvetia Baloise-Aktie im Minus: Helvetia und Baloise schliessen Fusion zu Helvetia Baloise Holding ab
Urteil erhöht Druck auf Novo Nordisk: Semaglutid-Patentschutz wackelt - So reagiert die Aktie
Unilever-Spin-off Magnum Ice Cream-Aktie startet an der Börse - Kurs etwas über Referenzpreis
Barclays Capital: Rheinmetall-Aktie erhält Overweight
Helvetia und Baloise neu als Helvetia Baloise an Schweizer Börse
EVOTEC-Aktie im Minus: Novo Nordisk trennt sich von Anteilen
Helvetia Baloise veröffentlicht Pro-Forma-Finanzinformationen
Solana Kurs Prognose: Nur noch bergauf?
Wedbush-Experte stellt sich gegen KI-Kritiker: NVIDIA-Aktie weiter mit starkem Potenzial

Top-Rankings

SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 49: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
23:19 Trump lässt Nvidia bessere KI-Chips nach China verkaufen
22:37 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Moderate Verluste vor US-Zinsentscheid
22:27 Trump: 'Europa entwickelt sich in eine schlechte Richtung'
22:15 Aktien New York Schluss: Moderate Verluste vor US-Zinsentscheid
22:04 ROUNDUP 3: Paramount will Netflix bei Warner Bros. schlagen
21:44 ROUNDUP/Friedensplan für Ukraine: Selenskyj gegen Gebietsabtretung
21:35 Merz setzt weiter auf stabile Krankenkassenbeiträge
21:35 ROUNDUP: Trump kündigt Milliardenpaket für Landwirte an
21:18 Merz zeigt sich in 'Stadtbild'-Debatte selbstkritisch