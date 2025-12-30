Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Krypto-Ausblick trüb: Warum Standard Chartered das Bitcoin-Ziel halbiert hat
Tesla-Aktie als Top-Pick für 2026: Warum die Deutsche Bank weiter optimistisch ist
NVIDIA & Co.: Diese Aktien sieht BlackRock als klare Gewinner der KI-Offensive
KI-Aktien im Fokus: Gehört NVIDIA weiterhin zu den Top-Picks von Fidelity?
DigitalBridge-Aktie +10%: SoftBank treibt anscheinend mit Übernahme KI-Strategie voran
30.12.2025 03:53:19

Indian Shares Likely To Open Flat Or Slightly Lower

(RTTNews) - Lower GIFT Nifty futures, subdued Asian markets and the overnight weak close on Wall Street point to a flat to negative start for Indian shares Tuesday morning. Geopolitical tensions and the rise in oil prices may also weigh on sentiment.

Worries surrounding valuations of AI-related stocks have surfaced again. Trading volumes are may remain somewhat low with big players likely to stay on the sidelines.

On the economic front, data released by the government after trading hours on Monday showed the industrial production in India grew 6.7% from the previous year in November, accelerating from the upwardly revised 0.5% increase in the previous month, to mark the sharpest pace of expansion since October of 2023.

The manufacturing output in India expanded by 8% annually in November, according to a preliminary estimate, following the upwardly revised 2% increase in the previous month.

In corporate news, Lupin has entered into an exclusive License, Supply, and Distribution Agreement with Gan & Lee Pharmaceuticals for a novel fortnightly GLP-1 receptor agonist, Bofanglutide. The injection is used for treating type 2 diabetes and for aiding weight management.

Bharat Electronics has bagged new orders worth Rs 569 crore since the third week of this month.

Reliance Industries has said that a Reuters report saying that the Indian government was seeksing over $30 billion in compensation from RIL and BP in arbitration for gas underproduction, as "factually incorrect."

Arvind Fashions announced that it will acquire Flipkart India's full 31.25% holding in its denim-centric subsidiary that operates the Flying Machine brand, in a transaction worth ?135 crore.

India's benchmark indexes Sensex and the Nifty50 ended weak on Monday, as sustained selling by foreign portfolio investors weighed on stocks. A lack of positive data rendered the mood cautious for yet another day.

The benchmark BSE Sensex settled at 84,695.54, losing 345.91 points or 0.41%, while the National Stock Exchange's Nifty50 ended with a loss of 100.20 points or 0.38% at 25,942.10. The Sensex extended its losing streak to a fourth straight session.

On Wall Street, stocks moved mostly lower during trading on Monday. The major averages all moved to the downside, although selling pressure was somewhat subdued. Traders chose to cash in on recent gains.

The Dow fell 249.04 points or 0.5% to 48,461.93. the Nasdaq slid 118.75 points or 0.5% to 23,474.35 and the S&P 500 declined 24.20 points or 0.4% to 6,905.74.

Börsen-Check: 2025 abgehakt und was 2026 richtig zählt! mit Robert Halver & Lars Erichsenr

Börsenjahr 2025 Rückblick & Ausblick 2026: Aktien, KI, Tech, Gold, Bitcoin, Inflation, Zinsen, Notenbanken und US-Dollar – was hat die Märkte 2025 bewegt und welche Trends prägen 2026?

David Kunz spricht mit Robert Halver und Lars Erichsen über die wichtigsten Entwicklungen für Privatanleger.

Im Video geht es um:

📈 Aktienmarkt 2025: Rekorde trotz Risiken, Zölle und Unsicherheit – wie einordnen?
🤖 KI: Mehr als „Nvidia & Chips“ – welche Branchen 2026 profitieren könnten.
💻 Tech & Magnificent 7: Klumpenrisiko oder weiter der Index-Treiber?
🌐 Marktbreite: Chancen bei Nebenwerten (Russell 2000) und Europa/MDAX.
🏅 Gold & Rohstoffe: Warum Edel- und Industriemetalle wieder wichtiger werden.
₿ Bitcoin & Krypto: Volatilität, Chancen und Risiken 2026.
🏦 Zinsen/Inflation/Fed: Geldpolitik, Schulden und Notenbanken als Markt-Treiber.
💱 USD/CHF: US-Dollar absichern – ja oder nein?

Zum Abschluss: Börsenausblick 2026 – realistische Szenarien und worauf Anleger jetzt achten sollten.

Top-Rankings

Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 52: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 52: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Am Rohstoffmarkt hat sich in der vergangenen Handelswoche einiges getan. Das sind die Gewinner u ...
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
KW 52: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
