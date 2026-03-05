|
05.03.2026 05:32:19
Indian Shares Modestly Higher As Oil Rally Pauses
(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing modest gains in cautious trade on Thursday as oil prices paused their rapid climb following reports that Iranian intelligence has quietly conveyed to the United States that Tehran may be open to discussions on ending the war.
The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 332 points, or 0.4 percent, at 79,448 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 111 points, or half a percent, to 24,592.
Among the top gainers, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries all rose around 2 percent.
Bharat Forge rallied 2.5 percent on fund raising reports.
Great Eastern Shipping Company jumped 5 percent after contracting to acquire a second-hand Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier of approximately 81,094 dwt.
Ramky Infrastructure soared 13 percent on bagging an EPC contract worth Rs. 1,401 crore.
Gujarat Gas slumped 6.4 percent after announcing it has issued force majeure notices to industrial customers in the light of ongoing war in the Middle East.
Hindustan Unilever fell about 1 percent after completing the sale of its entire 19.8 percent shareholding in Nutritionalab for Rs 307 crore.
