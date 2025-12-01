Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’834 0.0%  SPI 17’653 0.1%  Dow 47’716 0.6%  DAX 23’837 0.3%  Euro 0.9322 -0.1%  EStoxx50 5’668 0.3%  Gold 4’216 1.4%  Bitcoin 73’206 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8032 -0.2%  Öl 63.2 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Top News
Boeing-Aktie vor Ausbruch? Analyst setzt auf starkes Comeback ab 2026
Bitcoin Supply Shock 2025: Ist eine Angebotsverknappung realistisch?
Tesla-Aktie vor neuem Höhenflug? Analyst sieht grosse Chancen bei Robotaxis und hebt Kursziel an
Ein Blick ins Depot von Jeremy Grantham: Die wichtigsten Aktienkäufe im dritten Quartal 2025
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Suche...
01.12.2025 05:17:21

Indian Shares Open Higher On Q2 GDP Surprise

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened on a positive note Monday after data showed the Indian economy grew at the fastest pace in six quarters during the three months to September, defying expectations for a modest slowdown.

GDP grew 8.2 percent year-on-year following a 7.8 percent expansion in the June quarter, according to preliminary data from the statistics ministry. Economists had forecast a slower growth of 7.3 percent. In same quarter of the previous year, growth was 5.6 percent.

The latest pace of growth was the strongest since the March quarter of 2024, when the economy grew 8.4 percent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 384 points, or half a percent, at 86,090 in early trade, while the broader NSE Nifty index rose by 100 points, or 0.4 percent, to 26,303.

Among the top gainers, SBI, Eternal, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Adani Ports climbed 1-2 percent.

Lenskart Solutions rallied 3.6 percent after delivering robust second-quarter results.

NCC gained 1 percent after winning orders worth Rs. 2,792 crore in November. Tejas Networks soared 4.4 percent on winning a Rs. 85 crore order from the Ministry of Communications.

JK Tyre surged 3 percent after it set December 24 as the record date for allotting shares as part of its merger with Cavendish Industries.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt
✅ Broadcom
✅ Quanta Services
✅ ING Group

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

28.11.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 17.40% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Bachem, DocMorris
28.11.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Gelingt der Ausbruch?
27.11.25 Julius Bär: 13.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (85%) auf Barry Callebaut AG
27.11.25 SMI kratzt an 7-Monats-Hoch
26.11.25 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
26.11.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Broadcom, Quanta Services & ING mit François Bloch
21.11.25 Marktüberblick: Siemens Energy gesucht
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’363.51 19.74 QIUBSU
Short 13’639.62 13.80 SRNBXU
Short 14’156.74 8.82 SW7BIU
SMI-Kurs: 12’833.96 28.11.2025 17:31:51
Long 12’306.09 19.44 S5YBIU
Long 12’044.51 13.95 SZ8B6U
Long 11’521.05 8.91 SK0BIU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zahlreiche Verkäufe: So hat die Schweizerische Nationalbank in den USA in Q3 investiert
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 48: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Icahns Depot: Diese Aktien standen im 3. Quartal im Fokus
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 48: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Börsenanleger aufgepasst: So erkennt man die nächste Wachstumsaktie
November 2025: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
KW 48: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Miner-Daten bestätigen: Bitcoin hat seinen lokalen Boden erreicht
Indian Shares Hold Steady Before Nvidia Earnings
Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum & Co. am Vormittag

Top-Rankings

Rohstoffe im November 2025: So bewegten sich Gold, Öl und Co. im vergangenen Monat
Im abgelaufenen Monat kam es am Rohstoff-Markt zu deutlichen Ausschlägen. So bewegten sich die C ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im November 2025: Die Performance der Kryptowährungen
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte im vergangenen Monat stark. Das sind die Gewinner und ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
November 2025: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der November 2025 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich d ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
05:49 WOCHENAUSBLICK: Startschuss für Jahresendrally im Dax?
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Augsburger Allgemeine' über den Verlust an Jobs in der Industrie
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Hessische/Niedersächsische Allgemeine' zur Ukraine
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Volksstimme' zu CDU und Landtagswahl
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Rhein-Zeitung' zum Parteitag der Grünen
05:34 Pressestimme: 'Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung' zu AfD-Jugend und Proteste
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
20:34 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN - Die wichtigsten Meldungen vom Wochenende
19:54 Unternehmerverband macht Rückzieher beim Umgang mit AfD
19:52 Wadephul: Entscheidende Woche für Friedensbemühungen steht bevor