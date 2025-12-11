Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’921 -0.1%  SPI 17’761 0.0%  Dow 48’058 1.1%  DAX 24’130 -0.1%  Euro 0.9354 0.0%  EStoxx50 5’708 -0.2%  Gold 4’229 0.5%  Bitcoin 74’049 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8000 0.0%  Öl 62.6 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Amrize143013422ABB1222171Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528
Top News
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie: Im November mehr Passagiere befördert
Ausblick: Broadcom stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Trotz Konkurrenz durch BYD und Xpeng: Tesla Model Y in China ausverkauft - Impulse für die Aktie
Palantir-Mitgründer Peter Thiel steigt aus: Die Hintergründe zum Verkauf der NVIDIA-Aktie
Goldmarkt im Fokus: US-Institute sehen den Höhenflug 2026 fortgesetzt
Suche...
eToro entdecken
11.12.2025 05:19:40

Indian Shares Give Up Early Gains

(RTTNews) - Indian shares drifted lower in cautious trade on Thursday, giving up earlier gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by quarter point, matching the rate cuts seen in September and October in another divided vote.

The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 170 points, or 0.2 percent, at 84,220 while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 52 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,705.

Tata Steel rose 1.2 percent after its board approved a 4.8 MTPA capacity expansion at Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL).

Adani Enterprises edged up slightly after concluding its Rs. 25,000 crore rights issue.

Life Insurance Corporation of India was little changed on receiving a GST demand order of over Rs. 2,370 crore from Maharashtra authorities.

Cipla gained about 1 percent after launching a new treatment for obesity and type-2 diabetes.

Vedanta added 1 percent after unveiling plans to invest Rs. 1 lakh crore in Rajasthan.

DCM Shriram soared 6 percent after it signed a pact with Bayer CropScience to explore collaborative initiatives focused on enhancing India's agricultural ecosystem.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Eli Lilly and Co, Alphabet & Woodward mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Eli Lilly and Co.
NEU✅ Alphabet A
NEU✅ Woodward Inc

inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Palo Alto Networks
❌ Microsoft
❌ Interactive Brokers

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Eli Lilly and Co, Alphabet & Woodward mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

10.12.25 Die Anleger werden sich auf die Leitlinien der Fed konzentrieren
10.12.25 Anleger üben sich in Zurückhaltung
10.12.25 3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Eli Lilly and Co, Alphabet & Woodward mit François Bloch
10.12.25 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: DAX – An der nächsten Hürde
09.12.25 Julius Bär: 8.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV
09.12.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Roche, Swiss Re, Swisscom
09.12.25 SG-Marktüberblick: 09.12.2025
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’446.76 19.45 BWCSGU
Short 13’722.80 13.68 S8QBLU
Short 14’229.49 8.92 BX0SPU
SMI-Kurs: 12’921.48 10.12.2025 17:31:09
Long 12’383.46 19.74 SP2B8U
Long 12’086.72 13.61 SZEBLU
Long 11’585.18 8.95 BO0SVU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

TUI-Aktie sinkt dennoch: Nach starken Zahlen kehrt die Dividende zurück
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Nach Anstieg vom Vortag: So schlagen sich die Aktien von Rheinmetall, RENK, HENSOLDT und TKMS am Mittwoch
Nach US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI zum Handelsende knapp im Minus -- DAX schliesst etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Goldsensation in China entfacht neues Interesse in der Bitcoin-Community
Goldpreis: Fed-Pressekonferenz sorgt für Hochspannung
Altcoin-Sektor mit kräftigem Plus: Das schiebt Ethereum, Solana & Co. aktuell an
Analyst rät: Diese Tipps sollten Anleger beim Traden mit Bitcoin & Co. beherzigen
DroneShield-Aktie zieht an: Deutet die aktuelle Entwicklung auf eine Bodenbildung hin?
US-Notenbank senkt Leitzins wie erwartet um 25 Basispunkte

Top-Rankings

Stanley Druckenmiller: Diese Aktien hielt er im 3. Quartal 2025
Stanley Druckenmiller hat im dritten Quartal 2025 einige Veränderungen im Depot seines Duquesne ...
Bildquelle: TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com
SMI Gewinner und Verlierer: Die Top Flop Aktien in KW 49/25
Welche Aktie macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 49: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
06:05 Venezuela verurteilt Stürmung von Tanker durch US-Soldaten
06:04 WOCHENVORSCHAU: Termine bis 24. Dezember 2025
06:04 TAGESVORSCHAU: Termine am 11. Dezember 2025
05:59 ROUNDUP: US-Notenbank senkt erneut Leitzins - Folgen für Deutsche?
05:59 ROUNDUP: Selenskyj kündigt Treffen mit Europäern an
05:59 ROUNDUP/FBI: Gestürmter Tanker wurde von Terrornetzwerk genutzt
05:59 ROUNDUP/Koalition: Ergebnisse von Spitzentreffen am Morgen
05:52 Großer BVB-Ärger: Schlotterbeck schimpft auf Mitspieler
05:52 Große Social-Media-Plattformen verlieren in Deutschland jugendliche Nutzer
05:49 'Herausforderndes Umfeld' - Schott Pharma legt Zahlen vor