Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’414 -0.5%  SPI 18’528 -0.4%  Dow 49’359 -0.2%  DAX 25’297 -0.2%  Euro 0.9315 -0.1%  EStoxx50 6’029 -0.2%  Gold 4’595 -0.5%  Bitcoin 76’607 -0.2%  Dollar 0.8026 -0.1%  Öl 64.1 0.4% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Zcash nach Korrektur nahezu verdoppelt: Charttechnik signalisiert weiteres Potenzial
Spannendes Jahr 2026 für Tesla-Aktie voraus: Robo-Taxis und KI im Fokus
Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS: Bei diesen Rüstungsaktie sehen Analysten 2026 das höchste Potenzial
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Novartis-Aktie: Ianalumab bekommt Breakthrough-Status in den USA
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
19.01.2026 05:14:37

Indian Shares Open Lower On Mixed Earnings

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Monday, with geopolitical tensions, tariff worries and the latest batch of earnings results in focus.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 442 points, or half a percent, at 83,127 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index dipped 142 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,551.

HDFC Bank was little changed after quarterly profit matched expectations.

ICICI Bank lost 2.8 percent and Reliance Industries declined 1.6 percent after both reported quarterly profits that fell short of market expectations.

Wipro plummeted 8 percent on delivering soft Q3 revenue and issuing muted guidance. IDBI Bank slumped 4 percent on reporting a marginal rise in its Q3 net profit.

BHEL and Havells India were modestly higher while Hindustan Zinc rallied nearly 3 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.

Tech Mahindra jumped 3.5 percent on reporting a 14 percent rise in its Q3 net profit.

Tata Technologies surged 3 percent after reporting higher revenue in the third quarter ended December.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Im BX Morning Call erklärt Simon Götschmann (Arkudos), wie eine aktive Schweizer Aktienstrategie funktioniert

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien

Inside Trading & Investment

16.01.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Moderna, Pfizer
16.01.26 Marktüberblick: Versorger gesucht
16.01.26 SMI bleibt im Rekord-Modus
16.01.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Geht die Rally weiter?
15.01.26 Julius Bär: 13.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Givaudan SA, VAT Group AG, Lonza Group AG, Amrize Ltd
15.01.26 Ausblick auf das Börsenjahr 2026: Wo die Fäden zusammenlaufen
14.01.26 Klumpenrisiko im SMI? So investiert ein Profi in Schweizer Aktien
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’939.04 19.53 S80BSU
Short 14’217.44 13.89 SQ3B6U
Short 14’756.20 8.87 BRWSBU
SMI-Kurs: 13’413.59 16.01.2026 17:31:52
Long 12’819.60 19.53 SSQBNU
Long 12’518.27 13.61 SXTBSU
Long 12’003.39 8.98 SKIBKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Krypto News: Ethereum auf Weg zu $15.000 bis 2027
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Top-IPOs 2026: Sechs Unternehmen mit Aussicht auf Rekordbörsengänge
Ethereum Prognose: Wird ETH 2026 auf 12.000 Dollar steigen?
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
BioNTech-Aktie im Aufwind: Goldman Sachs sieht massives Potenzial in der Onkologie-Pipeline
KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX

Top-Rankings

KW 3: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 3: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 3: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Stuttgarter Zeitung' zu Donalds Trump einjähriger Amtszeit
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Augsburger Allgemeine' zu Trump/Grönland
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Lausitzer Rundschau' zu Aktivrente/Fachkräftemangel
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Rhein-Zeitung' zu Trumps Drohungen an Europa
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Südwest-Presse' zu US-Zöllen im Grönland-Streit
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung' zum Streit über Grönland
05:24 Mieten steigen stark - immer mehr befristete Angebote
05:23 Flughafen Stuttgart schreibt 2025 wohl schwarze Zahlen
05:23 Streeck: Weniger Alkohol liegt bei jungen Leuten im Trend
05:22 Sparkassenverband Rheinland-Pfalz: Leidensdruck für Reformen nicht groß genug