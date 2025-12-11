|
11.12.2025 05:19:40
Indian Shares Give Up Early Gains
(RTTNews) - Indian shares drifted lower in cautious trade on Thursday, giving up earlier gains after the U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates by quarter point, matching the rate cuts seen in September and October in another divided vote.
The benchmark BSE Sensex was down 170 points, or 0.2 percent, at 84,220 while the broader NSE Nifty index slipped 52 points, or 0.2 percent, to 25,705.
Tata Steel rose 1.2 percent after its board approved a 4.8 MTPA capacity expansion at Neelachal Ispat Nigam (NINL).
Adani Enterprises edged up slightly after concluding its Rs. 25,000 crore rights issue.
Life Insurance Corporation of India was little changed on receiving a GST demand order of over Rs. 2,370 crore from Maharashtra authorities.
Cipla gained about 1 percent after launching a new treatment for obesity and type-2 diabetes.
Vedanta added 1 percent after unveiling plans to invest Rs. 1 lakh crore in Rajasthan.
DCM Shriram soared 6 percent after it signed a pact with Bayer CropScience to explore collaborative initiatives focused on enhancing India's agricultural ecosystem.
3 neue Aktien 📈 BX Musterportfolio: Eli Lilly and Co, Alphabet & Woodward mit François Bloch
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Eli Lilly and Co.
NEU✅ Alphabet A
NEU✅ Woodward Inc
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Palo Alto Networks
❌ Microsoft
❌ Interactive Brokers
👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI zum Handelsende knapp im Minus -- DAX schliesst etwas schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendierte am Mittwoch seitwärts. Der deutsche Leitindex gab leicht nach. US-Anleger zeigten sich in Kauflaune. In Fernost wiesen die wichtigsten Aktienmärkte zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.