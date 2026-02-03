Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Aktien von NVIDIA, Tesla & Co. unter der Lupe: Weshalb die Erfolgsgeschichte der "Magnificent 7" Risse zeigt
Kurspotenzial bei BYD-Aktie: Analysten setzen auf diese Schlüssel­sparte
Krypto-Märkte vor neuem Boom? Analysten sehen 2026 starke Mittelzuflüsse bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Co.
Ausblick: AT&S zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Ausblick: Sartorius öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
03.02.2026 05:13:32

Indian Shares Open On Buoyant Note After US Trade Deal

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a buoyant note Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump announced an immediate reduction in reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 percent from 25 percent.

A White House official confirmed that the Russian oil-linked tariffs will be dropped as part of the agreement and other tariffs lowered to put the rate at 18 percent.

"Self-confidence is that power with the help of which everything is possible. This very power of the countrymen will prove extremely useful in realizing the dream of a developed India," PM Modi said in a post on X after announcement of the trade deal.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari stated that the agreement will further strengthen the trust between both countries and will significantly boost confidence in business, trade, and investment.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 2,240 points, or 2.7 percent, at 83,907 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index surged by 690 points, or 2.8 percent, to 25,778.

Among the top gainers, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Sun Pharma, Bajaj FinServ, Eternal, Bajaj Finance, Indigo and Adani Ports soared 4-8 percent.

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im Januar 2026: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Januar 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der Januar 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

