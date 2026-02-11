Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
Top News
Ausblick: Cisco präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel
ETF wird aufgelöst: Tipps für Anleger bei Fusion oder Schliessung
Microsoft-Aktie fällt nach Quartalszahlen - Analysten bleiben bullish wegen KI
Silber-Explosion: US-Ökonom Peter Schiff sieht Bitcoin-Kollaps voraus
Nach dem Absturz: Gold, Silber und Bitcoin als Einstiegschance?
11.02.2026 05:22:11

Indian Shares Give Up Early Gains In Lackluster Trade

(RTTNews) - Indian shares opened flat to slightly higher on Wednesday, tracking mixed cues from global markets and amid profit taking after three days of gains on optimism surrounding an interim trade agreement with the United States.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 76 points, or 0.1 percent, at 84,197, giving up early gains. The broader NSE Nifty index was little changed at 25,935.

BHEL slumped 6 percent on news the central government will divest a 3 percent stake in the company via an offer for sale.

M&M rose 1.4 percent and Ashok Leyland added 0.6 percent ahead of their earnings results due today.

Titan Company shares climbed 1.1 percent as the Tata Group company reported a 61 percent jump in Q3 net profit.

Jubilant FoodWorks advanced 1.3 percent on reporting a 13 percent increase in Q3 consolidated revenue.

Eicher Motors soared more than 6 percent after Q3 consolidated net profit jumped 21 percent year-on-year.

Britannia Industries rallied 3.5 percent on reporting a 17 percent rise in quarterly profit.

Top-Rankings

KW 6: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 6: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 6: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

