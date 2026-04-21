Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Sika41879292Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526BACHEM117649372Adecco1213860Lonza1384101
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
Tesla-Aktie am Scheideweg: Warum Dan Ives die Tesla-Aktie weiterhin als Top-Investment sieht
Angriff der Cloud-Giganten: Warum Amazon mit Graviton die Vormachtstellung von Aktien wie Intel, NVIDIA & Co. attackiert
Krisenvorsorge auf dem Prüfstand: Verliert Gold seinen Status als "sicherer Hafen"?
Warum Donald Trumps Kryptoprojekt World Liberty sich einem Investoren-Aufstand gegenübersieht
Bullenmarkt oder trügerische Ruhe? Warum Gold und Silber trotz Unsicherheiten an Dynamik verlieren
Suche...
eToro entdecken
21.04.2026 04:39:17

Indian Shares Likely To Open On Firm Note

(RTTNews) - Indian shares look set to open on a positive note Tuesday as investors hope for a resolution to the U.S.-Iran war, even as tensions between Washington and Tehran continue to simmer ahead of a potential ceasefire deadline.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty ended little changed on Monday after a somewhat choppy session.

The rupee fell by 19 paise to settle at 93.12 against the dollar, pushing India from fifth to sixth in global GDP rankings, according to the International Monetary Fund's latest World Economic Outlook estimates.

The RBI on Monday rolled back some restrictions on rupee derivative trades that were put in place earlier this month to arrest the currency's slide to record lows.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs. 1,060 crore on Monday, while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs. 2,967 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were mostly higher this morning, the dollar index was steady, and gold was subdued at $4,809 an ounce, while Brent crude prices slipped toward $95 a barrel on expectations of U.S.-Iran peace talks this week.

U.S. President Trump indicated that he is unlikely to extend the truce with Iran if no agreement is reached before its expiry Wednesday evening, Washington time.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended modestly lower as oil prices jumped sharply following escalating tensions between Washington and Tehran.

After the U.S. attacked and seized an Iranian-flagged cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman, Iran reversed its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and refused new face-to-face talks with the U.S.

Refusing to lift the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports, President Trump said the seized vessel was under sanctions, threatening to destroy Iran's power plants and bridges if the ceasefire lapses.

Trump also asserted that any new deal with Tehron would be "far better" than the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.3 percent to snap a 13-day winning streak, while the S&P 500 eased 0.2 percent and the Dow finished marginally lower

European stocks declined on Monday as Iran rejected participation in a second round of peace talks, citing Washington's excessive demands, constant shifts in stance, contradictions and the continuing naval blockade.

The pan European Stoxx 600 fell 0.8 percent. The German DAX fell 1.2 percent, France's CAC 40 shed 1.1 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 dropped 0.6 percent.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Diese Aktien & Themen stehen im Fokus:

Tech-Giganten unter Druck
– Microsoft: Rücksetzer trotz starker Marktposition – Chance durch niedrigere Bewertung?
– SAP: KI als Risiko für das Geschäftsmodell?
– Oracle: Deutlicher Kursverlust bei gleichzeitig attraktiver Bewertung
– Meta Platforms: Hohe KI-Investitionen & neue Monetarisierungsmöglichkeiten (z. B. WhatsApp)

️ Konsum & Marken unter Druck
– Nike: Sinkende Nachfrage, steigende Konkurrenz aber starke Marke
– Amazon: Hohe Investitionen drücken Gewinne langfristig trotzdem spannend?

Weitere Value-Kandidaten
– PayPal: Stark gefallen – Turnaround möglich?
– Constellation Software: Hidden Champion mit einzigartigem Geschäftsmodell

Das grosse Thema:
Viele dieser Unternehmen investieren massiv in KI, Cloud und Zukunftstechnologien, was kurzfristig die Gewinne belastet, aber langfristig enorme Chancen bieten kann.

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

20.04.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Jede Menge Bewegung
20.04.26 Marktüberblick: Delivery Hero gesucht
17.04.26 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 20.50% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ams-OSRAM
17.04.26 Anleger halten sich zurück
17.04.26 Top-Aktien unter Druck – jetzt Chancen für langfristige Anleger? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
16.04.26 Giganten unter Druck: United Airlines prüft Übernahme von American Airlines
16.04.26 Julius Bär: 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Autoneum Holding AG
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’775.13 19.75 SQ3B6U
Short 14’057.67 13.77 S8MBFU
Short 14’580.93 8.95 S6EBTU
SMI-Kurs: 13’232.03 20.04.2026 17:30:00
Long 12’675.19 19.89 SGHBWU
Long 12’373.83 13.77 S9OBOU
Long 11’832.79 8.89 S69BTU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Buffett-Schock: 5 Worte des Star-Investors, die Anleger nicht übersehen sollten
Beyond Meat Aktie News: Beyond Meat springt am Abend an
Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT & TKMS: Rheinmetall startet Drohnenboot-Produktion - HENSOLDT will Voith-Mitarbeiter einstellen
SMI und DAX letztlich mit schwachem Wochenstart -- US-Börsen schliessen mit überschaubaren Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Plus
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Nestlé Aktie News: Anleger trennen sich am Montagvormittag vermehrt von Nestlé
Neutral von JP Morgan Chase & Co. für SAP SE-Aktie
Aktien von D-Wave, IonQ und Rigetti uneinheitlich: Pause nach der Kursrally nur bei einigen Branchenvertretern
Aktien von Lufthansa und Co. unter Druck - Was die Fluggesellschaften belastet

Top-Rankings

KW 16: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 16: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 16: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.