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20.05.2026 04:36:26

Indian Shares Likely To Drift Lower On Bond Market Jitters

(RTTNews) - Indian shares are seen opening lower on Wednesday after U.S. Treasury yields hit multi-year highs on growing concerns about inflation and the outlook for interest rates and economic growth.

Oil prices remain elevated above $110 a barrel, raising concerns that the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise borrowing costs later this year.

Traders also await cues from Nvidia Corp.'s earnings and guidance later in the day for additional cues on whether the long-term AI story remains intact.

Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty gave up early gains to end marginally lower on Tuesday despite IT stocks surging for a third consecutive session as sector valuations neared 2008 levels.

The rupee closed at a record low of 96.53 against the dollar on concerns over India's rising import bill, potential inflation and the fiscal deficit.

Foreign investors net sold shares worth Rs 2,457 crore on Tuesday while domestic institutional investors net bought shares to the extent of Rs 3,802 crore, according to provisional exchange data.

Asian markets were deep in the red this morning and the dollar held near a six-week high while gold was subdued at $4,479 an ounce.

Brent crude futures were little changed at $111 a barrel amid persisting uncertainty surrounding the Middle East conflict, which has now entered its 12th week and has effectively kept the strategic Strait of Hormuz closed to shipping traffic.

Meanwhile, NATO is not drawing up any plans for a potential mission in the Strait of Hormuz and would need a political decision to do so, U.S. Air Force General Alexus ?Grynkewich, NATO's Supreme Allied Commander for Europe, said.

Earlier, media reports suggested that the alliance may consider escorting commercial vessels through the waterway if the route remains blocked beyond early July.

Overnight, U.S. stocks fell notably as rising inflation risks and geopolitical tensions lifted the 30-year U.S. Treasury bond yield to its highest in nearly two decades and the 10-year yield to its highest level in more than a year.

Traders remained worried about a re-escalation of the Middle East conflict after President Trump claimed the United States was just an hour away from launching a fresh military strike on Iran before postponing it at the request of Gulf leaders.

Vice President JD Vance said that peace talks are making good progress, but Washington was "locked and loaded" to restart military operations if negotiations collapse.

While the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8 percent, both the Dow and the S&P 500 shed around 0.7 percent.

European stocks ended mixed on Tuesday, failing to hold early gains as bond market jitters spread to equities.

The pan-European STOXX 00 gained 0.2 percent. The German DAX edged up by 0.4 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 finished marginally higher while France's CAC 40 closed flat with a negative bias.

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Trading Signals: Adidas: Zeit für den Konter

Der Sportartikelhersteller ist operativ stark in das Jahr der Fussball-WM gestartet. An der Börse hat sich Adidas zuletzt stabilisiert. Mit einem Long Mini-Future können Trader auf ein Comeback des gebeutelten DAX-Titels setzen.

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Auf der grössten Anlegermesse Europas sprechen wir mit Lisa Osada über ihren Weg als Finfluencerin, die Bedeutung von finanzieller Bildung und ihre persönliche Investmentstrategie. Frisch ausgezeichnet als Finfluencerin des Jahres gibt sie spannende Einblicke in ihr Depot und ihre Herangehensweise an den Vermögensaufbau.

Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl

Inside Trading & Investment

19.05.26 Julius Bär: 9.30% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Swiss Market® Index, EURO STOXX 50® Index, S&P 500 Index®, Nikkei 225 Exchange Traded Fund
19.05.26 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse, Delivery Hero und Sartorius gesucht
19.05.26 SMI dreht ins Plus
19.05.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Gelingt der Ausbruch?
18.05.26 Wie die Fraport AG um Wachstum kämpft
12.05.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Amrize, Geberit, Sika
11.05.26 Finanzielle Bildung beginnt früh: Warum Sparroutinen wichtiger sind als perfekte Aktienauswahl
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
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Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’930.44 19.47 S4BB8U
Short 14’215.20 13.65 BRWSBU
Short 14’726.34 8.92 SNHBVU
SMI-Kurs: 13’364.80 19.05.2026 17:31:59
Long 12’849.81 19.91 SDFBZU
Long 12’545.52 13.79 SW7BAU
Long 12’008.15 8.83 SJFBHU
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