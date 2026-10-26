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26.10.2026 05:23:57

Indian Shares Open Lower In Cautious Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were moving lower in early trade on Monday amid renewed concerns over elevated oil prices and caution ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's interest-rate decision, due later in the week.

The benchmark BSE Sensex fell 360 points, or half a percent, to 72,775 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 135 points, or 0.60 percent, at 22,465.

Bank of Maharashtra, Ather Energy and Tata Consumer Products fell 2-3 percent ahead of their quarterly earnings results due today.

Infosys dropped 1.3 percent. The IT services giant reported 6 percent year-on-year growth in its second quarter consolidated net profit but reduced its revenue forecast for 2026-27, citing weakness in its key North American market.

Kotak Mahindra Bank rose over 2 percent. The private sector lender reported a 26 percent jump in its Q2 consolidated net profit, driven by stronger loan demand and lower provisions for bad loans.

Reliance Industries fell about 1 percent. Jio Platform's IPO was subscribed 22.2 times overall with bids for 4.38 billion shares against the 197.5 million shares on offer. The allotment is likely to be finalized today.

Yes Bank shares declined 1 percent. The lender said it is examining the Supreme Court's ruling on its Additional Tier 1 (AT-1) bonds and evaluating the available options and next steps.

BPCL rose more than 1 percent after Q2 profit beat estimates.

Dr Reddy's Laboratories rallied 3.2 percent after delivering a sharp margin recovery and beating profit expectations.

In eigener Sache

Trading Signals: DKSH - Mit Rückenwind in neue Höhen

Bei DKSH läuft es rund: Das operative Geschäft wächst, eine strategisch wichtige Übernahme eröffnet neue Perspektiven und die Aktie klettert auf ein Drei-Jahres-Hoch. Auch charttechnisch ist der Weg nach oben noch nicht ausgereizt.

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Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Orion, ABB und Euronext stehen im Mittelpunkt dieses BX Morningcalls. Olivia Hähnel (BX Swiss) und François Bloch (Investment-Stratege) ordnen Kennzahlen, Kursbewegungen, Dividendenentwicklungen und unternehmensspezifischen Risiken der Aktien: Orion, ABB und Euronext ein.

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Orion, ABB und Euronext: Zahlen, Risiken und Kursbewegungen – BX Morningcall mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

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Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 15’036.28 19.66 S5ZB0U
Short 15’345.07 13.79 SQZB4U
Short 15’907.89 8.98 S5SB6U
SMI-Kurs: 14’462.36 23.10.2026 17:30:11
Long 13’816.23 19.40 SSDNBU
Long 13’503.42 13.72 SNB4VU
Long 12’908.09 8.87 BSUBWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

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