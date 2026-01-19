|
19.01.2026 05:14:37
Indian Shares Open Lower On Mixed Earnings
(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Monday, with geopolitical tensions, tariff worries and the latest batch of earnings results in focus.
The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 442 points, or half a percent, at 83,127 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index dipped 142 points, or 0.6 percent, to 25,551.
HDFC Bank was little changed after quarterly profit matched expectations.
ICICI Bank lost 2.8 percent and Reliance Industries declined 1.6 percent after both reported quarterly profits that fell short of market expectations.
Wipro plummeted 8 percent on delivering soft Q3 revenue and issuing muted guidance. IDBI Bank slumped 4 percent on reporting a marginal rise in its Q3 net profit.
BHEL and Havells India were modestly higher while Hindustan Zinc rallied nearly 3 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.
Tech Mahindra jumped 3.5 percent on reporting a 14 percent rise in its Q3 net profit.
Tata Technologies surged 3 percent after reporting higher revenue in the third quarter ended December.
