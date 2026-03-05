Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
05.03.2026 05:32:19

Indian Shares Modestly Higher As Oil Rally Pauses

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were seeing modest gains in cautious trade on Thursday as oil prices paused their rapid climb following reports that Iranian intelligence has quietly conveyed to the United States that Tehran may be open to discussions on ending the war.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was up 332 points, or 0.4 percent, at 79,448 in early trade while the broader NSE Nifty index edged up by 111 points, or half a percent, to 24,592.

Among the top gainers, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, NTPC, Larsen & Toubro, NTPC, Sun Pharma and Reliance Industries all rose around 2 percent.

Bharat Forge rallied 2.5 percent on fund raising reports.

Great Eastern Shipping Company jumped 5 percent after contracting to acquire a second-hand Kamsarmax dry bulk carrier of approximately 81,094 dwt.

Ramky Infrastructure soared 13 percent on bagging an EPC contract worth Rs. 1,401 crore.

Gujarat Gas slumped 6.4 percent after announcing it has issued force majeure notices to industrial customers in the light of ongoing war in the Middle East.

Hindustan Unilever fell about 1 percent after completing the sale of its entire 19.8 percent shareholding in Nutritionalab for Rs 307 crore.

3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
✅ Legrand SA
✅ Infineon
✅ Schneider Electric

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Broadcom Inc
❌ Wells Fargo & Co
❌ Alphabet A

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Inside Trading & Investment

04.03.26 Höhere Inflation nach dem Krieg mit dem Iran?
04.03.26 SMI rauscht in die Tiefe
04.03.26 3 neue Aktien BX Musterportfolio: Legrand, Infineon & Schneider Electric mit François Bloch
04.03.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Korrektur weitet sich aus
03.03.26 Julius Bär: 11.80% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Partners Group Holding AG, UBS Group AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA
03.03.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 17.20% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf DocMorris
03.03.26 Marktüberblick: Beiersdorf im Fokus
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

