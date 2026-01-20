Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'277 -1.0%  SPI 18'334 -1.1%  Dow 49'359 -0.2%  DAX 24'959 -1.3%  Euro 0.9287 0.0%  EStoxx50 5'926 -1.7%  Gold 4'671 1.7%  Bitcoin 73'909 -1.3%  Dollar 0.7975 -0.5%  Öl 64.1 -0.1% 
20.01.2026 05:41:41

Indian Shares Open Lower On Greenland Worries

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened lower on Tuesday as tensions continued to rise over U.S. President Donald Trump's push to take control of Greenland and impose tariffs on European countries who oppose his demand to take control of the country.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 347 points, or 0.40 percent, at 82,898 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index fell by 127 points, or half a percent, to 25,458.

ITC Hotels was down half a percent and AU Small Finance Bank fell 1.3 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

LTIMindtree slumped 6 percent on reporting an eleven percent year-on-year decline in Q3 net profit due to one-time labor code costs.

UPL tumbled 3.2 percent after its subsidiary, Advanta Enterprises, filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with SEBI for a proposed initial public offering.

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation lost 3 percent after signing a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement with ADNOC Gas.

CEAT fell 1.3 percent after saying it is expanding aggressively in Europe.

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS: Bei diesen Rüstungsaktie sehen Analysten 2026 das höchste Potenzial
Krypto News: Ethereum auf Weg zu $15.000 bis 2027
ams-OSRAM-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Rückkaufangebot über 300 Millionen Euro nur teilweise genutzt
Zolldrohungen im Grönland-Streit: SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX schlussendlich knapp unter 25'000-Punkte-Marke -- Feiertag an der Wall Street -- Märkte in Fernost letztlich mehrheitlich im Minus
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall verteuert sich am Vormittag
Grönland-Spannungen im Fokus: Das treibt die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS teils an
Rheinmetall Aktie News: Rheinmetall am Mittag im Aufwind
Jefferies & Company Inc. bescheinigt Buy für SAP SE-Aktie
UBS Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Vormittag vermehrt von UBS
Nestlé-Aktie erhält von Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank) Bewertung: Buy

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
06:19 Deutsche Telekom: 18 WM-Spiele exklusiv an den ersten Spieltagen
06:18 Grippeimpfung nicht verfügbar? Hausärzte gegen Bestellregeln
06:16 Keine neuen NRW-Kredite 2025 - Altschuldenübernahme läuft
06:15 Streikbedingte Sperrung von elf Tunneln in NRW
06:15 DAVOS: Top-Berater warnt vor Sicherheitsrisiken für Konzernchefs
06:14 Kasse: Krankheitsausfälle im Job auch 2025 auf hohem Niveau
06:14 DAVOS/Experte: Firmen investieren zu wenig in Ausbau der IT
06:12 Wagenknecht forderte Rente mit 60 für Pflegekräfte
06:07 Fast jede zweite Aufnahmezusage für Afghanen widerrufen
06:06 Zwei Drittel gegen Zusammenlegen von Bundesländern