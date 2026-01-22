Indian Shares Open On Buoyant Note As Trump Drops Tariff Threat Over Greenland

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note Thursday, with firm global cues and encouraging corporate earnings boosting investor sentiment.

Risk sentiment improved in global markets after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew a threat to impose tariffs on a number of European nations for their stance on Greenland, stressing a 'framework of a future deal' on Greenland and wider Arctic region has been reached with NATO chief Mark Rutte.

The benchmark BSE Sensex jumped 705 points, or 0.9 percent, to 82,615 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index surged 232 points, or 0.9 percent, to 25,389. Waaree Energies soared 11 percent after posting record Q3 results.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories jumped 5 percent after surpassing third-quarter expectations. Jindal Stainless surged 3.2 percent, Bank of India rallied 6 percent and Bajaj Consumer Care soared 9 percent on reporting encouraging quarterly results.

Eternal rose over 1 percent after posting turnaround results for the third quarter ended December.

Lemon Tree Hotels rose 2.5 percent after it signed a license agreement for an 85-room Lemon Tree Premier property in Omkareshwar.

Biocon was up more than 2 percent after completing the acquisition of the remaining stake in Biocon Biologics from Mylan Inc. for $200 million.