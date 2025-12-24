Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’243 0.6%  SPI 18’186 0.5%  Dow 48’442 0.2%  DAX 24’340 0.2%  Euro 0.9290 -0.3%  EStoxx50 5’749 0.1%  Gold 4’486 1.0%  Bitcoin 68’816 -1.8%  Dollar 0.7878 -0.5%  Öl 62.5 0.6% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Amrize143013422Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Logitech2575132Swiss Re12688156Galderma133539272
Top News
Von der Knappheit bei KI-Infrastruktur profitieren: Abseits von NVIDIA-Aktie und Co.
Anthropic-Aktie voraus? ChatGPT-Konkurrent bereitet sich wohl auf Mega-IPO vor
Saxo Predictions 2026: Zündet der SpaceX-Börsengang die nächste Stufe der Weltraumwirtschaft?
Anleihen-Anlagestrategien: Die wesentlichen Unterschiede zwischen Rentenfonds und Anleihen-ETFs
So sagt man Nein im Job
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
24.12.2025 03:37:24

Indian Shares May Open Higher On Positive Global Cues

(RTTNews) - Higher GIFT Nifty index futures, positive lead from Wall Street and fairly steady Asian stocks suggest a positive start for Indian shares Wednesday morning.

Ahead of Christmas holidays, volume of business in most of the global markets remain thin, and the trend is unlikely to be any significantly different back home.

GAIL India has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Chhattisgarh for the development of a greenfield gas-based fertilizer project in the state.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone has raised its earnings and cargo volume outlook after completing the acquisition of Australia's North Queensland Export Terminal.

Reliance Industries and Axis Energy Ventures India Pvt. Ltd., have emerged as top bidders for the central government's latest round of coal block auctions.

Indian shares turned in a mixed performance on Tuesday, and the benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty50 settled roughly flat, as traders largely stayed on the sidelines, awaiting fresh clues.

The BSE Sensex settled with a loss of 42.64 points or 0.05% at 85,524.84 after scaling a low of 85,342.99 and a high of 85,704.93 intraday. The National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 finished with a small gain of 4.75 points or 0.02% at 26,177.15.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday after showing a lack of direction early in the session. The S&P 500 reached a new record closing high.

The S&P 500 climbed 31.30 points or 0.5% to 6,909.79 and the Nasdaq advanced 133.02 points or 0.6% to 23,561.84, while the Dow rose 79.73 points or 0.2% to 48,442.41.

The Commerce Department said real gross domestic product spiked by 4.3% in the third quarter after surging by 3.8% in the second quarter. Economists had expected GDP to jump by 3.3%.

At the same, the report also showed the pace of consumer price growth accelerated in the third quarter compared to the second quarter.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

👉🏽 Mehr zum Börsenjahr 2025 & 2026

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen

Inside Trading & Investment

23.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 23.12.2025
23.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Allzeithoch im Blick
19.12.25 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Tecan, VAT Group
19.12.25 Vontobel wünscht frohe Festtage und einen guten Rutsch ins neue Jahr
19.12.25 Das Rekordhoch im Blick
19.12.25 Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsen
18.12.25 Julius Bär: 18.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Softwareone Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’807.93 19.50 SJVBHU
Short 14’090.14 13.71 BFES1U
Short 14’621.94 8.81 SNABAU
SMI-Kurs: 13’242.80 23.12.2025 17:31:08
Long 12’707.63 19.65 SCQB1U
Long 12’430.06 13.78 S1FBQU
Long 11’904.24 8.95 S69BTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novo Nordisk-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Erste Wegovy-Abnehmpille in den USA zugelassen
Nestlé-Aktie stabil: Wachstum löst laut CEO fast alle Probleme
BYD Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagnachmittag vermehrt von BYD
Quanten-Sprung an der Börse: Steht den Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ & Co. 2026 eine neue Rally bevor?
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA zeigt sich am Abend gestärkt
Alphabet-Aktie schwächelt: Strategischer Kauf von Intersect soll US-Energieinfrastruktur sichern
Ruhe vor Weihnachten: SMI schliesst nach Rekordhoch stärker -- DAX letztlich fester
NVIDIA Aktie News: NVIDIA am Nachmittag stärker
NEL ASA Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Dienstagmittag vermehrt von NEL ASA
Idorsia Aktie News: Idorsia am Nachmittag im Minusbereich

Top-Rankings

KW 51: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 51: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 51: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
04:49 dpa-AFX KUNDEN-INFO: Finanzanalysen in den dpa-AFX Diensten
00:19 Steinmeier ruft zu Weihnachten zu Mut und Zuversicht auf
23:53 GNW-News: Aduro Clean Technologies schließt öffentliches Emissionsangebot über 20 Millionen US-Dollar ab
22:48 Selenskyj: Russland will Ukrainern Weihnachten nehmen
22:28 ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Robuste Konjunkturdaten sorgen für Gewinne
22:17 Aktien New York Schluss: Robuste Konjunkturdaten sorgen für moderate Gewinne
22:08 Frankreichs Parlament verabschiedet Notlösung für Haushalt
22:07 Europäische Zensur? USA verhängen Sanktionen
21:33 Libyscher General bei Flugzeugabsturz tödlich verunglückt
21:09 Türkei: Kontakt zu Flieger mit libyschem General verloren