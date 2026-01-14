Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13'365 -0.5%  SPI 18'404 -0.5%  Dow 49'192 -0.8%  DAX 25'421 0.1%  Euro 0.9328 0.0%  EStoxx50 6'030 0.2%  Gold 4'587 -0.2%  Bitcoin 76'566 5.3%  Dollar 0.8009 0.0%  Öl 65.5 1.9% 
14.01.2026 05:37:35

Indian Shares Marginally Lower In Early Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares were subdued in early trade on Wednesday due to firmer crude prices amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, tariff-related concerns and continued foreign fund outflows.

Oil prices traded at the highest level in 12 weeks, with Brent Crude now trading close to the $66 per barrel mark amid rising tensions.

Iran's intelligence agency said it has seized U.S. arms and explosive equipment from 'militants'.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 57 points at 83,570 while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 6 points at 25,726.

Tata Elxsi fell 2 percent after reporting a 45 percent fall in its Q3 net profit.

5paise Capital plummeted 5 percent on posting sluggish third-quarter results.

Just Dial dropped 1 percent after Q3 profit came in below estimates.

Larsen & Toubro was little changed after clarifying that the oil project tenders in Kuwait do not form part of its order book.

Shares of Infosys edged up slightly and HDFC AMC added 1 percent ahead of their earnings results.

NLC India rallied 2.7 percent after signing a pact with the Gujarat government to set up renewable energy projects in the state, with an estimated investment of about Rs. 25,000 crore.

Top-Rankings

KW 2: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 2: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 2: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

